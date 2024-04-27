Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. Versie 3004.388.7 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Note: RT-AX56U is exceptionally included in this release. NEW: IGD2 support for UPNP/PCP. This will allow IPv6 pinhole support for clients. It must be enabled on the WAN page. Existing pinholes will be listed on the System Log -> IPV6 page.

Note that IGDv2 has compatibility issues with various clients that do not properly follow the standard. Updated: Openvpn to 2.6.10.

TOR to 0.4.8.10.

wsdd2 to 2023-12-21 snapshot.

miniupnpd to 2.3.6.

wireguard kernel to v1.0.20220627.

wireguard tools to 2023-08-04 snapshot.

dropbear to 2024.84.

strongswan to 5.9.13 (fixes CVE-2023-41913) Changed: Hardcoded location of the CA bundle in inadyn, so it no longer needs to be manually defined in custom configurations.

Re-designed Tools->Sysinfo page, adding graphs and removing useless content.

Updated free memory report on networkmap to also consider reclaimable memory as being free (kjbracey)

"Prevent client auto DoH" will also prevent the use of Apple's iCloud Private Relay.

NAT Passthrough page - removed the "Enabled + NAT Helper" option as the firewall no longer blocks traffic when set to disabled. This is back to the former behaviour, where this setting only controls whether or not to load the NAT helper. You might need to readjust that setting if you had previously changed it.

SIP, RTSP and H323 ALG (NAT helpers) are now disabled by default, as these legacy features tend to create issues with modern VoIP setups. This change will only apply to people doing a factory default reset of their router. Fixed: Concurrent cronjob changes through cru could cause collisions, leading to missing jobs (dave14305)

crond would not use the new timezone if it got changed.

MiniDLNA web interface could only be accessed through an IP address (regression in 3004.388.6).

CVE-2023-5678 & CVE-2024-0727 in openssl (backport from Ubuntu by RSDNTWK)

Long lists on System Log -> Connections tab could result in a timeout (Sani Huttunen) Removed: Temperature page (charts are now part of the redesigned Tools->Sysinfo page).