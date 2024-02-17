Versie 4.6.1 van darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource raw fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The Big Ones Documentation is now complete for darktable 4.6 including translation into Ukrainian, Polish and Dutch. See here for details. Performance Improvements Fixed some OpenCL code paths that could produce garbled or unprocessed output without reporting the issue back to the pixel-pipe. Other Changes Image discovery from the import dialog is now performed asynchronously. This means that a long parsing (due to using recursive mode in a directory with a huge number of sub-directories and files) can be interrupted by selecting another place/directory or un-checking recursive mode. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue with importing images in recursive mode. Using this mode without having first selected a directory could freeze darktable due to it having to parse the whole disk (though it would recover eventually).

When importing images in recursive mode, the thumbs for images discovered in sub-directories are now properly displayed.

Fixed memory and resource leaks in the QOI image loader.

Fixed RGBE image loader.

Fixed possible issue with guide lines not being displayed in the Rotate and Perspective module.

Fixed non-persistent zoom level in culling mode when switching images.

Fixed crashes related to details mask when running low on GPU or system memory.

Fixed incorrect rendering of an initial snapshot after creating a second snapshot.

Keep selected styles in the style dialog after editing them.

Fixed collection selection for ISO, aperture and aspect ratio to work in all locales (independent of any locale-specific decimal separator).

Fixed RAW Chromatic Aberrations module, which could crash due to a rounding issue while computing an internal buffer size. This could cause a buffer overflow and possibly crash darktable.

Avoid undershoots while interpolating in Lens Correction, Rotate and Perspective, Retouch and Liquify modules.

Include LibRaw fix for artifacts when decoding high-ISO Canon CR3 files.

Fixed possible incorrect module name when applying styles, whereby the module name was showing garbled text.

Fixed possible incorrect default value initialized in Lens Correction legacy parameter migration from version 2.

Fixed garbled output and possible OpenCL errors for very dark regions in Color Balance RGB.

Fixed OpenCL startup for various cards.

Fixed issue where the right-click-and-drag rotation line was not being displayed on the image when a darkroom module was expanded.

Fixed lighttable scrolling freeze when using a track-pad.

Fix compatibility issues with HDR created DNG files.

Fix possible crash when using the capture’s live view mode.

Fixed a zooming bug in lighttable culling mode where some images’ area could be plain grey or having a very small thumb.

Fixed some missing pipe recomputing making processing modules’ graph (Tone Equalizer for example) not properly updated.

Fixed several mouse scroll-wheel issues on macOS when used in combination with the Shift modifier key (color harmonies width, module height, geotagging date/time, …). Lua API version is now 9.2.0 Bug Fixes Fixed scripts_installer to handle user names with spaces on Windows. Notes When exporting to AVIF, EXR, JPEG XL, or XCF, selecting specific metadata (e.g. geo-tag or creator) is not currently possible. For AVIF, EXR, JPEG XL, and XCF formats, darktable will not include any metadata fields unless the user selects all of the checkboxes in the export module’s preference options.

In order to support the correct display of numbers in darktable, the minimum supported Gtk version has had to be increased to 3.24.15. For people who need to build darktable with an older version, this can be achieved by removing line 241 of the darktable.css file on your system. See here.

file on your system. See here. Starting with release 4.4 a new support policy regarding macOS versions has been put in place – darktable releases will now only support those macOS versions that are also supported by Apple. Release 4.6 therefore drops support for macOS versions older than 12.5. Changed Dependencies Bump libavif to 0.9.3 (optional)