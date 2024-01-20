Software-update: Roundcube Webmail 1.6.6

RoundCube Webmail logo (79 pix) Versie 1.6.6 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor IMAP-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Roundcube Webmail 1.6.6

This is the next service release to update the stable version 1.6. It provides a bunch of small fixes and improvements after getting your feedback from the previous releases. See the full changelog below. This version is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube with it. Please do backup your data before updating!

Changelog
  • Fix regression in handling LDAP search_fields configuration parameter (#9210)
  • Enigma: Fix finding of a private key when decrypting a message using GnuPG v2.3
  • Fix page jump menu flickering on click (#9196)
  • Update to TinyMCE 5.10.9 security release (#9228)
  • Fix PHP8 warnings (#9235, #9238, #9242, #9306)
  • Fix saving other encryption settings besides enigma's (#9240)
  • Fix unneeded php command use in installto.sh and deluser.sh scripts (#9237)
  • Fix TinyMCE localization installation (#9266)
  • Fix bug where trailing non-ascii characters in email addresses could have been removed in recipient input (#9257)
  • Fix IMAP GETMETADATA command with options - RFC5464

Versienummer 1.6.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Roundcube Webmail
Download https://github.com/roundcube/roundcubemail/releases/tag/1.6.6
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Roundcube Webmail

teek2 20 januari 2024 19:46
Misschien goed om te vermelden dat Roundcube nu deel uit maakt van Nextcloud https://roundcube.net/new...he-new-home-for-roundcube
i-chat @teek220 januari 2024 20:21
geen deel van, maar overgenomen door

dus nextcloud is eigenaar geworden maar roundcube is gelukkig (nog geen onderdeel) want snappymail is al veeeeel beter geïntegreerd
rbr320 @i-chat21 januari 2024 14:27
Bedoel je dat de standaard mail app van Nextcloud Snappymail is of moet ik dat ergens anders zoeken? Ik gebruik momenteel de mail functionaliteit van Nextcloud (nog) niet maar wil er in de toekomst wel naar kijken onder het mom van ontGooglen.
DJMaze @rbr32022 januari 2024 09:36
De standaard is Nextcloud Mail.
Maar er zijn ook andere integraties, zoals SnappyMail.
Allen hebben zo hun voor en nadelen.
Vooral de traagheid van Nextcloud Mail doet mensen besluiten iets anders te gebruiken.
matthys70 @i-chat21 januari 2024 10:35
Inderdaad, jaren geleden ook overgestapt naar SnappyMail en zeer tevreden.
JonnyTheG 22 januari 2024 09:38
Roundcube gebruik ik om de gedeelde mailboxen in Microsoft 365 een webinterface te geven.
Tegenwoordig kan je trouwens ook niet meer gedeelde mailboxen in outlook, op de pc, gebruiken met alleen een gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord.
sliekens 20 januari 2024 21:06
Ik vind het grappig dat de termen Ajax-technologie en modern nog in dezelfde zin worden gebruikt.
SilentLucidity @sliekens20 januari 2024 22:02
Nee, er staat dat het een modern gevoel geeft, en dat zou ook nog gewoon kunnen kloppen, want met Ajax kun je slechts delen van de pagina ophalen en laden. Moderne JavaScript-frameworks, waaronder Angular en React, maar ook Solid en Svelte, maken eigenlijk ook gebruik van die technieken :)
Dat het een beetje ouderwets staat omschreven, ben ik met je eens
sliekens @SilentLucidity21 januari 2024 01:14
Humor is subjectief ;). Ajax-technologie is alomtegenwoordig in dit tijdperk, dus de omschrijving is inderdaad gedateerd, meer bedoelde ik niet.
SilentLucidity @sliekens21 januari 2024 08:34
Haha. Ik heb je er ook niet voor gedownvoted hoor ;)
MsG @sliekens21 januari 2024 23:32
Al zal het tegenwoordig meer fetch zijn en minder gebaseerd op xml. Ik moest ook even gniffelen bij de omschrijving inderdaad, klinkt alsof deze download al sinds 2008 of iets dergelijks dit tekstje heeft.
Frenziefrenz @MsG21 januari 2024 23:49
XMLHttpRequest hoeft ook geen XML te zijn, of toch niet de afgelopen 10 jaar. Fetch is nog net wat nieuwer dan dat. :)
DJMaze @sliekens20 januari 2024 23:36
De X in AJAX staat voor XML.
Dat is het tegenwoordig helemaal niet meer.
JSON is de standaard, dus eigenlijk zou je AJAJ moeten zeggen, maar dat klinkt natuurlijk voor geen meter.
graey @DJMaze20 januari 2024 23:48
Aangezien JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) 'bij' javascript hoort zou AJ al genoeg zijn dan toch? Anders wordt t een soort van 'yo dawg I heard you like javascript so I put some javascript in your javascript so you can' etc. :9
Ahrnuld @graey21 januari 2024 11:27
En asynchroon is min of meer de standaard. Dus dan wordt het J?
Maar dat is dan weer niet van toepassing als je blokken HTML gebruikt i.p.v. json (zoals bijv. met htmx).
Dus dan is X misschien een betere keuze? (voor 'kan eigenlijk gewoon van alles zijn').

En zo is de cirkel rond.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ahrnuld op 24 juli 2024 01:13]

graey @Ahrnuld21 januari 2024 12:23
Laten we maar JAM zeggen dan, javascript and markup. Dan is de technische term in ieder geval breed genoeg dekkend en grotendeels agnostisch. Of SAM; script and markup. En een mooie knipoog naar die mooie spreekstem van Windows XP.
AW_Bos @DJMaze21 januari 2024 13:54
En tegenwoordig gebruik je toch weer de fetch-api?
DJMaze @AW_Bos22 januari 2024 15:29
Klopt.

Probleem zit hem eigenlijk hier:
https://api.jquery.com/jQuery.ajax/
https://api.jquery.com/jQuery.get/
https://api.jquery.com/jQuery.post/

jQuery 3 (2016) had kunnen overstappen naar `$.fetch()` aangezien de Fetch API uit 2015 is.
Maar dat was waarschijnlijk op dat moment te veel gevraagd.
Het wemelt ook van "ajax" op het internet.

