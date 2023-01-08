LyX is een opensource- en crossplatform-systeem waarmee documenten kunnen worden opgemaakt. Kort door de bocht is het een grafische gebruikersinterface voor TeX en LaTeX. Het wordt vooral in de academische wereld gebruikt, omdat het eenvoudig formules kan samenstellen en een overzicht van de documentstructuur toont. In tegenstelling tot reguliere tekstverwerkers die het wysiwyg -principe gebruiken, maakt LyX gebruik van wysiwym . Meer informatie over LyX kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 2.3.7 is uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

We are pleased to announce the release of LyX 2.3.7. This is the seventh maintenance release in the 2.3.x series. It is the result of on-going efforts to make our stable version more reliable and more stable.

Largely due to Covid, it has been a long time since the last release. But we have not been idle! Many bugs have been fixed in this release, and several crashes as well. We therefore encourage all users to upgrade to this version. See the announcement for more information.

One important note: Recent versions of Mac OSX do not include a working version of Python. LyX needs this for proper functionality. See the wiki for information on how to install Python, if you need to do so. The most obvious sympton is that, on startup, LyX reports that it will have 'minimal functionality'. Another symptom is that images or previews do not display properly. You can download the sources in tar.gz format (also tar.xz). There are also some binaries available.