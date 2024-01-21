Firmware-update: Asuswrt-Merlin 3004.388.6

Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. Versie 3004.388.6 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Note:
  • Since Asus provided GPL code for the RT-AX56U, this model will exceptionally be included with this release, despite still being considered being end-of-life.
  • Asus reworked the way SSL certificates are handled in 24353. The automatic conversion code does not always work properly, you might need to force your router to re-generate its SSL certificates by toggling the SSL mode on the DDNS page.
New:
  • Added ethtool to the firmware.
Updated:
  • Merged GPL 388_24353.
  • nano to 7.2.
  • ncurses to 6.3.
  • OUI database used by networkmap and the webui.
Fixed:
  • CVE-2023-48795 in dropbear.
  • e-Learning category not always properly identified on the Classification/Stats page.
  • Incorrectly report 2.4 GHz as being disabled when disabling 6 GHz on the GT-AXE16000.
  • UPNP leases without a description would not appear on the Forwarded Ports page.

Versienummer 3004.388.6
Releasestatus Final
Website Asuswrt-Merlin
Download https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-01-2024 08:48
6 • submitter: PatRamon

21-01-2024 • 08:48

6

Submitter: PatRamon

Bron: Asuswrt-Merlin

Update-historie

27-11 Asuswrt-Merlin 3004.388.4 23
08-'24 Asuswrt-Merlin 3004.388.8_2 20
07-'24 Asuswrt-Merlin 3004.388.8 11
04-'24 Asuswrt-Merlin 3004.388.7 11
02-'24 Asuswrt-Merlin 3004.388.6_2 4
01-'24 Asuswrt-Merlin 3004.388.6 6
12-'23 Asuswrt-Merlin 3004.388.5 25
08-'23 Asuswrt-Merlin 3004.388.4 33
05-'23 Asuswrt-Merlin 388.2_2 14
04-'23 Asuswrt-Merlin 388.2 25
Meer historie

Lees meer

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000

vanaf € 182,26

4 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

ASUS RT-AC66U

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000

vanaf € 399,99

5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro

vanaf € 319,-

Alles over dit product

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000

vanaf € 256,-

3 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

ASUS RT-AC66U B1 Zwart

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
ASUS RT-AC68P

geen prijs bekend

ASUS RT-AC68U

vanaf € 91,48

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

ASUS RT-AC68UF

geen prijs bekend

ASUS RT-AC86U Dual Band Wireless Router AC2900

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
ASUS RT-AC88U

vanaf € 301,90

3 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

ASUS RT-AC1900

geen prijs bekend

ASUS RT-AC1900P

geen prijs bekend

ASUS RT-AC1900U

geen prijs bekend

ASUS RT-AC3100

geen prijs bekend

ASUS RT-AC5300

geen prijs bekend

3 van 5 sterren
ASUS RT-AX58U V1/V2

vanaf € 77,04

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

ASUS RT-AX88U

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
ASUS RT-AX88U Pro

vanaf € 243,-

5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Modems en routers ASUS ROG

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
3
1
0
2
Wijzig sortering
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 21 januari 2024 09:20
Let op, deze update fixed een security lek in OpenSSH:
The SSH transport protocol with certain OpenSSH extensions, found in OpenSSH before 9.6 and other products, allows remote attackers to bypass integrity checks such that some packets are omitted (from the extension negotiation message), and a client and server may consequently end up with a connection for which some security features have been downgraded or disabled, aka a Terrapin attack. This occurs because the SSH Binary Packet Protocol (BPP), implemented by these extensions, mishandles the handshake phase and mishandles use of sequence numbers. For example, there is an effective attack against SSH's use of ChaCha20-Poly1305 (and CBC with Encrypt-then-MAC). The bypass occurs in chacha20-poly1305@openssh.com and (if CBC is used) the -etm@openssh.com MAC algorithms. This also affects Maverick Synergy Java SSH API before 3.1.0-SNAPSHOT, Dropbear through 2022.83, Ssh before 5.1.1 in Erlang/OTP, PuTTY before 0.80, AsyncSSH before 2.14.2, golang.org/x/crypto before 0.17.0, libssh before 0.10.6, libssh2 through 1.11.0, Thorn Tech SFTP Gateway before 3.4.6, Tera Term before 5.1, Paramiko before 3.4.0, jsch before 0.2.15, SFTPGo before 2.5.6, Netgate pfSense Plus through 23.09.1, Netgate pfSense CE through 2.7.2, HPN-SSH through 18.2.0, ProFTPD before 1.3.8b (and before 1.3.9rc2), ORYX CycloneSSH before 2.3.4, NetSarang XShell 7 before Build 0144, CrushFTP before 10.6.0, ConnectBot SSH library before 2.2.22, Apache MINA sshd through 2.11.0, sshj through 0.37.0, TinySSH through 20230101, trilead-ssh2 6401, LANCOM LCOS and LANconfig, FileZilla before 3.66.4, Nova before 11.8, PKIX-SSH before 14.4, SecureCRT before 9.4.3, Transmit5 before 5.10.4, Win32-OpenSSH before 9.5.0.0p1-Beta, WinSCP before 6.2.2, Bitvise SSH Server before 9.32, Bitvise SSH Client before 9.33, KiTTY through 0.76.1.13, the net-ssh gem 7.2.0 for Ruby, the mscdex ssh2 module before 1.15.0 for Node.js, the thrussh library before 0.35.1 for Rust, and the Russh crate before 0.40.2 for Rust.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 22 juli 2024 18:18]

Call of Duty @Bor22 januari 2024 21:52
Waar moeten we voor opletten dan? Dat is toch goed? :)
PatRamon 21 januari 2024 09:21
Heerlijk spul om mee te werken.
Ben benieuwd wanneer bèta (9.0.0.4.386.41994) van Asus naar stable gaat en naar de huidige versies,
en of Merlin hier ook mee begint.

-----------------

Snel overzicht met de laatste firmware van 3004.388.6_0
*Wat opvalt... RT-AX56U was niet meer ondersteund... nu weer wel.

Vergeet ook niet bij Merlin "amtm" te gebruiken met USB/SSD
`amtm (the Asuswrt-Merlin Terminal Menu)

Uitleg installatie:
https://www.snbforums.com...install-guide-l-ld.56237/

Addons: (Via amtm putty en web)
https://www.snbforums.com...n-software-catalog.82059/
https://www.snbforums.com/forums/asuswrt-merlin-addons.60/

//////////////////////////*Huidige versie overzicht + LTS/Fork
*Note: Altijd dubbel check op de website voor je zelf update!
RT-AC68U......................386.12_4
RT-AC88U......................386.12_4
RT-AC3100.....................386.12_4
RT-AC5300.....................386.12_4
RT-AC86U......................386.12_4
RT-AX58U......................3004.388.6_0
RT-AX86U./RT-AX86S...3004.388.6_0
RT-AX88U......................3004.388.6_0
GT-AC2900....................386.12_4
GT-AX11000..................3004.388.6_0
RT-AX68U.....................3004.388.6_0
GT-AXE11000...............3004.388.6_0
ZenWiFi Pro XT12........3004.388.6_0
GT-AX6000...................3004.388.6_0
GT-AXE16000..............3004.388.6_0
GT-AX11000_PRO.......3004.388.6_0
RT-AX86U_PRO..........3004.388.6_0
RT-AX88U_PRO..........3004.388.6_0


No longer supported:
RT-N66U..........380.70
RT-AC66U........380.70
RT-AC56U........384.6
RT-AC87U........384.13_10
RT-AC3200.......384.13_10
RT-AX56U........3004.388.6_0

////
https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/about
RT-AC66U_B1 (same firmware as the RT-AC68U)
RT-AC68U (all versions and revisions)
RT-AC68P (same firmware as RT-AC68U)
RT-AC68UF (same firmware as RT-AC68U)
RT-AC1900 (same firmware as RT-AC68U)
RT-AC1900P (same firmware as RT-AC68U)
RT-AC2900 (same firmware as RT-AC86U)
RT-AX3000 V1 (same firmware as RT-AX58U)
RT-AX86S (same firmware as RT-AX86U)
RT-AC68U V4 (same firmware as RT-AC68U)


///Asuswrt-Merlin - LTS (Fork)
https://gnuton.github.io/asuswrt-merlin.ng/
https://github.com/gnuton/asuswrt-merlin.ng/releases/
388.x firmware (3004.388.5)
DSL-AX82U/DSL-AX5400
RT-AX82U v1
RT-AX82U v2 - 🔥 New!
RT-AX92U
TUF-AX5400 v1
TUF-AX3000 v1
ZenWiFi XT8 / RT-AX95Q
ZenWifi ET8 / RT-AXE95Q

386.x firmware:
DSL-AC68U
FLA NL @PatRamon21 januari 2024 10:35
En als we dan toch bezig zijn. Controleer na het unzippen van de firmware of het firmware bestand correct is door de filehash te controleren. Dit kan bijvoorbeeld voor Windows in Powershell door 'Get-FileHash <firmware bestand>' uit te voeren en dit te vergelijken met de inhoud van het sha256sum.sha256 bestand of de hash die op de website van Merlin aangeven staat. De inhoud van sha256sum.sha256 kan je makkelijk opvragen met 'more sha256sum.sha256' of 'cat sha256sum.sha256'.
virus_59 21 januari 2024 23:02
Na update DLNA server werkt niet meer ;(
Djaro 5 februari 2024 14:42
krijg hem niet geupdate , hij lijkt wel te updaten maar blijft hangen op .5
GT-AXE16000
<knip>

dankzij FLA NL gevonden.

De download van de main site is niet goed, die van onedrive wel, daarmee kan ik wel updaten :D

[Reactie gewijzigd door Djaro op 22 juli 2024 18:18]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq