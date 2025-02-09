Versie 1.6.10 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en SMTP-afleverstatusnotificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor IMAP-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:
Roundcube Webmail 1.6.10
This is the next service release to update the stable version 1.6. This version is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube with it. Please do backup your data before updating!Changelog
- IMAP: Partial support for ANNOTATE-EXPERIMENT-1 extension (RFC 5257)
- OAuth: Support standard authentication with short-living password received with OIDC token (#9530)
- Fix PHP warnings (#9616, #9611)
- Fix whitespace handling in vCard line continuation (#9637)
- Fix current script state after initial scripts creation in managesieve_kolab_master mode
- Fix rcube_imap::get_vendor() result (and PHP warning) on Zimbra server (#9650)
- Fix regression causing inline SVG images to be missing in mail preview (#9644)
- Fix plugin "virtuser_file" to handle backward slashes in username (#9668)
- Fix PHP fatal error when parsing some malformed BODYSTRUCTURE responses (#9689)
- Fix insert_or_update() and reading database server config on PostgreSQL (#9710)
- Fix Oauth issues with use_secure_urls=true (#9722)
- Fix handling of binary mail parts (e.g. PDF) encoded with quoted-printable (#9728)
- Fix links in comments and config to https:// where available (#9759, #9756)
- Fix decoding of attachment names encoded using both RFC2231 and RFC2047 standards (#9725)