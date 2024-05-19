Software-update: Roundcube Webmail 1.5.7 / 1.6.7

RoundCube Webmail logo (79 pix) Versie 1.6.7 van de e-mailclient Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor IMAP-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Roundcube Webmail 1.6.7

This is a security update to the stable version 1.6 of Roundcube Webmail. It provides a fix to a recently reported XSS vulnerabilities:

  • Fix cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in handling SVG animate attributes.
  • Fix cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in handling list columns from user preferences.
  • Fix command injection via crafted im_convert_path/im_identify_path on Windows.

This version is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube 1.6.x with it. Please do backup your data before updating!

Changelog
  • Makefile: Use phpDocumentor v3.4 for the Framework docs (#9313)
  • Fix bug where HTML entities in URLs were not decoded on HTML to plain text conversion (#9312)
  • Fix bug in collapsing/expanding folders with some special characters in names (#9324)
  • Fix PHP8 warnings (#9363, #9365, #9429)
  • Fix missing field labels in CSV import, for some locales (#9393)
  • Fix cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in handling SVG animate attributes
  • Fix cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in handling list columns from user preferences
  • Fix command injection via crafted im_convert_path/im_identify_path on Windows

RoundCube Webmail

Versienummer 1.5.7 1.6.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Roundcube Webmail
Download https://github.com/roundcube/roundcubemail/releases/tag/1.6.7
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

09-02 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.10 25
01-09 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.9 / 1.6.9 2
08-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.8 / 1.6.8 4
05-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.7 / 1.6.7 11
01-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.6 18
11-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.5 17
10-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.4 5
09-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.3 0
07-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.2 24
01-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.1 27
Meer historie

Jim80 19 mei 2024 18:18
Vlotte caldav en webdav support zou het helemaal af maken. De huidige plugins hiervoor werken helaas niet goed.
Concept8 @Jim8019 mei 2024 18:51
Werkt Caldav überhaupt een beetje? Ik heb een middag geprobeerd het aan de praat te krijgen, tot ik een bericht op een domein van Roundcube zelf tegenkwam dat agenda-invites van of naar andere providers niet ondersteund worden. Dan is het toch compleet nutteloos voor de meeste mensen?
3dmaster @Jim8019 mei 2024 19:04
Daar zou je dan nextcloud voor kunnen gaan gebruiken.
JDx 19 mei 2024 17:48
Ben inmiddels wel gewend aan RoundCube, maar wat was SquirrelMail fijn, zo simpel, niet meer nodig.
TheVivaldi @JDx19 mei 2024 18:05
Was? SquirrelMail wordt nog steeds bijgewerkt. De nieuwste stabiele versie is wel wat ouder, maar er is een nieuwer snapshot uit 2021 en ook in de svn-repo zijn nog commits van dit jaar te vinden: https://sourceforge.net/p/squirrelmail/code/commit_browser
JDx @TheVivaldi19 mei 2024 18:45
Ja, maar bij Flexwebhosting gebruiken ze die niet meer. Wil sowieso nog even overstappen voor de volgende 12 maanden, de kosten rijzen de pan uit voor simpel domein + email. Kostte jaren geleden amper iets, maar sinds al die overnames in hostingland is het drama.
Dennisb1 @JDx19 mei 2024 18:58
Daarom host ik zelf mijn complete web hosting van a tot z al ruim 20 jaar. Tevens diverse kennissen een eigen account voor aangemaakt.

Levenslange DirectAdmin licentie (wordt niet meer verkocht) voor het gemak en gaan met die banaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dennisb1 op 22 juli 2024 18:25]

BliXem @JDx19 mei 2024 18:05
Beste was nog Rainloop vind ik dan ;)
reefclaw @BliXem19 mei 2024 18:52
Je zou dan kunnen kijken naar snappymail.
Dat is begonnen als fork van rainloop.
Zelf gebruik ik hem binnen nextcloud maar het is ook stand-alone the draaien.
Blokker_1999 @BliXem19 mei 2024 18:14
Ben zelf men eigen rainloop aan het uitfaseren op dit moment. Men eigen mailbox is nu over van self hosted naar Exchange Online.

