Software-update: Roundcube Webmail 1.5.8 / 1.6.8

RoundCube Webmail logo (79 pix) Versies 15.8 en 1.6.8 van Roundcube Webmail zijn uitgekomen. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor IMAP-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Security updates 1.6.8 and 1.5.8 released

We just published security updates to the 1.6 and 1.5 LTS versions of Roundcube Webmail. They both contain fixes for recently reported security vulnerabilities.

Security fixes
  • Fix XSS vulnerability in post-processing of sanitized HTML content [CVE-2024-42009]
  • Fix XSS vulnerability in serving of attachments other than HTML or SVG [CVE-2024-42008]
  • Fix information leak (access to remote content) via insufficient CSS filtering [CVE-2024-42010]

This version is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube 1.6.x with it. Please do backup your data before updating! Additionally, version 1.6.8 contains the following changes:

  • Managesieve: Protect special scripts in managesieve_kolab_master mode
  • Fix newmail_notifier notification focus in Chrome (#9467)
  • Fix fatal error when parsing some TNEF attachments (#9462)
  • Fix double scrollbar when composing a mail with many plain text lines (#7760)
  • Fix decoding mail parts with multiple base64-encoded text blocks (#9290)
  • Fix bug where some messages could get malformed in an import from a MBOX file (#9510)
  • Fix invalid line break characters in multi-line text in Sieve scripts (#9543)
  • Fix bug where "with attachment" filter could fail on some fts engines (#9514)
  • Fix bug where an unhandled exception was caused by an invalid image attachment (#9475)
  • Fix bug where a long subject title could not be displayed in some cases (#9416)
  • Fix infinite loop when parsing malformed Sieve script (#9562)
  • Fix bug where imap_conn_option's 'socket' was ignored (#9566)
RoundCube Webmail

Versienummer 1.5.8 / 1.6.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Roundcube Webmail
Download https://github.com/roundcube/roundcubemail/releases/tag/1.6.8
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 04-08-2024 14:46 4

04-08-2024 • 14:46

4

Bron: Roundcube Webmail

Update-historie

09-02 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.10 25
01-09 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.9 / 1.6.9 2
08-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.8 / 1.6.8 4
05-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.7 / 1.6.7 11
01-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.6 18
11-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.5 17
10-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.4 5
09-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.3 0
07-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.2 24
01-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.1 27
Meer historie

Reacties (4)

basmevissen 4 augustus 2024 15:31
Fijne webmail client. Eens kijken of deze update nog dit jaar in Ubuntu 24.04 verschijnt. Want de laatste update is van maart, een nog oudere versie. Denk dat ik maar weer met de hand de Roundcube mail packages ga onderhouden.
guillaume @basmevissen4 augustus 2024 21:27
Ik blijf de menu's boven de panelen voor mappen en berichten wel zeer tegenintuïtief vinden: ze staan voor sommige functies eigenlijk gewoon boven het verkeerde paneel. Uiteindelijk wen je er wel een beetje aan, maar ik blijf toch een moeten zoeken. Verder zijn er veel shared hosting providers die sieve niet lijken te ondersteunen en dan heb je dus gewoon geen filters binnen de Roundcube instance.

Ergens vond ik RainLoop toch wat sneller werken, maar de doorontwikkeling Snappymail had de laatste keer dat ik 't gebruikte een veelvoud aan UI (CSS) issues die het echt wel onmogelijk maakten om het even snel te gebruiken als RainLoop. de UI mag wel wat moderner natuurlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 4 augustus 2024 21:34]

Zidane007nl @basmevissen5 augustus 2024 11:50
Canonical heeft de vorige release, die ook fixes voor kwetsbaarheden had, wel doorgevoerd in de packages voor de oudere Ubuntu versies: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6848-1.
Ik denk dat deze kwetsbaarheden in de komende dagen ook opgepakt gaan worden.
Barreljan 5 augustus 2024 10:33
Zojuist geüpdatet, ging uiteraard vlekkeloos, ik had 1.6.6 nog draaien. Blijft een prima webmail en met de juiste plugins erbij heb je alles wat nodig is.

