Versies 15.8 en 1.6.8 van Roundcube Webmail zijn uitgekomen. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor IMAP-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

We just published security updates to the 1.6 and 1.5 LTS versions of Roundcube Webmail. They both contain fixes for recently reported security vulnerabilities.

Fix XSS vulnerability in post-processing of sanitized HTML content [CVE-2024-42009]

Fix XSS vulnerability in serving of attachments other than HTML or SVG [CVE-2024-42008]

Fix information leak (access to remote content) via insufficient CSS filtering [CVE-2024-42010]

This version is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube 1.6.x with it. Please do backup your data before updating! Additionally, version 1.6.8 contains the following changes: