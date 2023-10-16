Software-update: Roundcube Webmail 1.6.4

RoundCube Webmail logo (79 pix) Versie 1.6.4 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor IMAP-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Roundcube Webmail 1.6.4

This is a security update to the stable version 1.6 of Roundcube Webmail. It provides a fix to a recently reported XSS vulnerability:

  • Fix cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in handling of SVG in HTML messages (#9168) reported separately by Matthieu Faou (ESET) and Denys Klymenko.

This version is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube 1.6.x with it. Please do backup your data before updating!

Changelog
  • Fix PHP8 warnings (#9142, #9160)
  • Fix default 'mime.types' path on Windows (#9113)
  • Managesieve: Fix javascript error when relational or spamtest extension is not enabled (#9139)
  • Fix cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in handling of SVG in HTML messages (#9168)

RoundCube Webmail

Versienummer 1.6.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Roundcube Webmail
Download https://github.com/roundcube/roundcubemail/releases/tag/1.6.4
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-10-2023 18:37 5

16-10-2023 • 18:37

5

Bron: Roundcube Webmail

Update-historie

09-02 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.10 25
01-09 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.9 / 1.6.9 2
08-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.8 / 1.6.8 4
05-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.7 / 1.6.7 11
01-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.6 18
11-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.5 17
10-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.4 5
09-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.3 0
07-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.2 24
01-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.1 27
Meer historie

Lees meer

RoundCube Webmail

geen prijs bekend

3.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
4
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Anoniem: 454358 16 oktober 2023 18:42
in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft.
Krijg ineens de 2006 vibes :+
Yzord 16 oktober 2023 18:52
Ow jee, nieuws en weer addons in je mailclient. Why? Ik wil gewoon een email client voor....simpelweg mijn mail? Als ik het weer wil weten kijk ik naar buiten en voor nieuws heb ik T.net wel.
Erulezz @Yzord16 oktober 2023 18:56
Helemaal met je eens, maar dit zijn denk ik plugins want dit heb ik nog nooit in mijn installaties gezien. Dus standaard zit het er niet in.
smesjz @Yzord16 oktober 2023 19:16
Beetje kort door te bocht. Ik heb 17+ jaar een vacation plug-in gemaakt voor Roundcube voor Out of Office mails. Je kon dus makkelijk iets maken met ondersteuning voor mysql, sieve, vacation binary, dot forward, sftp uploads etc.

Niet meteen de code die je in je core product wil hebben maar wel prima als extensie. En zo heb je een berg aan andere use-cases.
The Zep Man @Yzord17 oktober 2023 07:35
Ow jee, nieuws en weer addons in je mailclient. Why?
• Sieve filters op IMAP-servers beheren.
• CardDAV-ondersteuning om contacten op te halen.
• Wachtwoorden wijzigen.
• ...

Roundcube had ik al een tijd geleden vaarwel gezegd. Tegenwoordig gebruik ik SnappyMail. Die integreert een stuk beter in Nextcloud, en heeft ook ondersteuning voor plugins.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 08:28]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq