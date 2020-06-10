LyX is een opensource- en crossplatform-systeem waarmee documenten kunnen worden opgemaakt. Kort door de bocht is het een grafische gebruikersinterface voor TeX en LaTeX. Het wordt vooral in de academische wereld gebruikt, omdat het eenvoudig formules kan samenstellen en een overzicht van de documentstructuur toont. In tegenstelling tot reguliere tekstverwerkers die het wysiwyg -principe gebruiken, maakt LyX gebruik van wysiwym . Meer informatie over LyX kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 2.3.5 is uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

We are pleased to announce the release of LyX 2.3.5. This is the fifth maintenance release in the 2.3.x series. LyX 2.3.5 is the result of on-going efforts to make our stable version more reliable and more stable. Most of the changes are incremental, but quite a few important bugs have now been fixed. One important change is that Inkscape 1.0 is now supported: It will be detected and configured automatically. Users of previous versions have recently reported configuration failures when Inkscape 1.0 is installed, leading to an incomplete (and all but unusable) installation of LyX. This should also be fixed.