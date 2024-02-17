Software-update: Darktable 4.6.1

Darktable logo (75 pix) Versie 4.6.1 van darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource raw fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The Big Ones
  • Documentation is now complete for darktable 4.6 including translation into Ukrainian, Polish and Dutch. See here for details.
Performance Improvements
  • Fixed some OpenCL code paths that could produce garbled or unprocessed output without reporting the issue back to the pixel-pipe.
Other Changes
  • Image discovery from the import dialog is now performed asynchronously. This means that a long parsing (due to using recursive mode in a directory with a huge number of sub-directories and files) can be interrupted by selecting another place/directory or un-checking recursive mode.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue with importing images in recursive mode. Using this mode without having first selected a directory could freeze darktable due to it having to parse the whole disk (though it would recover eventually).
  • When importing images in recursive mode, the thumbs for images discovered in sub-directories are now properly displayed.
  • Fixed memory and resource leaks in the QOI image loader.
  • Fixed RGBE image loader.
  • Fixed possible issue with guide lines not being displayed in the Rotate and Perspective module.
  • Fixed non-persistent zoom level in culling mode when switching images.
  • Fixed crashes related to details mask when running low on GPU or system memory.
  • Fixed incorrect rendering of an initial snapshot after creating a second snapshot.
  • Keep selected styles in the style dialog after editing them.
  • Fixed collection selection for ISO, aperture and aspect ratio to work in all locales (independent of any locale-specific decimal separator).
  • Fixed RAW Chromatic Aberrations module, which could crash due to a rounding issue while computing an internal buffer size. This could cause a buffer overflow and possibly crash darktable.
  • Avoid undershoots while interpolating in Lens Correction, Rotate and Perspective, Retouch and Liquify modules.
  • Include LibRaw fix for artifacts when decoding high-ISO Canon CR3 files.
  • Fixed possible incorrect module name when applying styles, whereby the module name was showing garbled text.
  • Fixed possible incorrect default value initialized in Lens Correction legacy parameter migration from version 2.
  • Fixed garbled output and possible OpenCL errors for very dark regions in Color Balance RGB.
  • Fixed OpenCL startup for various cards.
  • Fixed issue where the right-click-and-drag rotation line was not being displayed on the image when a darkroom module was expanded.
  • Fixed lighttable scrolling freeze when using a track-pad.
  • Fix compatibility issues with HDR created DNG files.
  • Fix possible crash when using the capture’s live view mode.
  • Fixed a zooming bug in lighttable culling mode where some images’ area could be plain grey or having a very small thumb.
  • Fixed some missing pipe recomputing making processing modules’ graph (Tone Equalizer for example) not properly updated.
  • Fixed several mouse scroll-wheel issues on macOS when used in combination with the Shift modifier key (color harmonies width, module height, geotagging date/time, …).
Lua
  • API version is now 9.2.0

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed scripts_installer to handle user names with spaces on Windows.
Notes
  • When exporting to AVIF, EXR, JPEG XL, or XCF, selecting specific metadata (e.g. geo-tag or creator) is not currently possible. For AVIF, EXR, JPEG XL, and XCF formats, darktable will not include any metadata fields unless the user selects all of the checkboxes in the export module’s preference options.
  • In order to support the correct display of numbers in darktable, the minimum supported Gtk version has had to be increased to 3.24.15. For people who need to build darktable with an older version, this can be achieved by removing line 241 of the darktable.css file on your system. See here.
  • Starting with release 4.4 a new support policy regarding macOS versions has been put in place – darktable releases will now only support those macOS versions that are also supported by Apple. Release 4.6 therefore drops support for macOS versions older than 12.5.
Changed Dependencies
  • Bump libavif to 0.9.3 (optional)

Versienummer 4.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Darktable
Download https://www.darktable.org/install/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (40)

Peoplen 17 februari 2024 16:01
Wat zijn jullie ervaringen met Darktable? Ik gebruik momenteel Lightroom en nijg sterk om over te stappen vanwege de maandelijkse kosten. Ik wil dit weekend een trial proberen met Luminar Neo, maar ik vraag me af of Darktable ook een mooi alternatief zou zijn.

Uiteraard moet ik het even proberen. Iemand ervaringen alternatieven voor Lightroom?
Tarquin @Peoplen17 februari 2024 23:17
Ik gebruik het al jaren.
Ik heb Linux op mijn computer en dit programma draait daarop en LR niet. Dat het gratis is helpt ook.

Het heeft zonder meer een steile leercurve.

Je moet een paar concepten begrijpen. Laat je vooral via YT uitleggen hoe Filmic werkt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flU8QPKpk3s

Niet schrikken omdat een Raw er dof en flets uitziet als er geen bewerkingen op zitten (dat hoort zo);

En er achter komen dat veel modules in Darktable overlap hebben met andere. De makers zijn een beetje van 'meer keuze is beter' en niet 'laten we één module maken die contrast regelt en dat heel goed doen'. Je ontwikkelt (haha, hij zei 'ontwikkelt' en het gaat over foto's) een eigen selectie van modules die je kent en vaak toepast.

Tot slot, generative fill, sky replacement en AI-ruisonderdrukking: Sorry.
Steef @Peoplen17 februari 2024 16:10
Lightroom blijft de benchmark. Veel van het gebruikelijke spul kun je prima doen in Darktable (of RawTheraPee) en soms zijn er nuttige features (zoals het matchen van de tone curve van een JPG preview).

Maar wat ik het meeste mis in deze open source tools zijn de masking tools uit Lightroom. Even automatisch het subject selecteren als een mask is erg fijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Steef op 22 juli 2024 19:20]

Chielllie @Steef17 februari 2024 21:59
Waar zit de functie van het matchen aan je jpg? Ik ben altijd lang aan het klooien en vaak is de jpg dan toch nog mooier.
Het zou heerlijk zijn om een redelijk(er) startpunt te hebben.
Tarquin @Chielllie17 februari 2024 23:21
Er is (was) een feature request van. Ik geloof niet dat de makers er heel veel in zien, ik zou het zelf ook een leuke start vinden.

Uiteindelijk maak ik een style aan met onder andere wat meer exposure, het contrast (local contrast) wat hoger, lenscorrectie en ruisonderdrukking, en de kleuren in ColorBalance (een van de presets) en ColorBalanceRGB (global saturation en global brilliance) ietsje opgedraaid.
En dat is een heel acceptabel startpunt.
RuddyMysterious @Tarquin18 februari 2024 06:04
Naast saturation en vibrancy schuif ik ook vaak aan de global chroma slider, maakt de kleuren net wat intenser en dus mooier.
DamirB @Chielllie17 februari 2024 22:48
Ben ik ook wel benieuwd naar
Steef @Chielllie18 februari 2024 18:36
Ik heb even moeten zoeken, maar dit blijkt een feature van RawTherapee te zijn - niet van darktable. Mijn fout.

In RawTherapee heet het "Auto-Matched tone curve"
ElHupeke @Steef18 februari 2024 18:26
Heb je de masking tools van Darktable uberhaupt wel eens gezien? Ik denk dat dit juist een van de sterke tools van Darktable is en heb die in geen ander pakket zo uitgebreid gezien ...
Steef @ElHupeke18 februari 2024 18:33
Recente versies niet, maar wel voorgaande versies. Destijds was er geen "selecteer het onderwerp" optie, bijvoorbeeld. Dat scheelt enorm veel tijd ten opzichte van handmatig masken. Zijn die nu wel aanwezig dan?
Chielllie @ElHupeke18 februari 2024 19:07
Naar mijn weten heeft DT wel hele fijne masking tools, maar allemaal handmatig aanpassen. Lightroom 'snapt' meteen het onderwerp.
magician2000 @Steef18 februari 2024 00:09
Lightroom blijft de benchmark? Voor wie? In ieder geval absoluut niet voor mij.

Lighroom is uitgebracht in 2007, Capture One in 2003 (eigenlijk al in 1998 als Lightphase Capture", in 2002 als Capture One en vanaf 2003 voor andere merken camera's dan Capture One).

Na een tijdje Lightroom gebruikt te hebben werd me duidelijk dat dit het niet was. Een tijd Capture One (toen nog gratis) en Nikon Capture ernaast gebruikt. Nikon haalde het meest uit de RAW files (van Nikon), maar was nogal een gedrocht van een pakket (lees: niet handig in gebruik, nauwelijks updates). De U-point technologie was toen al wel vooruitstrevend.

Capture One was in output kwaliteit vergelijkbaar met de Nikon software, maar ook op de volledig automatische stand was het zeer goed bruikbaar. Dit vond ik van Lightroom absoluut niet (output kwaliteit bleef duidelijk achter bijvoorbeeld). Ook vond ik Lightroom veel te vaak crashen.

Lightroom is voor mij dus nooit de benchmark geweest en ik geloof ook niet dat dit het geval is. Volgens Adobe misschien, maar volgens de realiteit?
pling @Peoplen17 februari 2024 17:05
Ik zit er nu een maandje ofzo mee te stoeien. Ik kom zelf van Aperture, daar kon ik heel goed mijn weg in vinden. Ik heb ook geen zin in een abo, dus daarom overgestapt naar Darktable. In het verleden vond ik het een langzaam pakket, maar daar merk ik nu niets meer van, want alles gaat met een prima snelheid. Darktable is best wel een krachtig alternatief. FF wennen aan de user interface, maar dat gaat nu wel. De modules zijn een ander verhaal. Die zijn nog veel in beweging (komen en gaan). Oude tutorials en tips verwijzen regelmatig naar modules die inmiddels niet meer bestaan. Ik snap ook al niet veel van bepaalde terminologie, laat staan dat ik snap aan welke knop ik moet draaien om een bepaald effect te krijgen. Toch heb ik me voorgenomen om me er in vast te bijten, omdat de functionaliteit wel aanwezig is en andere mensen er wel hele goede resultaten mee krijgen. Gaandeweg krijg ik steeds betere resultaten. Je wordt niet veel geholpen met automatische hulpjes en de user interface is overweldigend. Dus je zal er wel wat tijd voor vrij moeten maken, want het heeft steile leercurve.
RuddyMysterious @pling17 februari 2024 23:32
Een goed startpunt is dit: https://pixls.us/articles...al-workflow-for-beginners
ElHupeke @pling18 februari 2024 18:24
Precies, als je de smaak te pakken hebt, wil je waarschijnlijk niet anders meer. Zit ergens rond versie 2.4 met Darktable en het is fantastich! Nergens maskering zo extreem in gezien en wat kan je er veel mee. Er zijn hele goede instructie video's op Youtube van Bruce Williams, maar zeker ook van Boris Hajdukovic (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsbw98KxMJc&t=1573s )
Je kan met presets werken, waardoor standaard al instellingen met settings actief worden. Maar... het is een redelijke steile leercurve, en krijg je de foto's zoals jij ze wilt hebben. En dan is het nog eens gratis ook :-)
litebyte @Peoplen17 februari 2024 17:16
Er zijn inmiddels zoveel (betaalde) goede alternatieven voor Lightroom. Ik gebruik Lightroom (Classic) beroepsmatig en wil (en kan) voor mijn werk niet switchen, maar voor een gratis alternatief kun je zeker ook kijken naar Raw Therapee, zeker aan te raden als je echt alels uit je RAW files (qua kleur) wil halen en/of aanpassen.
koboy @Peoplen17 februari 2024 17:37
Ik kwam van Corel Aftershot pro (voorheen Bibble) af, en heb een poosje o.a. Lightroom en darktable geprobeerd (lang geleden). Lightroom kon ik niet wennen aan de database manier van werken, Darktable kwam qua kwaliteit/features te kort.
Dit is wel zeker 5 jaar geleden, dus er zal een hoop veranderd zijn. Zie dat voor Aftershot 3 update 7 van 2021 is en update 6 van 2019, dus geen idee in hoeverre hier nog development in zit.
De jpg's uit de em1 zijn dusdanig dat ik geen behoefte heb aan meer dan een simpele crop. Wel fijn aan Aftershot is dat er ook een Linux versie is, maar zelf deze nooit aan toe gekomen te proberen.
Aegir81 @Peoplen17 februari 2024 18:32
Omwille van de kosten zijn wij ook overgestapt op darktable. Voor ons gebruik volstaat dat ruimschoots.
84hannes @Peoplen17 februari 2024 18:45
Wat zijn jullie ervaringen met Darktable? Ik gebruik momenteel Lightroom
Weet dat de ontwikkelaars van Darktable te eigenzinnig zijn om een Lightroom clone te maken. Er zijn veel instructies te vinden op bijvoorbeeld YouTube, maar je moet je een beetje willen verdiepen in de theorie achter kleuren, licht, verzadiging etc. om er mee om te kunnen gaan. Als je dat eenmaal kan heb je waarschijnlijk meer controle dan je met Lightroom gewend was, maar dus ook meer verantwoordelijkheid.
breinonline @Peoplen17 februari 2024 21:10
Ik ben net op ON1 Photo RAW overgestapt. Eenmalig 80 euro betaald (aanbieding). Werkt grotendeels hetzelfde maar belangrijker vond ik dat ze een migratiefunctie van Lightroom naar hun software leveren. Het koste de computer wel een paar dagen om alles over te zetten maar ON1 maakt een nieuwe XMP sidecar file aan naast die van Lightroom en je RAW foto. Alle lightroombewerkingen probeert het programma na te doen en voor wat ik gecheckt heb, doet hij dat zeer goed.
Dreadnought @Peoplen17 februari 2024 21:23
Idem. Jarenlang LR gebruikt, maar omwille het abo (en m.n. de hoogte ervan en de achterliggende gedachte v.w.b. opslag in de cloud) besloten LR achter me te laten. Aan Darktable kon ik niet wennen - het lijkt veel op LR, maar het is net telkens net niet en de performance viel me ook tegen (op MacOS overigens). Zodoende aan een zoektocht begonnen en na van alles geprobeerd te hebben gesettled voor het alternatief dat me het beste bevalt: DXO Photolab. Nog steeds zou ik liever met LR werken, qua bediening ben ik daaraan gewend en vind ik e.e.a. intuïtiever werken, maar in termen van performance en resultaat mag ik over DXO niet klagen. Qua NR doet DXO het zelfs een stuk beter en de combi met de NIK filters is in DXO ook uitstekend te maken. Het nis niet zo dat ik niets meer te wensen heb, maar ik kan er ook wel weer goed genoeg mee leven...
low-res @Peoplen17 februari 2024 23:20
ik gebruik Luminar Neo nu een half jaar. Ben er erg tevreden over!
wootah @Peoplen18 februari 2024 00:29
Ik heb light room nooit gebruikt, maar ben al wel jaren fan van raw therapee, wat volgens mij vrij gewaagd is aan dark table.

Ik heb daarnaast ook luminar neo, en gebruikt nu een combi van de 2.
De kleuren in luminar met een kleuren kalibratie kaart levert voor mij niet helemaal de juiste kleuren op, maar wellicht werkt dat voor jou beter. Ik gebruikt dus kalibratie en lens correctie vanuit rawtherapee en exporteer dat voordat ik iets doe in luminar.
Daarna heeft luminar wel veel handige tools en kan in layers werken.
Roel1966 17 februari 2024 22:44
Goed om te weten dat er alternatieven zijn maar tot nu toe eigenlijk nog niet echt een volwaardige opensource vervanger voor Photoshop gevonden. Vaak wijkt vooral de hele menustructuur en werkwijze te ver af van Photoshop.
84hannes @Roel196617 februari 2024 23:10
Je moet Darktable ook als alternatief voor Lightroom zien, en dan zelfs een beperkt deel van de functionaliteit. Een alternatief voor Photoshop is het eenvoudigweg niet.
Vaak wijkt vooral de hele menustructuur en werkwijze te ver af van Photoshop.
Als je op zoek bent naar iets dat hetzelfde werkt dan ben je misschien niet op zoek naar een alternatief.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 84hannes op 22 juli 2024 19:20]

Roel1966 @84hannes17 februari 2024 23:17
Als je op zoek bent naar iets dat hetzelfde werkt dan ben je misschien niet op zoek naar een alternatief.
Nou nee ik snap wel dat zoiets niet bestaat maar ik bedoel ook meer iets in de richting van Photoshop. En ja zeker ben ik daar wel naar op zoek want Photoshop is en blijft gewoon duur.
breinonline @Roel196618 februari 2024 07:31
Doet GIMP niet wat je wil?
TheVivaldi @breinonline18 februari 2024 15:05
Krita is beter.
mutley69 @TheVivaldi18 februari 2024 17:40
Waarom? Want Darktable is iets helemaal anders - een raw-ontwikkelaar. Krita is eerder een tekenprogramma, een gimp-concullega lijkt me. Maar het staat u vrij om daar een andere mening over te hebben. Geef dat gerust mee - voor de medetweakers.
TheVivaldi @mutley6918 februari 2024 17:44
Waar zeg ik dat Krita gelijk is aan Darktable? Ik reageer op iemand die zegt dat GIMP een alternatief voor Photoshop is, waarop ik reageer dat Krita een beter alternatief is. Graag even het draadje lezen voordat je reageert.
Roel1966 @breinonline18 februari 2024 19:49
Ik heb GMP eens geprobeerd maar eerlijk gezegd vind ik GMP ietwat onlogisch in elkaar zitten, werkt verder prima maar niet echt mijn ding.
MrMarcie @Roel196618 februari 2024 18:03
Als je een alternatief voor Photoshop zoekt kijk dan eens naar GIMP.
TheVivaldi @MrMarcie18 februari 2024 18:34
Eerder Krita.
Roel1966 @MrMarcie18 februari 2024 19:51
GMP heb ik al eens geprobeerd en ken ik maar vond ik niet echt mijn ding.
Peoplen 17 februari 2024 22:16
Bedankt voor de reacties iedereen. Dark table heb ik net een uurtje gebruikt, maar zal mij wel veel tijd kosten om eraan te wennen. ON1 Photo RAW lijkt mij inderdaad ook een mooi alternatief. Bedankt voor de tip @breinonline . Jammer dat ze geen trial hebben, maar qua alternatief lijkt mij dat wel het beste alternatief. Wellicht dat ik daarvoor ga. Nog even verder onderzoeken :)
breinonline @Peoplen18 februari 2024 07:34
@Peoplen Die is er wel: https://www.on1.com/products/photo-raw/download/
In feite download je gewoon het hele programma en kan je alles al uit Lightroom overzetten en proberen in de eerste maand. Bevalt het niet heb je alleen extra sidecars bij je fotobestanden. Koop je daarna het programma dan log je in het programma in met je emailadres en herkent het dat jij het gekocht hebt. Je kan dus vanuit de trail zo door.
denios 17 februari 2024 18:14
Waar is de beloofde fix voor import van RAW files in GIMP vanuit Darktable?
Dat werkt in 4.6 niet (wel in 4.4.2) en zou bij de volgende update gefixt worden?
benme 18 februari 2024 09:25
'Op niet destructieve wijze wordt bewerkt.' Das wel fijn natuurlijk :+
Harrie D 18 februari 2024 10:39
Net als @breinonline ben ik ook overgestapt naar ON1 Photoraw 2024. Ik heb een tijdje RawTherapee gebruikt (best tevreden) en de probeerversies van Lightroom, Affinity Photo en DXO Photolab getest.
Verder nog Capture One Express en geproefd aan Darktable. Met die laatste kon ik niet echt vrienden worden.Redelijk ingewikkeld. De resultaten waren wel goed. Capture One is helaas gestopt met de gratis Express versie (voor Fujifilm) en jammergenoeg moeten verwijderen van de HD. De Elite versie vind ik duur (ook met de 60% korting voor de Express gebruikers) en Capture One levert geen updates, alleen wat bug fixes. Voor updates moet je een erg duur abonnement nemen. Dat staat mij erg tegen. Lightroom vind ik fantastisch werken, maar ook hier nog slechts de abonnementsvorm. Begin ik niet aan. Ik ben uiteindelijk beland bij ON1. 20% kortingscode van één van de ON1 YouTubers. Scott Davenport en Jim Nix hebben zeer goede instructievideo's gemaakt, maar ook de eigen ON1 mensen hebben zeer heldere uitlegvideo's. Tevens nog iedere maand een (Zoom)webinar die je als klant kan volgen. Updates en gratis presets. Ik kan er uitstekend mee overweg en ik ben inmiddels enthousiast gebruiker. Wil je nog iets goedkoper, kan ik Affinity Photo aanraden. Helaas geen browserfunctie, maar verder een fijn programma.
M.M 19 februari 2024 10:19
Ik gebruik Darktable al jaren. Het heeft tov LR wel een paar beperkingen, waarvoor andere opensource software beschikbaar is. Eén van de beperkingen waar ik tegen aan loop (N=1) is het ontbreken van de align functie bij het maken van een HDR DNG file. Panorama's maken lukt ook niet vanuit Darktable. Verder heeft het programma inderdaad een steile leercurve. Voor sommige modules is documentatie beschikbaar waarvoor je een graad in de digitale signaal bewerking nodig hebt. Op Youtube zijn video's te vinden over hoe ermee te werken. Een beetje recept-achtig, eigenlijk. In mijn fotoclub ben ik de enige die met Darktable werkt. De nabewerkingen en de resultaten daarvan doen niet onder voor LR, vergeleken met de resultaten van mijn fotoclub-collega's.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

