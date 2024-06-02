LyX is een opensource- en crossplatform-systeem waarmee documenten kunnen worden opgemaakt. Kort door de bocht is het een grafische gebruikersinterface voor TeX en LaTeX. Het wordt vooral in de academische wereld gebruikt, omdat het eenvoudig formules kan samenstellen en een overzicht van de documentstructuur toont. In tegenstelling tot reguliere tekstverwerkers die het wysiwyg -principe gebruiken, maakt LyX gebruik van wysiwym . Meer informatie over LyX kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 2.4.0 is uitgekomen en de releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We are proud to announce the release of the new LyX 2.4 series. After long 6 years of development, the 2.4 series has a rich set of new features compared to the current stable series. An overview of the new features can be found here.

As this release ships with new features, we strongly recommend that packagers of LyX on various platforms and distributions read RELEASE-NOTES in order to get the new dependencies right. We hope you will enjoy the result! See the announcement for more information.