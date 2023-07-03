Software-update: Roundcube Webmail 1.6.2

RoundCube Webmail logo (79 pix) Versie 1.6.2 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor IMAP-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De changelog voor versie 1.6.2 kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Changes in version 1.6.2:
  • Add Uyghur localization
  • Fix regression in OAuth request URI caused by use of REQUEST_URI instead of SCRIPT_NAME as a default (#8878)
  • Fix bug where false attachment reminder was displayed on HTML mail with inline images (#8885)
  • Fix bug where a non-ASCII character in app.js could cause error in javascript engine (#8894)
  • Fix JWT decoding with url safe base64 schema (#8890)
  • Fix bug where .wav instead of .mp3 file was used for the new mail notification in Firefox (#8895)
  • Fix PHP8 warning (#8891)
  • Fix support for Windows-31J charset (#8869)
  • Fix so LDAP VLV option is disabled by default as documented (#8833)
  • Fix so an email address with name is supported as input to the managesieve notify :from parameter (#8918)
  • Fix Help plugin menu (#8898)
  • Fix invalid onclick handler on the logo image when using non-array skin_logo setting (#8933)
  • Fix duplicate recipients in "To" and "Cc" on reply (#8912)
  • Fix bug where it wasn't possible to scroll lists by clicking middle mouse button (#8942)
  • Fix bug where label text in a single-input dialog could be partially invisible in some locales (#8905)
  • Fix bug where LDAP (fulltext) search didn't work without 'search_fields' in config (#8874)
  • Fix extra leading newlines in plain text converted from HTML (#8973)
  • Fix so recipients with a domain ending with .s are allowed (#8854)
  • Fix so vCard output does not contain non-standard/redundant TYPE=OTHER and TYPE=INTERNET (#8838)
  • Fix QR code images for contacts with non-ASCII characters (#9001)
  • Fix PHP8 warnings when using list_flags and list_cols properties by plugins (#8998)
  • Fix bug where subfolders could loose subscription on parent folder rename (#8892)
  • Fix connecting to LDAP using an URI with ldapi:// scheme (#8990)
  • Fix insecure shell command params handling in cmd_learn driver of markasjunk plugin (#9005)
  • Fix bug where some mail headers didn't work in cmd_learn driver of markasjunk plugin (#9005)
  • Fix PHP fatal error when importing vcf file using PHP 8.2 (#9025)
  • Fix so output of log_date_format with microseconds contains time in server time zone, not UTC

Alxndr 3 juli 2023 09:34
Ik gebruikt deze via greenhost, het werkt wel maar daar is ook alles mee gezegd.

Dit is de meest minimalistische en slome webmail ooit!
maxxie85 @Alxndr3 juli 2023 09:37
Dat ligt meer aan greenhost denk ik dan aan roundcube. Want mijn ervaring is totaal andersom.
Barreljan @Alxndr3 juli 2023 09:40
Ik draai Roundcube ook, maar vliegensvlug en zeker niet minimalistisch. Exact wat @maxxie85 ook zegt, ik zou eens de opmerking maken bij Greenhost over de ervaringen.
zenlord @Alxndr3 juli 2023 09:41
En wat is er dan zoveel beter? Ik gebruik RC al sinds versie 0.7, en mij ontbreekt het aan niets. Misschien is het je hoster die niet alle plugins heeft geïmplementeerd, of de server niet heeft geoptimalseerd?
RobertPeterson @Alxndr3 juli 2023 09:44
Al mijn hostingklanten hebben via mij ook Roundcube en ze gebruiken het meer dan ik had verwacht. Nog nooit klachten over gehad.
Blokker_1999 @Alxndr3 juli 2023 09:45
Ik gebruik zelf ook RoundCube op mijn eigen webmail en ben er nog altijd enorm tevreden over. Lekker snel in gebruik naar mijn beleving, en doet wat het moet doen, met een hele hoop uitbreidingsmogelijkehden als je dat wenst.
BvdW1978 @Alxndr3 juli 2023 10:40
Heb je een alternatief? Ik vind 'm overigens niet sloom of minimalistisch, maar dat is een kwestie van inrichting misschien.
beerse @Alxndr3 juli 2023 10:49
Voor zover ik weet draaien (draaide) xs4all en freedom.nl deze software op hun webmail omgeving. Daar maak ik alleen in geval van ont-spamming gebruik van maar daarmee heb ik nooit performance problemen gehad.
ISaFeeliN 3 juli 2023 13:44
Draai RC al jaren, tegenwoordig naast SOGo op een mailcow mail server. Werkt uitstekend/snel.

smesjz 3 juli 2023 20:03
Ik heb een grijs verleden ook Roundcube gebruikt en een plugin geschreven voor vacation / OoO maar dat is 10+ jaar geleden. Op basis van recente git commits lijkt het vooral 1 persoon te zijn die code schrijft en originele auteur lijkt erg afwezig te zijn. Er zit ook heel veel tijd tussen releases dus het zou niet mn eerste keuze zijn als ik zelf weer iets met webmail ga doen.

(Ik ben inmiddels iets anders gaan gebruiken (hosted email) en doe niks meer met Roundcube maar krijg na al die jaren nog steeds vragen over de plugin terwijl laatste update nog steeds 9+ jaar geleden is)
Spykie @smesjz5 juli 2023 08:50
Alec is al jaren héél goed bezig en brengt veel nieuwe updates uit: https://roundcube.net/news/stable/

Roundcube is een zeer stabiele en degelijke webmail die ik iedereen aanraad.

Alec is ontwikkelaar voor Kolab en werkt in die rol veel aan Roundcube.
kleneman 3 juli 2023 08:55
"...in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt..."

Dikke 2005-vibes!
Oon @kleneman3 juli 2023 09:17
Hoezo dat? Het is een webapplicatie, daarin is PHP nog gewoon een keiharde koning. Mening over PHP daargelaten, het wordt gewoon nog gebruikt in moderne applicaties.
Jim80 @Oon3 juli 2023 10:15
Koning zou ik nu niet durven stellen :) maar het is zeker niet obsolete.
moonlander @kleneman3 juli 2023 10:11
Wat is daar mis mee?
Anoniem: 80910 @moonlander3 juli 2023 16:10
de term ajax technologie stamt uit 2008, waarschijnlijk is die tekst toen geschreven en nooit aangepast.
kleneman 3 juli 2023 09:21
Het ging om "Ajax-technologie" :-)
beerse @kleneman3 juli 2023 10:26
Voorzichtig, straks willen ze buiten 020 hun mail niet meer lezen :o
Of heeft het iets met schoonmaken te maken? :+
StefanTs @beerse3 juli 2023 10:39
Natuurlijk niet. Dit gaat over brandblussers.
beerse @StefanTs3 juli 2023 10:51
Oh God :D Er is nog veel meer wat zich Ajax noemt: https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ajax
matthys70 3 juli 2023 11:09
Ik ben juist een tijd geleden van Roundcube naar SnappyMail over gestapt, en bevalt prima.
Upquark @matthys703 juli 2023 15:40
Hier een soortgelijk traject: Squirrelmail -> Roundcube -> Rainloop -> SnappyMail.

SnappyMail is een up-to-date fork van Rainloop, dat dood lijkt te zijn. Bevalt tot nu toe opperbest, upgraden is ook zeer eenvoudig. Wat mij betreft op dit moment de topper wat betreft webmail-clients.
beerse @vinkjb3 juli 2023 10:56
Zomaar een straat in Rotterdam: https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ajaxstraat. Misschien durf je het toch te gebruiken :+

