Versie 24.1.4 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.1.4: SQL Editor: Problem markers with semantic error descriptions were added. You can click on the problem description in the tooltip to find out what is wrong with the query. INSERT, DELETE, UPDATE, DROP, CREATE, and ALTER statements execution in read-only mode was prohibited Smart mode for Blank line state delimiter was improved Simultaneous query execution was fixed: if a query is already being executed, you can execute another query in a new tab only Composite type field color became visible in the Dark theme Completion analyzer performance was enhanced

Data Editor: Inline editing of geometry fields was fixed New keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Shift+Alt+C has been added to use the advanced copy option with the latest settings, without opening a popup window

Metadata Editor: Generate SQL option in the context menu was fixed

Connectivity: Closing idle connections and default timeout were fixed

General: Users can import connections from SQL Workbench and DbVizualizer Wayland support on Linux was fixed Several code improvements have been made

Databases: GaussDB driver was added Couchbase: Legacy Couchbase driver was removed CUBRID: Execution plan was enhanced Issue with Null datatype was fixed Creating partition option was removed InterSystems IRIS driver was updated to version 2024.1 PostgreSQL: If the database name is empty, it will be set to the same as the username SAP Hana: Additional system table prefix was added SQL Server: Ability to upgrade/install the driver was fixed

