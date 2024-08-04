Versie 0.4.13 van OpenRCT2 is uitgekomen, de opensourceversie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven, wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD en OpenRA. Om het te kunnen spelen, is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. De changelog voor deze uitgave, die de naam 'Blessed are the cheesemakers!' heeft meegekregen, is hieronder te vinden:

New: [#19596] Allow for playing back a replay without camera movement or alert box.

[#20831] The ride selection window now shows object authors if debugging tools are active.

[#20832] The ride music tab now shows a track listing for the current music style.

[#22172] [Plugin] Expose ride satisfaction ratings to the plugin API.

[#22184] [Plugin] Expose staff statistics to the plugin API.

[#22213] [Plugin] Allow plugins to focus on textboxes in custom windows.

[#22272] [Plugin] Expose ride vehicle’s current track type via car trackLocation.

[#22301] Loading save games or scenarios now indicates loading progress.

[OpenMusic#54] Added Progressive ride music style (feat. Approaching Nirvana). Improved: [#22352] The object selection window now groups relevant object tabs together.

[#22357] Error messages are now themeable and easier to read.

[#22361, objects#342, objects#343] Add additional colour presets to the Observation Tower, Twist, and Ferris Wheel.

[#22433] Increase the network timeout from 7 to 20 seconds, should help slow clients getting disconnected.

[#22437] File indexing now properly uses all CPU power, improving object and scenario indexing.

[#22449] Reduced the time it takes to load and index objects, scenarios and tracks. Changed: [#12292] The ‘Toggle visibility of toolbars’ shortcut is no longer assigned by default.

[#21494] Display pixel density is now taken into account for the initial window scale setting.

[#22230] The plugin/script engine is now initialised off the main thread.

[#22251] Hide author info in the scenery window unless debug tools are active.

[#22283] Let heavy snow and blizzard increase chance of brakes failure.

[#22309] The scenario editor now supports loading landscapes from .sea save files. Fixed: [#17390] Glitchy animations for the ride type tabs in the object selection window.

[#19210] The load/save window executes the loading code twice, resulting in a slowdown.

[#21175] Terraform tool hotkeys don't work when toolbars are hidden.

[#22056] Potential crash upon exiting the game.

[#22101] Wrong tunnel shapes on Log Flume and Giga, Hybrid, Single-Rail and Alpine Coasters.

[#22208] Cursor may fail to register hits in some cases (original bug).

[#22209] Water tool selection may disappear near edge of map.

[#22222] Staff list may remain invalid when changing tabs.

[#22265] Button for switching covered tracks on slides doesn’t stay pressed.

[#22284] Unrated rides cause high amount of nausea.

[#22292] Progress bar widgets in guest and ride windows are not updating correctly.

[#22304] Graphs don’t draw lines on the left edge of the screen.

[#22308] OpenGL draws lines incorrectly in some cases.

[#22318] Water sparkles are missing if transparent water is enabled without RCT1 linked.

[#22333] Tile inspector closes other tool windows.

[#22339] Printing ui.tool.cursor in console crashes the game.

[#22348] Progress bar screen doesn’t handle window resizing.

[#22389] Alpine coaster has wrong tunnel entrance type.

[#22435] [Plugin] Off-by-one pixel issue in active widget width and height setters.