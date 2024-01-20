Roundcube Webmail 1.6.6

Versie 1.6.6 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor IMAP-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

This is the next service release to update the stable version 1.6. It provides a bunch of small fixes and improvements after getting your feedback from the previous releases. See the full changelog below. This version is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube with it. Please do backup your data before updating!