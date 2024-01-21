Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. Versie 3004.388.6 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Note: Since Asus provided GPL code for the RT-AX56U, this model will exceptionally be included with this release, despite still being considered being end-of-life.

Asus reworked the way SSL certificates are handled in 24353. The automatic conversion code does not always work properly, you might need to force your router to re-generate its SSL certificates by toggling the SSL mode on the DDNS page. New: Added ethtool to the firmware. Updated: Merged GPL 388_24353.

nano to 7.2.

ncurses to 6.3.

OUI database used by networkmap and the webui. Fixed: CVE-2023-48795 in dropbear.

e-Learning category not always properly identified on the Classification/Stats page.

Incorrectly report 2.4 GHz as being disabled when disabling 6 GHz on the GT-AXE16000.

UPNP leases without a description would not appear on the Forwarded Ports page.