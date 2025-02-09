Software-update: Roundcube Webmail 1.6.10

Roundcube Webmail logo Versie 1.6.10 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en SMTP-afleverstatusnotificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor IMAP-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Roundcube Webmail 1.6.10

This is the next service release to update the stable version 1.6. This version is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube with it. Please do backup your data before updating!

Changelog
  • IMAP: Partial support for ANNOTATE-EXPERIMENT-1 extension (RFC 5257)
  • OAuth: Support standard authentication with short-living password received with OIDC token (#9530)
  • Fix PHP warnings (#9616, #9611)
  • Fix whitespace handling in vCard line continuation (#9637)
  • Fix current script state after initial scripts creation in managesieve_kolab_master mode
  • Fix rcube_imap::get_vendor() result (and PHP warning) on Zimbra server (#9650)
  • Fix regression causing inline SVG images to be missing in mail preview (#9644)
  • Fix plugin "virtuser_file" to handle backward slashes in username (#9668)
  • Fix PHP fatal error when parsing some malformed BODYSTRUCTURE responses (#9689)
  • Fix insert_or_update() and reading database server config on PostgreSQL (#9710)
  • Fix Oauth issues with use_secure_urls=true (#9722)
  • Fix handling of binary mail parts (e.g. PDF) encoded with quoted-printable (#9728)
  • Fix links in comments and config to https:// where available (#9759, #9756)
  • Fix decoding of attachment names encoded using both RFC2231 and RFC2047 standards (#9725)

RoundCube Webmail

Versienummer 1.6.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Roundcube Webmail
Download https://github.com/roundcube/roundcubemail/releases/tag/1.6.10
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-02-2025 10:00 25

09-02-2025 • 10:00

25

Bron: Roundcube Webmail

Update-historie

09-02 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.10 25
01-09 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.9 / 1.6.9 2
08-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.8 / 1.6.8 4
05-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.7 / 1.6.7 11
01-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.6 18
11-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.5 17
10-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.4 5
09-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.3 0
07-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.2 24
01-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.1 27
Meer historie

Lees meer

RoundCube Webmail

geen prijs bekend

3.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (25)

-Moderatie-faq
25
25
18
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering
Alxndr 9 februari 2025 10:50
Roundcube heeft plugins? Ik vind het een vreselijke webmail cliënt die absoluut niet intuïtief aanvoelt, maar misschien is er toch wat van te maken?

Ik dacht gister bij het nieuwsbericht over Thunderbird weer eens aan overstappen, maar daar het ik juist de tegenovergestelde ervaring: daar heb je 1000 opties die in nooit zal gebruiken, en dus alleen maar in de weg staan...

Iemand suggesties voor een mail client die wel eenvoudig maar niet te beperkt is?
Robbierut4 @Alxndr9 februari 2025 11:43
Iemand suggesties voor een mail client die wel eenvoudig maar niet te beperkt is?
Gewoon stock thunderbird? Dat thunderbird plugins en geavanceerde opties heeft betekent niet dat je ze moet gebruiken.
Alxndr @Robbierut49 februari 2025 12:24
..maar wel dat ze in de weg staan en je dus de opties die je wel nodig hebt niet makkelijk/snel kan vinden.

Ik noem dit zelf al 35 jaar het "MS office probleem" en het is de reden dat ik eigenlijk alleen nog met Google docs werk: 100x fijner juist omdat alle (letterlijk honderden) specialistische en voor mij onnodige opties er niet in zit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Alxndr op 9 februari 2025 12:28]

HakanX @Alxndr10 februari 2025 00:16
..maar wel dat ze in de weg staan en je dus de opties die je wel nodig hebt niet makkelijk/snel kan vinden.
Iedereen heeft weer andere opties nodig. Daarom dat je het gewoon kan aanpassen. Één keer de tijd nemen alle knoppen welke je niet gebruikt te verwijderen en een persoonlijke balk maken that's it.
lenwar @Alxndr10 februari 2025 07:31
Heb je daar een praktijkvoorbeeld van? Wat er in de weg staat? Ik verafschuw zelf de huidige tijd met software/bestyringssystemen met zo veel zooi er hardcoded in en al helemaal als je het niet normaal kunt uitzetten/verbergen, maar bij Thunderbird ervaar ik dit juist als heel schappelijk?
Alxndr @lenwar10 februari 2025 10:03
Als je het zo zegt heb ik er de laatste keer (ruim 5 jaar geleden volgens mij) misschien niet genoeg tijd/moeite in gestoken in het uit te zoeken en aan te passen.
IrBaboon79 @Alxndr9 februari 2025 13:19
Tja, Outlook? De echte, niet die rommel die bij Windows zit... Alleen niet gratis maar voor 40eu/jaar is dat geen slechte offering met 1tb onedrive en office erbij...
dez11de @Alxndr9 februari 2025 11:43
Ik ben zelf tevreden over Gmail. Heb ik gekoppeld aan mijn eigen domein voor een paar centen. Support op allerlei devices en heel stabiel al gebruik ikzelf geen Android maar daar zal het ook prima werken aangezien het van dezelfde fabrikant is. (Google) updates worden automatisch doorgevoerd. En je hoeft het niet allemaal zelf te hosten. Al jaren tevreden klant.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dez11de op 9 februari 2025 11:58]

Bruin Poeper @dez11de9 februari 2025 13:03
Ik ben zelf tevreden over Gmail.
Ik ook. Als eenvoudige particulier.
Gebruik het op laptop met een directe bladwijzer. Het is niet supermooi, maar het werkt.

Voor alle mail op PC/laptop (gmail, outlook, yahoo) gebruik ik Bluemail weer. Had het ooit verwijderd, maar sinds klein jaar opnieuw in gebruik. Prima vervanger van Windows Mail.
Over Bluemail was/is 'men' hier op Tweakers kritisch. Mij lijkt dat op basis van oude onderbuikgevoelens. Als ze echt slechte dingen doen was de kritiek al lang aangezwollen, maar die lijkt eerder verstomd. De concurrentie was maar al te graag bereid om Bluemail(-succes) neer te sabelen: wie met de kop boven het maaiveld uitsteekt...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bruin Poeper op 9 februari 2025 13:11]

HijDieAllesWeet @dez11de9 februari 2025 13:17
Ik stel weleens een client in maar blijf toch altijd terug komen bij gewoon de gmail website. Rare is dat het nog steeds als iets nieuws voelt terwijl het alweer 20 jaar meegaat.
Hydranet 9 februari 2025 13:47
Bedankt voor de update Roundcube team! Ik ben nog altijd wel tevreden over roundcube, gebruik het in combinatie met Nextcloud om mijn eigen mail, contacten en agenda te beheren. Als iemand nog een oplossing weet waarbij dat alles in een(webmail, caldav, cardav) zit die goed werkt ben ik daar wel benieuwd naar?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 9 februari 2025 13:47]

vlijmen @Hydranet9 februari 2025 18:02
Je hebt toch de Mail app in Nextcloud, geen ervaring mee maar lijkt me dat dat prima moet werken aangezien ze ook roudcube onderhouden.
Hydranet @vlijmen9 februari 2025 20:34
Daar heb ik in het verleden wel is naar gekeken, toen was het niet echt super. Zal er nu wel weer een keer naar gaan kijken nu je het noemt want is al weer een tijd geleden dat ik dat laatst gedaan heb. Bedankt!
Tazzios @Hydranet10 februari 2025 07:58
Aan de standaard Nextcloud mail kon ik zelf niet wennen dus gebruik al jaren de snappy mail app uitbreiding.
Hydranet @Tazzios10 februari 2025 09:19
Ik heb die standaard Nexcloud mail weer is geprobeerd die vind ik inderdaad nog steeds niks. Net even Snappy mail app geprobeerd, die is een stuk fijner en beter mee te werken! Ik ga die nu wel even een tijd proberen, Bedankt voor de tip!
Hydranet @Tazzios11 februari 2025 09:04
@Tazzios Ik ben trouwens erg te spreken over Snappy mai, na het een dag te hebben gebruiktl! Vind het erg fijn nu ik een volledige integratie heb mijn Nextcloud, dat ik niet heb met Roundcube. Bedankt!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 11 februari 2025 09:05]

opa uche @Hydranet9 februari 2025 17:20
Zit net een maand te klooien met SOGo. Da's je webmail/card/caldav bij elkaar.
Maar... Dat is niet zo makkelijk te installeren...
Je bent dan in feite zelf een complete mailserver aan het bouwen of finetunen van enig open source variant...
Mijn fallback had ook Nextcloud met Roundcube geweest als ik het niet (eindelijk een keer) aan de gang had gekregen.
Hydranet @opa uche9 februari 2025 20:30
Ik heb wel is naar SOGo gekeken maar vind het maar niks omdat het een gigantisch pakket is. Ik heb al zelf mail services draaien, dus het enige wat ik wil is iets waarbij mail, agenda en contacten in een webinterface zitten en ik kan syncen via caldav en carddav.
syl765 9 februari 2025 11:08
Beperkt is voor iedereen anders natuurlijk.
Ik gebruik nog verrassend vaak squirrelmail. Puur gewenning.
Dan heb je nog rainloop maar daar schijnen wel wat zaken open te staan en dan is er nog de fork van rainloop genaamd snappymail. Ik ga daar binnenkort eens naar kijken.
pennywiser @syl7659 februari 2025 11:25
Wat, een Squirrel gebruiker in 2025? Dat wordt toch allang niet meer bijgehouden? Ik hoop niet dat je het naar buiten toe open hebt staan, aan de andere kant waarom heb je het anders.. Ik zou een keer overstappen.
syl765 9 februari 2025 12:57
Klopt squirrelmail is alleen open voor mijzelf omdat het gewoon fijn werkt en ik geen zin heb om enkele custom plugins om te zetten naar een roundcube. Maar zoals gezegd toch eens kijken naar snappymail.
Peter-RX10 9 februari 2025 18:15
Heb privé al sinds jaar en dag Thunderbird, op mijn werk tot een paar jaar terug Outlook, allebei prima. OP mijn werk tegenwoordig Gmail, ik kan er niet wennen, uiterst rommelig.
TweakerCarlo @Peter-RX109 februari 2025 19:27
Dan raad ik je aan om alle smartfeatures uit te schakelen en een minimalistiche layout te selecteren. Het is dan best goed te handelen.

Alleen komen starred messages niet boven aan te staan als het in een mapje is ondergebracht. Wel als je daarop een reactie krijgt.
Peter-RX10 @TweakerCarlo9 februari 2025 22:41
Dank voor de tip.
Remmilou 9 februari 2025 16:25
+1 voor Evolution

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq