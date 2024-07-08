LyX is een opensource- en crossplatform-systeem waarmee documenten kunnen worden opgemaakt. Kort door de bocht is het een grafische gebruikersinterface voor TeX en LaTeX. Het wordt vooral in de academische wereld gebruikt, omdat het eenvoudig formules kan samenstellen en een overzicht van de documentstructuur toont. In tegenstelling tot reguliere tekstverwerkers die het wysiwyg -principe gebruiken, maakt LyX gebruik van wysiwym . Meer informatie over LyX kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 2.4.1 is uitgekomen en de releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We are proud to announce the first maintenance release in the LyX 2.4.x series. We have fixed a number of bugs in this version. Most of these are minor, but there was one crash when deleting rows or columns from a table that has been fixed. There have also been some improvements to tab management.

User Interface Add plain single quote to menu (bug 13025). In context menus, more items are now shown on top level. Show full inset context-menu when clicking on text part of collapsible (bug 10370). Allow relative statistics values in statusbar, improve update times for some UI and buffer operations. The performance of LyX with large insets on slower computers has been improved a lot (bug 12297). Fix crash with variable column width tables. Add bindings for 'paste, join lines'. middle-button pasting (in Linux) now preserves middle-button pasting (as does Edit > Paste since 2.4.0).

Documentation and localization Clarify quote-insert LFUN. Updates to Chinese (simplified), Czech, French, German, Hebrew, Brazilian Portuguese, Slovokian, and Ukranian translations.

Build/Installation Fix cmake build with qt6 (macos), which did not include "plugins".

