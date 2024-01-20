Versie 1.6.6 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor IMAP-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:
Roundcube Webmail 1.6.6
This is the next service release to update the stable version 1.6. It provides a bunch of small fixes and improvements after getting your feedback from the previous releases. See the full changelog below. This version is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube with it. Please do backup your data before updating!Changelog
- Fix regression in handling LDAP search_fields configuration parameter (#9210)
- Enigma: Fix finding of a private key when decrypting a message using GnuPG v2.3
- Fix page jump menu flickering on click (#9196)
- Update to TinyMCE 5.10.9 security release (#9228)
- Fix PHP8 warnings (#9235, #9238, #9242, #9306)
- Fix saving other encryption settings besides enigma's (#9240)
- Fix unneeded php command use in installto.sh and deluser.sh scripts (#9237)
- Fix TinyMCE localization installation (#9266)
- Fix bug where trailing non-ascii characters in email addresses could have been removed in recipient input (#9257)
- Fix IMAP GETMETADATA command with options - RFC5464