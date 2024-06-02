Software-update: LyX 2.4.0

LyX logo (60 pix) LyX is een opensource- en crossplatform-systeem waarmee documenten kunnen worden opgemaakt. Kort door de bocht is het een grafische gebruikersinterface voor TeX en LaTeX. Het wordt vooral in de academische wereld gebruikt, omdat het eenvoudig formules kan samenstellen en een overzicht van de documentstructuur toont. In tegenstelling tot reguliere tekstverwerkers die het wysiwyg-principe gebruiken, maakt LyX gebruik van wysiwym. Meer informatie over LyX kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 2.4.0 is uitgekomen en de releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

First Release in 2.4.x Series: LyX 2.4.0 released

We are proud to announce the release of the new LyX 2.4 series. After long 6 years of development, the 2.4 series has a rich set of new features compared to the current stable series. An overview of the new features can be found here.

As this release ships with new features, we strongly recommend that packagers of LyX on various platforms and distributions read RELEASE-NOTES in order to get the new dependencies right. We hope you will enjoy the result! See the announcement for more information.

LyX screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website LyX
Download https://www.lyx.org/Download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 02-06-2024 11:24
3 • submitter: begintmeta

02-06-2024 • 11:24

3

Submitter: begintmeta

Bron: LyX

FrostyPeet 2 juni 2024 12:34
Leuk dat dit soort "simpele" platte tekst verwerkers "onverwoestbaar" zijn, met updates. Dat vim, nano, lyx nog steeds een plaats hebben. Lang geleden, bromde ik op die 1-regelige texteditor. Waarom kan ik niet omhoog of omlaag scrollen in een tekst? Toen Norton Editor kwam was dat een verademing. Maar toch, om met een klein programmaatje toch tekst te bewerken. Hoewel "copy con >> file.txt" zeker zijn charme had in het goede oude ms-dos :D
latka @FrostyPeet2 juni 2024 19:53
Lyx is een frontend voor tex/latex. Ik zou het zeker niet simpel noemen en de kwaliteit van de opmaak is nog steeds superieur aan de meeste moderne tekstverwerkers. Voor latex zie ik zo snel nog geen alternatief op dit moment.
FrostyPeet @latka2 juni 2024 23:00
MikTex gebruiker hier :)

/toevoeging. Je hebt gelijk.Ik drukte te snel op de "posten" knop. Dit ging over iets anders.

[Reactie gewijzigd door FrostyPeet op 23 juli 2024 09:07]

