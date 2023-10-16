Roundcube Webmail 1.6.4

Versie 1.6.4 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor IMAP-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

This is a security update to the stable version 1.6 of Roundcube Webmail. It provides a fix to a recently reported XSS vulnerability:

Fix cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in handling of SVG in HTML messages (#9168) reported separately by Matthieu Faou (ESET) and Denys Klymenko.

This version is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube 1.6.x with it. Please do backup your data before updating!