LyX logo (60 pix) LyX is een opensource- en crossplatform-systeem waarmee documenten kunnen worden opgemaakt. Kort door de bocht is het een grafische gebruikersinterface voor TeX en LaTeX. Het wordt vooral in de academische wereld gebruikt, omdat het eenvoudig formules kan samenstellen en een overzicht van de documentstructuur toont. In tegenstelling tot reguliere tekstverwerkers die het wysiwyg-principe gebruiken, maakt LyX gebruik van wysiwym. Meer informatie over LyX kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 2.3.7 is uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Seventh Maintenance Release in 2.3.x Series: LyX 2.3.7 released.

We are pleased to announce the release of LyX 2.3.7. This is the seventh maintenance release in the 2.3.x series. It is the result of on-going efforts to make our stable version more reliable and more stable.

Largely due to Covid, it has been a long time since the last release. But we have not been idle! Many bugs have been fixed in this release, and several crashes as well. We therefore encourage all users to upgrade to this version. See the announcement for more information.

One important note: Recent versions of Mac OSX do not include a working version of Python. LyX needs this for proper functionality. See the wiki for information on how to install Python, if you need to do so. The most obvious sympton is that, on startup, LyX reports that it will have 'minimal functionality'. Another symptom is that images or previews do not display properly. You can download the sources in tar.gz format (also tar.xz). There are also some binaries available.

Versienummer 2.3.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website LyX
Download https://www.lyx.org/Download
Licentietype GPL

Qalo 8 januari 2023 13:16
Voor diegenen die programma's als LyX, TeX, en LaTeX toch te lastig vinden om te gebruiken is er ook een alternatieve werkmethode die vertrouwder is qua aanpak: LibreOffice Writer en LibreOffice Math. Met LibreOffice Writer maak je je document zoals je dat gewend bent met een WYSIWYG applicatie. Wil je (ingewikkelde) formules maken, dan maak je die met LibreOffice Math en verwerk je die in je Writer-document.

Dat kan op twee manieren, maar ik zal de makkelijkste uitleggen: In LibreOffice Writer, ga naar het tabblad "Invoegen" en kies voor "OLE-object". Kies bij de lijst met objecttypen voor "LibreOffice 7.* Formule". Binnenin Writer opent zich dan Math, en dan maak je je formule. Ben je klaar, klik dan op een willekeurige plek binnen je Writer-document en je formule zit erin. Best simpel eigenlijk.

Voor het voorbeeld hoe zoiets eruit ziet, zie HIER en HIER.

Wil je je formule wijzigen om welke reden dan ook, dubbelklik op de gemaakte formule (OLE-object), en pas de formule aan. Erg handig....

Neemt niet weg dat LyX, TeX en LaTeX voor dit soort taken beter toegespitst zijn, maar als je zulke programma's lastig vind om te gebruiken, dan kun je het redelijk simpel ook bereiken met LibreOffice. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 25 juli 2024 03:21]

scholtnp 8 januari 2023 08:14
Met deze PPA repository hoef je niks te zelf te doen, dan vindt je Debian-afgeleide Linux distributie het vanzelf (de laatste keer duurde het zes dagen, acceptabel voor mij) Ook te vinden via 'Downloads' -> 'Linux binaries'.
sfranken @scholtnp8 januari 2023 12:11
De meeste distros hebben lyx in hun repository zitten zover ik weet. Ubuntu is misschien een uitzondering weer, zou me niet veel verbazen

