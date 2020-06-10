Roundcube Webmail 1.4.6

Versies 1.4.6 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. Versie 1.4.0 bevat onder meer een nieuwe interface, die het ook goed doet op kleinere schermen. Sindsdien zijn nog de volgende veranderingen aangebracht:

It contains a single fix for the installer's test step which was broken with the last release. The update is therefore only relevant for new installations which use the installer to set up Roundcube.

This is a service and security update to the stable version 1.4 of Roundcube Webmail.

It contains fixes for recently reported security vulnerabilities as well a number

of general improvements from our issue tracker.

It contains four fixes for recently reported security vulnerabilities as well a number

of general improvements from our issue tracker. See the full changelog below.

This is the third service release to update the stable version 1.4 of Roundcube Webmail.

It contains general fixes and improvements to the new Elastic theme as well as some

core plugins like Enigma, Managesieve and Markasjunk. See the full changelog below.

This version is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations

of Roundcube with it. Please do backup your data before updating!

This is the second service release to update the stable version 1.4 of Roundcube Webmail. It contains fixes and improvements reported since the release of version 1.4.0. See the full changelog below.

This is the first service release to update the new stable version 1.4. With the recent release of Roundcube Webmail 1.4.0 we missed to mention a few breaking changes since the last stable version 1.3. We apologize for this and are now clarifying and correcting these:

Breaking changes (since 1.3.x):

new defaults for smtp_* config options: Upon many requests and in order to get closer to the default setup of most SMTP servers, we changed the defaults as follows: // SMTP port (default is 587) $config['smtp_port'] = 587; // SMTP username (if required). %u will use the current username for login $config['smtp_user'] = '%u'; // SMTP password (if required). %p will use the current user's password for login $config['smtp_pass'] = '%p';

config options: changed default password_charset to UTF-8:

Because of many complaints, we decided to choose a more sane default that covers most setups and configurations.

to UTF-8: Because of many complaints, we decided to choose a more sane default that covers most setups and configurations. login page returning 401 Unauthorized status:

The new behavior that Roundcube 1.4 returns a 401 status code if the client is not authenticated apparently was very unexpected and lead to monitoring problems. Despite not having mentioned that change in the release notes, we now partly reverted it so that 401 is only returned on login failures but not on the first request to Roundcube which by definition is unauthorized.

Besides these three major concerns we heard from your much appreciated feedback, we fixed a number of nasty bugs that sneaked into the 1.4.0 release.