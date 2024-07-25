Software-update: Darktable 4.8.1

Darktable logo (75 pix) Versie 4.8.1 van darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource raw fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed export without high quality sampling but with up-scaling activated.
  • Fixed support for all vectorscope modes when using CMYK profiles as for softproofing.
  • Fixed empty lighttable when importing from command-line. Now darktable opens lighttable on first filmroll when importing from command-line.
  • Fixed color picker area resizing using corners when heavy distorting is applied into image.
  • Fixed wrong cropping in rotate and perspective module with strong rotation and automatic cropping set to "original format".
  • Fixed possible color shift (pink) when using the Retouch module with the embedded lens correction module.
  • Fixed histogram display when using a color picker area on a rotated or flipped image.
  • Fixed a crash while using the -d imageio option.
  • Fixed large image exports due to a bug in finalscale module.
  • Fixed failure to load valid JPEG2000 files with unspecified color space.
  • Fixed image jump if collection is empty.
Lua API Version
  • API version is now 9.3.0
Bug Fixes
  • Add action support for Lua
Notes
  • Exporting with up-scaling and whithout using the high quality option will result in corrupt images.
  • When exporting to AVIF, EXR, JPEG XL, or XCF, selecting specific metadata (e.g. geo-tag or creator) is not currently possible. For AVIF, EXR, JPEG XL, and XCF formats, darktable will not include any metadata fields unless the user selects all of the checkboxes in the export module's preference options.
  • Release 4.8 drops support for macOS versions older than 13.5.
Changed Dependencies
  • Minimum libpng version 1.5.x is now required
  • Bump Exiv2 requirement to 0.27.2
  • Minimum pugixml version 1.5 is now required
  • Minimum libcurl version 7.56 is now required
RawSpeed changes
  • Fujifilm X-Trans 4 based and newer cameras now use the vendor supplied crop

Darktable screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 4.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Darktable
Download https://www.darktable.org/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

25-07-2024 • 12:00

20

Bron: Darktable

Darktable

alfa156a 25 juli 2024 12:19
Klopt deze versie wel? Ik zie alleen versie 4.8.0 op hun site staan.
MornixRS @alfa156a25 juli 2024 12:31
Als je via de link naar latest versions gaat is het wel 4.8.1.
danmark_ori
@alfa156a25 juli 2024 12:56
https://github.com/darkta...darktable-4.8.1-win64.exe
Grootte: 115 MB
Maar echt gemakkelijk vinden is het niet. Mijn ervaring.
alfa156a @danmark_ori25 juli 2024 16:15
Oke dank je. Maar wie kijkt er op github als er een site is voor Darktable.
hooibergje @alfa156a25 juli 2024 13:56
Bij de releases, rechts, staat-ie gelijk bovenaan: https://github.com/darktable-org/darktable

Kan eigenlijk niet missen.
danmark_ori
@hooibergje25 juli 2024 15:16
https://github.com/darktable-org/darktable/releases
Huh? waarom dan niet meteen naar deze pagina?
hooibergje @danmark_ori25 juli 2024 15:18
Had ook gekund, maakt niet zo veel uit. Je ziet de laatste release op zich direct al.
hooibergje 25 juli 2024 13:08
Oeh! Zou mooi zijn als eindelijk het CR3 (Canon Raw) format er goed in zit.
Ik draai nu nog een zelf gecompileerde developmentversie om die files te kunnen editen.
Zou het leven makkelijker maken :D
M.M @hooibergje25 juli 2024 14:41
Mijn camera (R5) maakt ook CR3 bestanden zowel RAW als cRAW, maar ik heb er totaal geen moeite mee beide typen te bewerken in Darktable. Mijn ervaring met de CR3 / standaard Darktable combinatie gaat overigens maar tot ruim twee jaar terug. Ik heb wel een tijdje handmatig lensprofielen moeten toevoegen, maar dit hoeft al anderhalf jaar niet meer.
Kun je wat meer detail geven? Welk probleem kom je tegen en met welke camera heb je de CR3 bestanden gemaakt?
hooibergje @M.M25 juli 2024 14:47
Ik heb een R8, en zo'n driekwart jaar geleden wilde Darktable de raw images niet inlezen.
Daar heb ik toen nog mee op github met ze zitten babbelen.
Ze zijn namelijk afhankelijk van libraw, daarvoor, en libraw en had dat er nog niet in zitten.
Toen ben ik tegen de mensen van libraw gaan praten, en die hadden dat in een paar dagen er in gehackt! _/-\o_
Die zou echter pas in de volgende Darktable release worden meegenomen. Dus toen heb ik Darktable zelf gecompileerd met die nieuwe libraw. Toen kwam ik er pas achter wat Darktable een enorme berg aan dependencies heeft! maar uiteindelijk werkte dat wel :D

edit: taalfout 'jaar wilde' -> 'jaar geleden wilde'

[Reactie gewijzigd door hooibergje op 25 juli 2024 15:18]

M.M @hooibergje25 juli 2024 15:43
Voor lensprofielen geldt eigenlijk een beetje hetzelfde. Al hoefde ik Darktable daarvoor niet te compileren. Ik vertel je vast geen nieuwe dingen als ik zeg dat CR3 een erg technisch bestandsformaat is die sterk afhankelijk is van eigenschappen van de sensor en ik vermoed dat Canon erg geheimzinnig doet over de structuren binnen CR3. Ik denk dat de mensen van libraw nog al eens wat moeten reverse-engineeren. Daarom vroeg ik naar je camera. Ik ben benieuwd naar de ervaringen van R5m2 en R1 gebruikers straks...
Leuk om te lezen dat de mensen van libraw je zo goed hebben kunnen helpen!
hooibergje @M.M25 juli 2024 15:58
Als je al ziet hoe moeilijk dat Canon doet tegen lensmakers wat betreft autofocus op de canon RF mount. Dat is niet grappig meer. Je betaalt echt de hoofdprijs voor de Canonlenzen, alhoewel er zowat continu cashbacks lopen.

Ik heb nu een 24-70mm 2.8 en een 50mm 1.2, en dat zijn allebei echt fantastische apparaten. Uiteindelijk kwam ik met een cashback voor de 50mm net onder de 2000 euro uit, en nu zijn al 2740 euro. :'(
Ik snap helemaal dat ze Sigma er niet op laten. Die zou hetzelfde doen voor de helft van die prijs.
84hannes @hooibergje26 juli 2024 11:16
Je betaalt echt de hoofdprijs voor de Canonlenzen, alhoewel er zowat continu cashbacks lopen.
Dit intrigeert me. Je hebt duizenden euro's uitgegeven aan camera-apparatuur, en gebruikt een Open Source-omgeving voor het nabewerken van je raw's. Gebruik je uitsluitend Darktable, of gebruik je ook commerciele alternatieven? Wat is je mening over Darktable?

Ik vind Darktable soms wat complex en het resultaat niet altijd bevredigend Ik heb twee camera's, en mijn compactcamera levert mooiere JPEG's op dan ik met Darktable kan bereiken. Ik heb geen Windows en vind Adobe gewoon geen leuk bedrijf, dus het is voor mij in de eerste plaats principe, en in de tweede plaats een geldkwestie om Darktable te gebruiken.
hooibergje @84hannes26 juli 2024 11:40
Ik gebruik uitsluitend Darktable.

Het is prima software, alleen het compileren was een gedoetje. Normaal kun je echter gewoon een release versie pakken en dan is er niks aan de hand.

Ik heb wel eens iets met die stinkende drol van Adobe geprobeerd, omdat daar al wel CR3 in zou zitten, maar dan had ik alleen een webinterface waarin je eigenlijk niks kan, en je moet alles eerst uploaden wat een eeuwigheid duurt (met eigen internet is 80Mbit, maar de upload geen hooguit met een tiende daarvan. Paar minuten per raw image, en om de haverklap stopte het waarna je het opnieuw aan moet zetten. Als je 2800 foto's van een event hebt, en je mag het na elke tien minuten en 3 of 4 foto's opnieuw aanzwengelen, ben je eerst letterlijk weken bezig met uploaden voordat je daadwerkelijk kan bewerken. Echt, drama. En daar heb ik dan nog voor betaald ook. Toen ik de hele boel eruit donderde moest zelf nog iets van 50 euro straf betalen omdat ik het contract binnen de minimale tijd opzegde. Echt, als ze allemaal de tiefus krijgen koop ik een taart om het te vieren.

Ik fotografeer veel in situaties met heel veel gekleurde verlichting, en de color temperature vliegt alle kanten op, dus daarom werk ik met raws. En Darktable is gewoon veel beter dan de Adobe meuk. Misschien zijn er nog wel andere alternatieven, maar ik heb niet de moeite genomen die uit te zoeken.

Edit: Ja, Darktable is soms wel wat complex, maar verreweg de meeste features heb ik nooit nodig. Colorspace bewerken is nou eenmaal een complex iets. Je kan een Boeing 747 ook niet vliegen met vier knoppen en een wekkerradio. Kwestie van leren waar alles zit. :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door hooibergje op 26 juli 2024 11:42]

84hannes @hooibergje26 juli 2024 12:06
Echt, als ze allemaal de tiefus krijgen koop ik een taart om het te vieren.
Zo zou ik het dan weer niet verwoorden, maar ik snap wat je bedoelt. Dat je alles moet uploaden herken ik niet, maar mijn (beperkte) ervaring met Lightroom gaat ook alweer een tijdje terug.
hooibergje @84hannes26 juli 2024 13:18
Vooral toen ik die extra rekening onder mijn neus kreeg omdat ik er van af wilde, was ik er echt helemaal klaar mee. Echt onprettige praktijken, daar. Eens maar nooit meer.
martijnvanegdom 25 juli 2024 18:15
Ik blijf het echt zo jammer dan dergelijke open source projecten (bijvoorbeeld ook Gimp en RawTherapee) op zich zo erg goed werken - technisch gezien - maar gewoon niet zoveel aandacht geven aan de gebruikerservaring.

En kom op Darktable.. regel gewoon netjes het goede certificaat voor Mac zodat het netjes installeert zonder waarschuwingen te krijgen...
PageFault @martijnvanegdom25 juli 2024 21:19
Dat gebruikers gemak is voor mij nog steeds de reden om bij het Adobe kamp te blijven.

Wat betreft certificaat: dat kost geld en voor dat handje vol macOS users en geen inkomsten, zal dat wel van het todo lijstje afvallen.
84hannes @martijnvanegdom26 juli 2024 11:22
Ik blijf het echt zo jammer dan dergelijke open source projecten (bijvoorbeeld ook Gimp en RawTherapee) op zich zo erg goed werken - technisch gezien - maar gewoon niet zoveel aandacht geven aan de gebruikerservaring.
offtopic:
Toen Linus Torvalds begin aan Linux was het een een-persoons-project. Door de feedback die hij kreeg van anderen, kwam hij erachter dat andere mensen ook leuk konden zijn. Dankzij de Open Source-beweging, in de loop der jaren steeds sterker geworden door zaken als The Linux Foundation, Github etc. kunnen mensen als Linus andere mensen vinden om samen te werken aan iets dat ze cool vinden, terwijl deze mensen het buiten de software-wereld niet altijd makkelijk vinden om contact te maken met anderen.


Mijn hypothese
Buiten "programmeurs" zouden veel meer mensen mee kunnen werken aan Open Source-software. Voor de grafische ontwerpen, UX-beleving, het schrijven van documentatie en vertalen van UI's is geen of weinig ervaring met code nodig. Toch weten de mensen die excelleren op dit soort gebieden de Open Source-gemeenschap niet te vinden, of hebben hier door een sterker sociaal leven wellicht minder behoefte aan. Daarom worden deze zaken gedaan door mensen die er minder goed in zijn: programmeurs/Tweakers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 84hannes op 26 juli 2024 11:22]

Jbro 25 juli 2024 22:24
Uiteindelijk de laatste versie gevonden. De nieuwe versie installeren is wel een probleem: zelfs starten met admin rights op een gegeven moment stopt de installatie omdat er bepaalde icons of iets dergelijks niet overschreven kunnen worden.
Retry of Ignore helpt niet dan maar Abort
Het simpelst is een uninstall van de oude installatie en opnieuw installeren. Van dit euvel hebben meer programma's last. Soms helpt naar de install directory te gaan en in proporties de read online de nek om zeep te helpen.

