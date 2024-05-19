LyX is een opensource- en crossplatform-systeem waarmee documenten kunnen worden opgemaakt. Kort door de bocht is het een grafische gebruikersinterface voor TeX en LaTeX. Het wordt vooral in de academische wereld gebruikt, omdat het eenvoudig formules kan samenstellen en een overzicht van de documentstructuur toont. In tegenstelling tot reguliere tekstverwerkers die het wysiwyg -principe gebruiken, maakt LyX gebruik van wysiwym . Meer informatie over LyX kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 2.3.8 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Updates: Document Input/Output Fix nested underwave (\uwave) (bug 12922). Update lilypond converter settings (bug 12618).

User Interface Add a few missing autocorrect combinations and allow cycling through arrows (bug 12711). Reflect in the on-screen representation of math insets the fact that some insets, such as \text, \mbox, \fbox and \makebox, inherit the text font of the containing inset (bug 12950).

LyX2LyX Allow for import and export to the 2.4.x format.

Build/Installation Adding binary path for Homebrew on MacOS-arm64 (bug 12619).

Bug Fixes: Document Input/Output Fix leaking of linespace settings between paragraphs if they have different alignment (bug 12638). Do not load mathrsfs if unicode-math is required (bug 12734).

User Interface Avoid crashing on a recursive macro definition (bug 12633). Fix several problems where insets did not react on click on the Mac (bugs 12279, 12418, 12820). Fix issue with on-screen instant preview and the mathpazo package. Hide multi-keystroke accelerators in Mac menu (bug 12693).

Internals Fix wrong computation of what is an obviously fake PID number. remove a pair of static methods that were unused and hid another one. Fix crash when missing python3 on MacOS (bug 12523).

LyX2LyX Fixed a bug in reversion to 1.6.

Tex3LyX Fix import of umlauts and ÃŸ in math (bug 12739).

Build/Installation Update included boost library to version 1.75.0. Fix warning when configuring with Qt 5.15.1x. Do not halt compilation because of a too new autoconf or automake version.

