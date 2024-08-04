Versies 15.8 en 1.6.8 van Roundcube Webmail zijn uitgekomen. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor IMAP-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:
Security updates 1.6.8 and 1.5.8 released
We just published security updates to the 1.6 and 1.5 LTS versions of Roundcube Webmail. They both contain fixes for recently reported security vulnerabilities.Security fixes
- Fix XSS vulnerability in post-processing of sanitized HTML content [CVE-2024-42009]
- Fix XSS vulnerability in serving of attachments other than HTML or SVG [CVE-2024-42008]
- Fix information leak (access to remote content) via insufficient CSS filtering [CVE-2024-42010]
This version is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube 1.6.x with it. Please do backup your data before updating! Additionally, version 1.6.8 contains the following changes:
- Managesieve: Protect special scripts in managesieve_kolab_master mode
- Fix newmail_notifier notification focus in Chrome (#9467)
- Fix fatal error when parsing some TNEF attachments (#9462)
- Fix double scrollbar when composing a mail with many plain text lines (#7760)
- Fix decoding mail parts with multiple base64-encoded text blocks (#9290)
- Fix bug where some messages could get malformed in an import from a MBOX file (#9510)
- Fix invalid line break characters in multi-line text in Sieve scripts (#9543)
- Fix bug where "with attachment" filter could fail on some fts engines (#9514)
- Fix bug where an unhandled exception was caused by an invalid image attachment (#9475)
- Fix bug where a long subject title could not be displayed in some cases (#9416)
- Fix infinite loop when parsing malformed Sieve script (#9562)
- Fix bug where imap_conn_option's 'socket' was ignored (#9566)
