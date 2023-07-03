Versie 1.6.2 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor IMAP-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De changelog voor versie 1.6.2 kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Changes in version 1.6.2: Add Uyghur localization

Fix regression in OAuth request URI caused by use of REQUEST_URI instead of SCRIPT_NAME as a default (#8878)

Fix bug where false attachment reminder was displayed on HTML mail with inline images (#8885)

Fix bug where a non-ASCII character in app.js could cause error in javascript engine (#8894)

Fix JWT decoding with url safe base64 schema (#8890)

Fix bug where .wav instead of .mp3 file was used for the new mail notification in Firefox (#8895)

Fix PHP8 warning (#8891)

Fix support for Windows-31J charset (#8869)

Fix so LDAP VLV option is disabled by default as documented (#8833)

Fix so an email address with name is supported as input to the managesieve notify :from parameter (#8918)

Fix Help plugin menu (#8898)

Fix invalid onclick handler on the logo image when using non-array skin_logo setting (#8933)

Fix duplicate recipients in "To" and "Cc" on reply (#8912)

Fix bug where it wasn't possible to scroll lists by clicking middle mouse button (#8942)

Fix bug where label text in a single-input dialog could be partially invisible in some locales (#8905)

Fix bug where LDAP (fulltext) search didn't work without 'search_fields' in config (#8874)

Fix extra leading newlines in plain text converted from HTML (#8973)

Fix so recipients with a domain ending with .s are allowed (#8854)

Fix so vCard output does not contain non-standard/redundant TYPE=OTHER and TYPE=INTERNET (#8838)

Fix QR code images for contacts with non-ASCII characters (#9001)

Fix PHP8 warnings when using list_flags and list_cols properties by plugins (#8998)

Fix bug where subfolders could loose subscription on parent folder rename (#8892)

Fix connecting to LDAP using an URI with ldapi:// scheme (#8990)

Fix insecure shell command params handling in cmd_learn driver of markasjunk plugin (#9005)

Fix bug where some mail headers didn't work in cmd_learn driver of markasjunk plugin (#9005)

Fix PHP fatal error when importing vcf file using PHP 8.2 (#9025)

Fix so output of log_date_format with microseconds contains time in server time zone, not UTC