Software-update: Darktable 4.4.1

Darktable logo (75 pix) Versie 4.4.1 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Bug Fixes
  • Fix inverted and corrupted grow/shrink in Liquify module.
  • Fix FilmicRGB V7 CPU code path to disable the gamut mapping.
  • Fix Negadoctor CPU code path where clipping was not properly computed.
  • Fix snapshot label when containing non escaped characters.
  • Fix possible crash on Windows when using mask in the Color Balance RGB module.
  • Fix default value when editing the module’s first instance name.
  • Fix top history module being reset to default values when not using the auto module naming.
  • Make sure OpenCL devices report at least v1. 2 support.
  • Add some missing support for mask distortion to modules changing ROI (Region Of Interest) while processing.
  • Fixed a spacing issue with text boxes in the metadata editor when one or more fields have been hidden by the user.
  • Fix a bug in colorspace transformation OpenCL code leading to CPU fallback.
  • Allow entering full preview mode when no image hovered or selected.
  • Fix a case where no default auto-preset were applied to the image. If a user’s auto-preset is created for a module we want to disable the default auto-preset only if the user’s preset is actually applied (meaning the filter on camera, lens, iso, aperture or exposure matches).

Darktable screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 4.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Darktable
Download https://www.darktable.org/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Darktable

