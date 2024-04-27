Firmware-update: Asuswrt-Merlin 3004.388.7

Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. Versie 3004.388.7 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Note:
  • RT-AX56U is exceptionally included in this release.
NEW:
  • IGD2 support for UPNP/PCP. This will allow IPv6 pinhole support for clients. It must be enabled on the WAN page. Existing pinholes will be listed on the System Log -> IPV6 page.
    Note that IGDv2 has compatibility issues with various clients that do not properly follow the standard.
Updated:
  • Openvpn to 2.6.10.
  • TOR to 0.4.8.10.
  • wsdd2 to 2023-12-21 snapshot.
  • miniupnpd to 2.3.6.
  • wireguard kernel to v1.0.20220627.
  • wireguard tools to 2023-08-04 snapshot.
  • dropbear to 2024.84.
  • strongswan to 5.9.13 (fixes CVE-2023-41913)
Changed:
  • Hardcoded location of the CA bundle in inadyn, so it no longer needs to be manually defined in custom configurations.
  • Re-designed Tools->Sysinfo page, adding graphs and removing useless content.
  • Updated free memory report on networkmap to also consider reclaimable memory as being free (kjbracey)
  • "Prevent client auto DoH" will also prevent the use of Apple's iCloud Private Relay.
  • NAT Passthrough page - removed the "Enabled + NAT Helper" option as the firewall no longer blocks traffic when set to disabled. This is back to the former behaviour, where this setting only controls whether or not to load the NAT helper. You might need to readjust that setting if you had previously changed it.
  • SIP, RTSP and H323 ALG (NAT helpers) are now disabled by default, as these legacy features tend to create issues with modern VoIP setups. This change will only apply to people doing a factory default reset of their router.
Fixed:
  • Concurrent cronjob changes through cru could cause collisions, leading to missing jobs (dave14305)
  • crond would not use the new timezone if it got changed.
  • MiniDLNA web interface could only be accessed through an IP address (regression in 3004.388.6).
  • CVE-2023-5678 & CVE-2024-0727 in openssl (backport from Ubuntu by RSDNTWK)
  • Long lists on System Log -> Connections tab could result in a timeout (Sani Huttunen)
Removed:
  • Temperature page (charts are now part of the redesigned Tools->Sysinfo page).

Versienummer 3004.388.7
Releasestatus Final
Website Asuswrt-Merlin
Download https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/download
Licentietype GPL

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

11

Reacties (11)

easyriider 27 april 2024 19:17
In de openingstekst staat het type AC68 vermeld, echter de 388 branch waar deze update over gaat is alleen voor de AX routers. De AC routers hebben een eigen branch, 386, die minder vaak geupdate wordt. Eind 2024 stopt Merlin met het updaten van deze firmware

Zie https://www.snbforums.com...able-for-ac-models.89583/

[Reactie gewijzigd door easyriider op 22 juli 2024 15:36]

CH4OS @easyriider28 april 2024 16:21
Dank voor deze toelichting! Wel spijtig om te zien dat eind dit jaar er geen updates meer komen, want op zich is de AC68U bijvoorbeeld nog altijd wel een fijne router, ik gebruik hem nog steeds.
Terry A Davis @CH4OS28 april 2024 18:01
De AX68U staat op end of life helaas ook, tenminste bij ASUS dan. Dat kan een type fout zijn. AC of AX lijkt op elkaar.
DarkShaDows 27 april 2024 12:12
Zojuist mijn RT-AX88U-Pro voorzien van deze update, alles werkt weer perfect, CPU temps staan op een nieuwe plek, maar dat staat beschreven in de change log, weer een perfect staaltje van Merlin
Terry A Davis 28 april 2024 17:59
Update eerst alle applicaties, zoals Skynet, amtm, diversion, schakel daarna via de commandline deze applicaties uit via SSH naar je router. Gewoon amtm intypen na de SSH verbinding. Vervolgens in de gewone normale WEBGUI via je browser alle externe schijven unmounten rechts bovenin. Daarna NIET REBOOTEN, maar via de firmware pagina de nieuwste firmware update verzenden via een Desktop computer. Hierna hoort het foutloos opnieuw op te starten na ongeveer 3 minuten.

Het probleem is dat je niks kan unmounten zonder dat daar software loopt. Daarom deze procedure.

Skynet is erg prettig in gebruik. Ben er tevreden over.

Toen Skynet te aggressief werd is autoban er op dit moment uitgeschakeld. Aanvallen komen voornamelijk uit bekende landen waarmee de huidige westerse wereld geen vrede mee heeft.

Ik registreer duizenden aanvallen met name op poort 22 en poort 23 maar ook poort 80, 443, en 8080, telnet, SSH, htttp, https respectievelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Terry A Davis op 22 juli 2024 15:36]

Call of Duty @Terry A Davis7 mei 2024 12:00
Moet je Diversion eerst uitschakelen voordat je een update uitvoert?
Terry A Davis @Call of Duty23 mei 2024 13:01
Diversion gebruikt alleen SWAP op de USB stick/drive bij het compileren van de blokkeerlijsten. Als je USB stick/drive unmounten kan met de USB icon rechtsboven in de web interface dan heb je geen runnende code op de USB stick. AMTM kan soms actief zijn. Als alles unmount weet je dat je veilig kan updaten.

Administration -> System -> Enable JFFS custom scripts and configs is wat je zoekt, gewoon alles tijdelijk uitzetten.

In jouw situatie adviseer ik om tijdelijk het uitvoeren van scripts uit te schakelen bij administratie. Is even zoeken. Scripts staan ook op de /jffs partitie bijvoorbeeld. En dan na een schone reboot kan je sowieso alles unmounten op USB en daarna pas de nieuwe firmware updaten.

Als je de firmware update hebt gedaan kan je dan weer de scripts uitvoeren inschakelen. En dan opnieuw rebooten.

Dat zijn 3 reboots, waarbij de kans het beste is dat alles foutloos gaat.
1 scripts uitvoeren uitschakelen.
2 REBOOT knop zoeken
3 opnieuw inloggen, en firmware flashen
4 wachten op automatische REBOOT tenzij je na 10 minuten nog steeds geen internet hebt.
5 scipts uitvoeren inschakelen
6 REBOOT knop zoeken.

Het is nu 23 Mei en ik ben 28 April voor het laatst hier wezen kijken, dus je bericht van 7 mei heb ik niet op gereageerd tot vandaag.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Terry A Davis op 22 juli 2024 15:36]

Call of Duty @Terry A Davis23 mei 2024 13:27
Dank voor je reactie. Ik heb het verkeerd neergezet, ik heb namelijk Skynet, geen Division maar ik neem aan dat de procedure hetzelfde is.
Dus als ik via SSH Skynet niet tijdelijk uitschakel maar wel de scripts uitvoeren uitschakelen en na de installatie en reboots de scripts weer inschakel, dan werkt Skynet weer automatisch?
Terry A Davis @Call of Duty28 mei 2024 17:21
Met SSH is het belangrijk dat je alle laatste updates hebt. Vanaf daar hoef je je eigenlijk geen zorgen te maken dat de updates geen problemen veroorzaken.

Daarom lees je eerst hoe ik uitleg waarom Skynet en Diversion eerst op laatste versie moeten zijn. Voor de firmware upgrade.

Met SSH kan je makkelijk het volgende doen.

AMTM, dat invoeren, dan zorgen dat alles up to date is voor de nieuwe firmware.
Terry A Davis 28 april 2024 18:05
Controleer liefst meerdere malen dat je zeker weet dat je de juiste firmware hebt bij jouw model, en controleer de SHA, als je een fout maakt dan ben je uren verder maar volledig herstelbaar. Gelukkig heb ik dit maar 1 keer meegemaakt. Een fout tussen AX of AC is zo gemaakt, of een 8 en een 6 omdraaien, controleer gewoon dubbel extra.

Bij andere routers dan ASUS betekent een fout maken dat het apparaat definitie alleen gemaakt kan worden door middel van een chip via SPI headers te programmeren. ASUS heeft gelukkig een interface dat als je een fout maakt je weliswaar veel tijd kwijt bent aan herstellen, maar het komt dan wel gewoon goed.
playon1955 29 mei 2024 07:48
Ik had kort geleden een probleem met een firmware update. Door de router werd ik geattendeerd dat mijn nieuwe router geüpdatet kon worden. Deze melding opgevolgd maar deze update bleef hangen. Helpdesk Asus gebeld en het advies opgevolgd om de router naar fabrieksinstellingen te resetten. Het advies gold sowieso om na elke firmware update een reset te doen.
Ik heb nu mijn 3 Asus router en na een firmware update nog nooit een reset gedaan. Draai nu op Asus Merlin software en de router meldt dat er nieuwe firmware beschikbaar is. Beter wel om na de update een reset te doen?



