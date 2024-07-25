Versie 4.8.1 van darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource raw fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug Fixes Fixed export without high quality sampling but with up-scaling activated.

Fixed support for all vectorscope modes when using CMYK profiles as for softproofing.

Fixed empty lighttable when importing from command-line. Now darktable opens lighttable on first filmroll when importing from command-line.

Fixed color picker area resizing using corners when heavy distorting is applied into image.

Fixed wrong cropping in rotate and perspective module with strong rotation and automatic cropping set to "original format".

Fixed possible color shift (pink) when using the Retouch module with the embedded lens correction module.

Fixed histogram display when using a color picker area on a rotated or flipped image.

Fixed a crash while using the -d imageio option.

Fixed large image exports due to a bug in finalscale module.

Fixed failure to load valid JPEG2000 files with unspecified color space.

Fixed image jump if collection is empty. Lua API Version API version is now 9.3.0 Bug Fixes Add action support for Lua Notes Exporting with up-scaling and whithout using the high quality option will result in corrupt images.

When exporting to AVIF, EXR, JPEG XL, or XCF, selecting specific metadata (e.g. geo-tag or creator) is not currently possible. For AVIF, EXR, JPEG XL, and XCF formats, darktable will not include any metadata fields unless the user selects all of the checkboxes in the export module's preference options.

Release 4.8 drops support for macOS versions older than 13.5. Changed Dependencies Minimum libpng version 1.5.x is now required

Bump Exiv2 requirement to 0.27.2

Minimum pugixml version 1.5 is now required

Minimum libcurl version 7.56 is now required RawSpeed changes Fujifilm X-Trans 4 based and newer cameras now use the vendor supplied crop