OpenRCT2 logo (79 pix) Versie 0.4.13 van OpenRCT2 is uitgekomen, de opensourceversie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven, wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD en OpenRA. Om het te kunnen spelen, is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. De changelog voor deze uitgave, die de naam 'Blessed are the cheesemakers!' heeft meegekregen, is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • [#19596] Allow for playing back a replay without camera movement or alert box.
  • [#20831] The ride selection window now shows object authors if debugging tools are active.
  • [#20832] The ride music tab now shows a track listing for the current music style.
  • [#22172] [Plugin] Expose ride satisfaction ratings to the plugin API.
  • [#22184] [Plugin] Expose staff statistics to the plugin API.
  • [#22213] [Plugin] Allow plugins to focus on textboxes in custom windows.
  • [#22272] [Plugin] Expose ride vehicle’s current track type via car trackLocation.
  • [#22301] Loading save games or scenarios now indicates loading progress.
  • [OpenMusic#54] Added Progressive ride music style (feat. Approaching Nirvana).
Improved:
  • [#22352] The object selection window now groups relevant object tabs together.
  • [#22357] Error messages are now themeable and easier to read.
  • [#22361, objects#342, objects#343] Add additional colour presets to the Observation Tower, Twist, and Ferris Wheel.
  • [#22433] Increase the network timeout from 7 to 20 seconds, should help slow clients getting disconnected.
  • [#22437] File indexing now properly uses all CPU power, improving object and scenario indexing.
  • [#22449] Reduced the time it takes to load and index objects, scenarios and tracks.
Changed:
  • [#12292] The ‘Toggle visibility of toolbars’ shortcut is no longer assigned by default.
  • [#21494] Display pixel density is now taken into account for the initial window scale setting.
  • [#22230] The plugin/script engine is now initialised off the main thread.
  • [#22251] Hide author info in the scenery window unless debug tools are active.
  • [#22283] Let heavy snow and blizzard increase chance of brakes failure.
  • [#22309] The scenario editor now supports loading landscapes from .sea save files.
Fixed:
  • [#17390] Glitchy animations for the ride type tabs in the object selection window.
  • [#19210] The load/save window executes the loading code twice, resulting in a slowdown.
  • [#21175] Terraform tool hotkeys don't work when toolbars are hidden.
  • [#22056] Potential crash upon exiting the game.
  • [#22101] Wrong tunnel shapes on Log Flume and Giga, Hybrid, Single-Rail and Alpine Coasters.
  • [#22208] Cursor may fail to register hits in some cases (original bug).
  • [#22209] Water tool selection may disappear near edge of map.
  • [#22222] Staff list may remain invalid when changing tabs.
  • [#22265] Button for switching covered tracks on slides doesn’t stay pressed.
  • [#22284] Unrated rides cause high amount of nausea.
  • [#22292] Progress bar widgets in guest and ride windows are not updating correctly.
  • [#22304] Graphs don’t draw lines on the left edge of the screen.
  • [#22308] OpenGL draws lines incorrectly in some cases.
  • [#22318] Water sparkles are missing if transparent water is enabled without RCT1 linked.
  • [#22333] Tile inspector closes other tool windows.
  • [#22339] Printing ui.tool.cursor in console crashes the game.
  • [#22348] Progress bar screen doesn’t handle window resizing.
  • [#22389] Alpine coaster has wrong tunnel entrance type.
  • [#22435] [Plugin] Off-by-one pixel issue in active widget width and height setters.
Versienummer 0.4.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OpenRCT2
Download https://github.com/OpenRCT2/OpenRCT2/releases/tag/v0.4.13
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 04-08-2024 21:31 31

04-08-2024 • 21:31

31

Bron: OpenRCT2

Reacties (31)

B-Real 5 augustus 2024 11:45
OpenRCT werkt ook op MacOs zie ik, maar als ik bijv via Steam de RCT Double Pack wil kopen staat daar bij dat deze alleen voor Windows werkt.
Hoe krijg ik het geheel dan eventueel toch aan de praat op mijn Macbook?

Blijft een briljant spel, zelfs op de iPad werkt het verbazend goed én nostalgisch! :)
owndampu @B-Real5 augustus 2024 15:51
Er staat en goeie guide op de website: https://openrct2.org/quickstart/extract-rct2-files/macOS
naaitsab @B-Real5 augustus 2024 13:09
Als je het spel hebt gekocht op Steam kan en mag je ook van archive.org de benodigde ISO's downloaden. Deze kan je uitpakken zodat de OpenRCT2 installer deze oppakt.
WebHawk @B-Real5 augustus 2024 12:22
Er is van OpenRCT2 een MacOS-versie. Je hebt om die te draaien de originele bestanden van de Windows-versie van RCT2 nodig. Als je RCT2 via steam koopt heb je dus een Windowsmachine nodig om het eenmalig op te installeren, en vervolgens kun je alle databestanden naar je Mac kopiëren. Als je OpenRCT2 voor het eerst start vraagt hij waar die bestanden staan en dan komt alles goed. Als je geen Windows machine in huis hebt kun je het eventueel ook met de gratis proefversie van Parallels vanaf je Mac doen.
iAR @WebHawk5 augustus 2024 13:21
Ik heb helemaal geen installatie gedaan. Ik heb het spel volgens mij recent nog voor weinig op Steam gekocht. Kan misschien wel zijn dat ik mijn oude iso gebruikt heb, of dat ik ergens nog een map met de bestanden had liggen. Of gedownload.
Ik ben dan ook wel vrij makkelijk. Ik heb het originele spel ooit gekocht, nu dus nog een keer. Dan kan ik ook elders wel een pakketje downloaden.
Xorifelse 4 augustus 2024 22:24
Er schiet me een stomme vraag te binnen maar wat maakt OpenRCT nu echt "open"? Naar mijn wetende was de gehele game geschreven in assembly door 1 gangster, de broncode zonder commentaar was aanwezig.
RobbyTown @Xorifelse4 augustus 2024 22:30
Staat letterlijk op de openrct 2 pagina:

OpenRCT2 is an open-source re-implementation of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 (RCT2), expanding the game with new features, fixing bugs and raising game limits. The gameplay revolves around building and maintaining an amusement park containing attractions, shops and facilities. The player must try to make a profit and maintain a good park reputation whilst keeping the guests happy. OpenRCT2 allows for both scenario and sandbox play. Scenarios require the player to complete a certain objective in a set time limit whilst sandbox allows the player to build a more flexible park with optionally no restrictions or finance.

Om openrct2 te spelen heb je wel het orgineel nodig via Steam of Gog te koop ;).
Xorifelse @RobbyTown4 augustus 2024 22:48
Ik begrijp het verschil wel, en ik heb de spellen 1 en 2 hier in een dual case (CD) nog liggen met uitbreidingen dus ik heb hem 'online' niet nodig ;) (volgens mij ook nog ergens op een Crazy Byte, voor de mensen die dat nog kunnen herinneren)

Maar wat her-implementeer je aan al een bestaande broncode. Ik probeerde meer te stellen dat deze game meer "reversed engineered" is naar wat normale mensen kunnen lezen in waarschijnlijk c of c++ (zonder te kijken).

Mijn stelling was min of meer het volgende: "Had het dan niet beter Human Readable RCT moeten heten?"

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xorifelse op 4 augustus 2024 22:54]

RobertMe @Xorifelse4 augustus 2024 23:30
Ik denk dat over de loop der jaren er toch wel dermate veel zaken veranderd zijn dat er nog maar een beperkte relatie is tussen de originele (assembly) broncode en wat er nu is. Niet alleen v.w.b. nieuwe features (ik zie in het changelog hier "plugin", ik kan mij niet herinneren dat de origineel ondersteuning had voor plugins). En ondanks dat Microsoft angstvallig vasthoudt aan backwards compatibility kan ik mij niet indenken dat het originele spel zomaar te installeren en spelen is op Windows 10/11. En vervolgens heeft OpenRCT2 blijkbaar ook nog een Linux (en wellicht zelfs MacOS X) versie. En in het changelog staan ook weer zaken als OpenGL (wel zo handig voor cross platform compatibility) waarvan ik mij af vraag of dat "toen" al bestond of dat het spel een (nu antieke) versie van DirectX nodig had.
Xorifelse @RobertMe4 augustus 2024 23:58
Ik zou alleen al OpenRCT(2) gebruiken voor alleen de wide screen monitor support, en het doet zoveel meer incl. plugins, origineel kon dat niet. Ik verwacht alleen dat als je de repository van OpenRCT vanaf dag 1 analyseert, dat je vrijwel een direct correlatie/vertaling van 1:1 ziet.

Maar hier noem je wat, ik zou inderdaad verwachten dat het geschreven is voor DirectX, niet OpenGL en dat hier het oorspronkelijke verschil begon.
VDV @RobertMe5 augustus 2024 10:49
En ondanks dat Microsoft angstvallig vasthoudt aan backwards compatibility kan ik mij niet indenken dat het originele spel zomaar te installeren en spelen is op Windows 10/11.
Het kan wel, maar prettig is anders. Het originele spel heeft hardcoded resoluties die volgens mij niet verder gaan dan 1280x1024 o.i.d. De meeste moderne monitoren scalen dat behoorlijk slecht. Ook mist het nog wel wat moderne QoL dingetjes, en zitten er ook limieten op het aantal objecten (attracties, winkeltjes, decoratie, bomen, etc.) en de park grootte, die het maken van grote, complexe parken in de weg zitten. OpenRCT2 heeft laatst de keuze gemaakt om het oude save formaat (die dus die limieten heeft) te droppen, en hun eigen te gebruiken met veel hogere limieten.

Ook weet ik dat RCT2 nog wel eens wat rare errors kan geven, omdat een DirectPlay feature mist uit een oude DirectX versie op moderne Windows versies (al sinds Vista of 7). Het vreemde is dat dit een online/LAN gaming feature is, die niet gebruikt wordt in RCT2. Echter is de theorie dat Chris Sawyer een online en/of LAN coop game mode in gedachten had, maar die uiteindelijk niet voltooid heeft. OpenRCT2 heeft dat nu wel, dus kun je een server opzetten of naar een server verbinden om met meerdere spelers een park te bouwen.
En in het changelog staan ook weer zaken als OpenGL (wel zo handig voor cross platform compatibility) waarvan ik mij af vraag of dat "toen" al bestond of dat het spel een (nu antieke) versie van DirectX nodig had.
OpenGL is ouder dan DirectX (OpenGL kwam uit in 1992, DX in 1995), maar het klopt dat RCT2 nog DirectX gebruikt. De kleine beetjes non-assembly code in RCT en RCT2 zijn dan ook voornamelijk code om de Win32 en DX API's te gebruiken, meen ik :-)
Transportman @Xorifelse4 augustus 2024 23:32
Ze reverse engineeren niet alleen de oude game, maar ze voegen ook nieuwe functies toe. Zo heeft OpenRCT2 bijvoorbeeld online multiplayer, meer uitgebreide cheats om bepaalde checks te omzeilen/ride combinaties te maken die niet kunnen, meer track pieces voor sommige rides (zoals stijle hellingen die de ride oorspronkelijk niet had), mogelijkheid om meer gasten/rides/alles in je park te hebben.
kuurtjes @Xorifelse5 augustus 2024 01:42
Nee hoor. Je kan het beter bezien als een nieuwe moderne versie die opensource is en waar nog steeds aan gewerkt wordt. Kijk maar eens naar de lijst van changes in het artikel boven. Het is bijna een nieuw spel met een actief development team. Ik heb wel eens gepraat met de project leader van OpenRCT2, want die is gewoon actief in hun Discord. Je kan dus bijvoorbeeld bugs aankaarten en features voorstellen.

Een opensource remake maakt het ook mogelijk om zelf aan de game te werken. Ik heb bijvoorbeeld voor een andere opensource game remake een API systeem geïmplementeerd waardoor 3rd party tools de game kunnen beïnvloeden. Iemand anders heeft daar dan weer een Twitch game op verder gebouwd. En dat voor in dit geval een spel dat 27 jaar oud is ;)

Opensource game remakes zijn prachtig. En hier is een lijst die vrij compleet is: https://osgameclones.com/
h3x4d3c1m4l @Xorifelse5 augustus 2024 09:17
Ja en nee, er zit een licentie aan software. Die van de originele RCT2 is non-FOSS (open source kort door de bocht). Dat we het kunnen reverse engineeren doet daar niets aan af... Door het opnieuw te implementeren kun je je eigen versie (OpenRCT2 in dit geval) wel FOSS releasen.

Ze gebruiken ook geen code meer van het origineel.
Kevjoe @Xorifelse5 augustus 2024 11:57
Er is wel veel meer gebeurd dan dat. Er waren heel wat limitaties in het originele spel, veroorzaakt door technische beperkingen in bijvoorbeeld het save format.
Om die limieten bij te stellen (bijvoorbeeld de hoeveelheid attracties beschikbaar in een scenario, decoraties en dergelijke) moest dat dus volledig op de schop en moest dat save-format verdwijnen. Maar om dat te kunnen doen moest praktisch bijna alles herschreven worden.

Op dit moment kent het spel die limieten niet meer en is er veel meer mogelijk. Het origineel was enorm efficiënt, maar had bv. sprite limits en daardoor praktisch gezien ook een guest cap. Met OpenRCT2 kan die een pak hoger.
emphy @Xorifelse5 augustus 2024 02:32
Het gaat er niet alleen om dat de broncode openbaar is, maar ook dat de bijbehorende gebruikerslicentie toe staat om een en ander te veranderen en verder te verspreiden.

Naar mijn weten is van de rollercoaster tycoon spellen nooit de originele broncode onder dergelijke licentie openbaar gemaakt, dus een eventuele doorontwikkeling daarvan loopt altijd het risico sneller van github geschopt te worden dan dat je "digital millennium copyright act" kan zeggen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door emphy op 5 augustus 2024 08:28]

Grrrrrene @emphy5 augustus 2024 08:59
OpenRCT staat echt al weet ik het hoe lang online. Als daar iets shady aan was, had de originele RCT-maker zich wel gemeld. Maar OpenRCT zorgt ervoor dat mensen nog steeds op Steam o.i.d. het originele spel kopen, zodat ze de sprites hebben om OpenRCT te spelen. Zonder OpenRCT waren die sales er nooit geweest.

Ik weet niet of het vergelijkbaar is met de situatie rond OpenTTD, maar ook daar bestaat de "Open"-versie al jaren en is dat gewoon OK. Als dit een DMCA-issue was, was het al lang offline gehaald.
emphy @Grrrrrene5 augustus 2024 10:14
Openrct is dan ook een herimplementatie, geen doorontwikkeling van de originele broncode.

Mijn punt was, als antwoord op de vraag van @Xorifelse, dat die originele broncode, zelfs indien die geheel openbaar zou zijn, niet "open" is in de betekenis zoals die in de software wereld gebruikelijk is, terwijl openrct dat wel is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door emphy op 5 augustus 2024 10:25]

MiesvanderLippe @emphy5 augustus 2024 08:09
Nee hoor. Reverse engineering is niet illegaal. Wat wel illegaal zou zijn is als je een decompiler gebruikt en dat publiceert. OpenRCT2 is aantoonbaar regel voor regel zelf geschreven en de sprites moet je zelf aanleveren.
emphy @MiesvanderLippe5 augustus 2024 08:13
Correctie: ik bedoelde de broncode van de originele spellen, niet zoals eerder getypt die van openrct.
Ruvetuve 4 augustus 2024 21:34
Ik wil niet sentimenteel overkomen, maar welke keer als ik een update zie van de OpenRCT2 en ik zie die afbeelding denk ik weer aan die tijd. Petje af voor de contributors!

(toch maar is de game kopen en dit project installeren..)
Nimja @dasiro4 augustus 2024 22:16
The data files zijn geen freeware, verkrijgbaar op Steam : https://store.steampowere...aster_Tycoon_Double_Pack/

En op GOG in 2 delen:
https://www.gog.com/en/game/rollercoaster_tycoon_deluxe
https://www.gog.com/en/game/rollercoaster_tycoon_2
Christoxz @dasiro4 augustus 2024 22:09
Je hebt de originele game nodig voor de assets.
OpenRCT2 needs the object files (containing graphics, sounds and models) from the original RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 or RCT Classic to work. You’ll need to have a copy of RCT2 or RCTC before beginning.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Christoxz op 4 augustus 2024 22:10]

bvdbos @dasiro4 augustus 2024 22:14
Roller Coaster Tycoon 2 is toch geen freeware? De website van openRCT zegt : Please note that the original RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 game files are required in order to play OpenRCT2. RCT2, with expansions, is cheap nowadays and can be bought from Green Man Gaming G2A, and GOG
https://www.gog.com/en/game/rollercoaster_tycoon_2
iqcgubon @bvdbos5 augustus 2024 07:10
Wel bizar dat ze G2A in dezelfde adem noemen als die andere winkels. Want g2a is een shady grey market reseller, de rest legitieme winkels.
Powerblast @Ruvetuve4 augustus 2024 22:21
Blijft idd een toppertje. Heb vooral van deel 1 goede herinneringen. De paardenmolen, jongens dat muziekje :*)
iAR @Powerblast5 augustus 2024 13:23
's ochtends als eerste bij de Free Record Shop gehaald, teruggefietst en vervolgens 18 uur straight gespeeld. Wat een tijden waren dat. Waanzinnig spel.
dennito 7 augustus 2024 11:40
Gebruik OpenRCT al een tijdje in combinatie met de DRM vrije versies van Roller Coaster Tycoon 1 & 2 die op GOG te vinden zijn. Vind het zo leuk om af en toe mijn jeugdherinneringen van dit spel terug te halen :)
kanduvisla 13 augustus 2024 20:51
Ik heb onlangs RCT weer herontdekt door dit project en ben weer helemaal verknocht. :)

