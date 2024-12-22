Software-update: Darktable 5.0.0

Darktable logo (75 pix) Versie 5.0 van darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource raw fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecarfiles, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

darktable 5.0.0 released

When updating from the stable 4.8 series, please bear in mind that your edits will be preserved during this process, but the new library and configuration will no longer be usable with 4.8. You are strongly advised to take a backup first. Since darktable 4.8:

  • 1198 commits to darktable+rawspeed
  • 505 pull requests handled
  • 45 issues closed

Please note that the darktable documentation is not currently complete for release 5.0 and contributions are greatly appreciated. Please see the project documentation for more information on how to contribute.

The Big Ones

The following is a summary of the main features added to darktable 5.0. Please see the user manual for more details of the individual changes (where available).

  • This development cycle has included a large number of changes which improve the user experience, as detailed in the next section.
UI/UX Improvements
  • Added camera-specific styles for more than 500 camera models to more closely approximate the out-of-camera JPEG rendition. These styles only affect contrast, brightness, and saturation and do not attempt to match sharpening, denoising, or hue shifts. Also added a Lua script to auto-apply the appropriate style on import and manually apply styles to a collection of previously-imported images.
  • Added an optional splash screen showing startup progress (including estimated time remaining during the scan for updated sidecar files) to dramatically reduce the time between invoking darktable and something appearing on screen when the user has a large library.
  • The user interface now gives feedback while processing bulk image operations such as rating, tagging, applying styles, and edit history management (and undoing those operations), rather than silently freezing until the operation completes. While the operation is in progress, darktable will now show either a busy cursor (such as a stopwatch or spinner) or a progress bar with option to cancel the remainder of the operation.
  • Paths for drawn masks now display two Bézier handles per control point, which can be moved individually. This allows for more precise control of the paths.
  • Added a high-contrast theme with bright white text on a dark gray background.
  • Enhanced tooltips for utility module headers to provide more information about the module.
  • Added more new-user hints on an empty lighttable.
  • Added two new error placeholder images to distinguish between missing, unsupported, and corrupted images. When attempting to edit such an image, an appropriate, more specific error message is displayed.
  • When selecting a style in the export module, hovering on the style name in the popup menu displays a thumbnail previewing the effect of appending the style to the active image’s edit (first selected image in lighttable, center-view image in darkroom).
  • Allow for selecting the utility modules to be displayed on the panels in the different views.
    • Right-click on the empty panel area below the modules to get a menu where they can be hidden or shown. This allows additional modules to be added to the darkroom, like metadata editor and styles.
    • This replaces the options in the “collections” and “recently used collections” modules’ preferences to show or hide the latter and show a “history” button in the former instead. Users that want the separate module will need to reenable it once via the new Right-click menu.
    • The menu also contains an option “restore defaults” that resets the selection and position of modules in the current view. In the preferences dialog, on the general tab, there’s a “reset view panels” button that resets all views, including visibility and width of the panels themselves.
  • Added a global preference to swap the left and right side panels in the darkroom view.
  • The first time a new user presses Tab, they will be warned that this will hide all panels and how to get them back. Hopefully this prevents some confusion or frustration.
  • Drag&drop utility module headers to reposition them across the left and right panels (lighttable) as well as vertically (all views). Each view can have a different layout.
  • Drag&drop of processing modules in the darkroom right panel has been improved to auto-scroll when reaching the top or bottom and to not get confused when images get dragged into the area. This functionality no longer requires Ctrl+Shift modifiers.
  • Improved the message displayed at startup when the database is locked by another instance of darktable.
  • Replaced the icon of the operator button in the color label filter for working with multiple selected color labels (union/intersection).
Performance Improvements
  • Added OpenCL implementation of color equalizer.
  • Improved the speed of bulk image operations by improving the speed of sidecar writes, and by moving sidecar updates for many operations into a background task, allowing the user to proceed before the writes complete.
  • Significantly accelerated loading of PFM files due to loops parallelization and optimization that eliminated additional processing.
Other Changes
  • Switched default scope for new installations from histogram to waveform to display more detailed information about image color and tonality.
  • The ISO 12646 color assessment condition is kept until unset by user action.
  • Exposure bias can now be used to form collections and as a display filter.
  • Improved visualization of the color equalizer’s effect.
  • Improved debugging support for verifying CPU vs. GPU results.
  • Add Calibrite alias for X-Rite ColorChecker in color calibration.
  • The scan for updated sidecar files now ignores timestamp differences of two seconds or less.
  • The macOS installation package now has a background image to direct the user on installing darktable.app.
  • Changed the user interface of the import dialog to make it easier to delete custom places.
  • Numerous rounds of code cleanup.
  • The copy-parts dialog does not select any module by default now.
  • Add support for undo/redo for actions done on the filmstrip while in darkroom.
  • In darkroom, add action (binding to Ctrl+x by default) for synchronizing the last edited module on current edited module to the selection.
  • Adjusted the internal AVIF encoder parameter to significantly boost encoding speed without compromising the output quality.
  • Tag names can now easily be copied to the clipboard via popup context menu in the tagging module.
  • The Piwigo export storage now supports to specify a file name pattern for the exported file.
  • The directory where darktable will write the log file under Windows has been changed to %USERPROFILE%\Documents\Darktable. This allows the user to easily see where the log file is located without even having to search for it in the documentation or FAQ. The previous location was deep in the system subdirectories of the user profile, and also under a hidden directory (so it was impossible to click to it in File Explorer with default system settings).
  • Allow import of JPEG 2000 files with .jpf and .jpx file extensions.
  • Add a visible indicator to the color calibration module when its color mapping section has non-neutral settings which will affect color rendition.
  • Added new substitution variables $(IMAGE.TAGS.HIERARCHY) to insert tags with full hierarchy and $(IMAGE.ID.NEXT) to insert the image ID to be assigned to the image being imported, allowing the image ID to be part of the filename generated during a copy&import operation.
  • Exporting to floating-point JPEG XL with a quality of 100 will try to do it as losslessly as possible. That is now consistent with the behavior of integral JPEG XL formats.
  • Improved visibility of shortcuts that can be changed by users by using bold text.
  • The histogram-exposure interface now supports all standard bauhaus features (Ctrl+click, Right-click…).
  • Introduce image module order v5.0 to have the final-scale done before color-out to fix some issues with color difference between darkroom view and exported files.
  • Add support for editing any live color-picker samples. Using Right-click on a sample it is possible to edit it (changing location and/or size of the box) and either add a new sample based on the edit or store the edit into an existing live sample.
  • Added more substitution variables for using EXIF data fields, enabled autocompletion of variables in the watermark module.

    The new variables are $(EXIF.FLASH), $(EXIF.METERING), $(EXIF.EXPOSURE.PROGRAM), $(EXIF.WHITEBALANCE) and $(GPS.LOCATION.ICON).

  • Increase maximum focal length for filtering auto-applied presets to 2000mm.
  • Added an expanded color-checker preset to the Color Look Up Table module with seven-level red/green/blue/gray ramps, IT8/CC24-like skin tones, and miscellaneous color patches for more targeted color adjustments across the full spectrum.
  • Added support for EXIF tags ‘AnalogBalance’ used for color calibration and ‘LinearResponseLimit’ used in highlights reconstruction.
  • If we find currently unsupported color calibration data in DNG specific tags, we tag the image by darktable|issue|no-samples for better support.
  • Added read support for HEIF files with AVC (H.264) compression and .avci file extension.
  • Added read support for JPEG 2000 encoded images in HEIF containers with .hej2 file extension.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a performance regression for redrawing mipmaps.
  • Fixed handling of old (2020) edits using Filmic RGB.
  • Various OpenCL fixes to reduce differences between CPU and GPU processing: colorspace conversion, saturation gradient filter in color equalizer.
  • Fixed gallery export not working on Windows.
  • Fixed printer discovery in the print module, which could cause available printers to be missed.
  • Work around out-of-spec EXIF date field caused by buggy software.
  • Fixed reading embedded color profiles from PNG images.
  • Fixed certain boundary cases in the crop module.
  • Fixed crash when loading corrupted .gpx file in the geotagging module
  • Fix preset handling in the export module not saving all parameters.
  • Fix an issue in FilmicRGB where one of the parameter could be above the maximum allowed range making the validation failing and the whole set of parameters reset to default.
  • Fix overlay recording to work in all cases (discarding history or copy/paste history for example) ensuring that an image not referenced anymore as overlay in a composite module can be removed.
  • Properly reset darktable internal tag darktable|style| and darktable|changed when resetting history.
  • Fixed crash in the Piwigo export storage when not logged in to the Piwigo server.
  • Fixed a bug in the export module where it was impossible to export a file again if “on conflict: overwrite if changed” was selected.
  • Fixed a bug where double clicking on a label in darkroom modules does not reset the control.
  • The composite module now prevents assigning an overlay that would lead to a loop. Previously, only direct references (image #1 <-> image #2) were checked; this has now been extended to also cover chains (image #1 -> image #2 -> image #3 -> image #1) of arbitrary length.
  • Fix a bug in overlay module which incorrectly apply a color profile and so creating an unwanted and wrong color cast. This bug was a regression added just before the 4.8 release.
  • Fixed a bug in color calibration module where switching between various illuminants could lead to unpredictable settings.
  • Various fixes In the demosaic module. Non-usable options are hidden now. Fixed dual demosaicing for xtrans sensors and OpenCL code.
  • Fixed a bug in the history module where style creation fails if a style with that name already exists.
  • Fixed guides drawing in case a module is expanded and active.
  • Ensure that the list of images in the culling view remains up to date when hidden.
  • Fixed minor glitches in color calibration module.
  • Fixed issues with wrong corrections in highlight opposed OpenCL code.
  • Fixed surface blur radius calculation possibly resulting in garbled output.

Darktable screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Darktable
Download https://www.darktable.org/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-12-2024 • 08:00

15

Bron: Darktable

Reacties (15)

sanscorp 22 december 2024 09:53
Iemand bekend met deze software? Hoe staat dit in verhouding met bijv. DigiKam? Waar die laatste vooral een database is.
Arunia @sanscorp22 december 2024 09:56
Het schijnt goed te zijn. Voor mezelf loopt Adobe Creative cloud af en is gewoon bizar duur. Had het omdat ik het voor een klein bedrag per jaar bij mijn vorige werkgever kon krijgen. Die optie heb ik niet meer nu.

Ben zelf ook benieuwd hoe het pakket zich verhoudt tegenover lightroom.
Dit is dus meer een tegenhanger voor Lightroom dan digikam. Dit omdat je ook kunt bewerken en vooral in batches.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Arunia op 22 december 2024 09:57]

rookie no. 1 @Arunia23 december 2024 09:51
Op mijn aanraden is mijn vrouw (hobby fotograaf) van Adobe Lightroom naar Darktable overgestapt. Normaal gesproken vindt ze verandering niet erg, ze leert snel, maar over Darktable is ze echt niet blij i.r.t. Lightroom. Alle bewerkingen kosten veel meer tijd. Veel moet handmatig per foto, terwijl je bij Lightroom dat instellingen kunt overnemen.

Als je meer wilt weten, moet ik eerst even navraag doen bij haar. Ik heb hier totaal geen verstand van ;) Kortom, het advies van de overstap was ook meer vanwege een hekel aan Adobe arrogantie, hoge prijzen en Ai integratie, dan inhoudelijke kennis van zaken.
Arunia @rookie no. 123 december 2024 10:32
Vaak is het ook anders ingericht wat een overstap moeilijk maakt.

Enige wat ik me wel kan herinneren van Lightroom, is dat die nog wel stand alone te koop was een aantal jaren geleden.
Twijfel zelf nog even of ik als het mogelijk nog is, Lightroom los ga kopen, of dat ik dit ga proberen. Kan natuurlijk altijd overstappen naar deze, of alsnog de stand alone versie van LR aanschaffen.
84hannes @rookie no. 123 december 2024 10:40
Veel moet handmatig per foto, terwijl je bij Lightroom dat instellingen kunt overnemen.
Je kunt bewerkingen kopiëren en toepassing op hele selectie foto's. Daar moet je handigheid in krijgen. Maar je moet ook accepteren dat het voor en door developers, nerds, gemaakt is. Je hebt waarschijnlijk veel meer controle over het eindresultaat dan bij Lightroom, maar daardoor moet je ook veel meer zelf doen en begrijpen waar je mee bezig bent.

Er staat er in de release notes:
Also added a Lua script to auto-apply the appropriate style on import and manually apply styles to a collection of previously-imported images.
Daar zit ik soort van op te wachten. Ik zit op nog meer te wachten: als ik foto's importeer dan wil ik automatisch de dichtsbijzijnde kleurcorrectie toepassen (ik heb kleurprofielen gemaakt voor ISO 100, 200, 400 etc. ISO 320 zou dus met het profiel voor ISO 400 gecorrigeerd moeten worden). Ik wil bij een zoomlens altijd lenscorrectie toepassen etc. Ik ben softwareontwikkelaar, dus waarschijnlijk krijg ik het wel voor elkaar om de nodige Lua scripting te leren en de API te gebruiken, maar het gaat me wel een paar uur kosten.
sanscorp @rookie no. 127 december 2024 20:05
Ik was een fervent photoshop gebruiker en kon juist nooit wennen aan Lightroom.

Elke overstap is moeilijk maar ik doe meestal geen grote bewerkingen zoals filters en lagen. Ik zou er veel meer uit kunnen halen maar heb meer een technische kijk op foto's en gooi al snel iets weg als het technisch niet OK is.

Heb Darktable gedownload maar had meteen al ruzie met de interface. Moet er eens goed voor gaan zitten om de logica / workflow door te krijgen.
Aegir81 @sanscorp22 december 2024 11:49
Ik gebruik het met plezier. Ik kan de vergelijking met Lightroom niet echt maken omdat ik dat nooit gebruikt hebt. Ik kan het dure maandelijkse abonnement niet verantwoorden voor de paar keer dat ik het gebruik.

Het programma heeft 2 hoofdweergaves: de bibliotheek en de ontwikkelmodus. In de bibliotheek kun je makkelijk kijken, raten, sorteren, zoeken en meerdere bestanden tegelijkertijd bewerken. Bij het ontwikkelen heb je erg veel tools om de foto’s naar smaak te bewerken. Voor mijn gebruik volstaat het ruimschoots (is het zelfs overkill).

Mocht je specifieke vragen hebben, dan wil ik het wel eens bekijken voor je. Maar probeer vooral zelf dartable even uit, het is open source en gratis. Alle bewerkingen zijn non-destructief, er wordt een Sidecar file aangemaakt die de bewerkingen per foto bewaart. Er is wel een leercurve, maar ik vind die wel meevallen en ik veronderstel dat die bij andere programma’s gelijkaardig is. Ik heb al een aantal mensen geholpen met de onderstap naar darktable en de grootste moeilijkheid is meestal het wennen aan de andere UI of workflow, maar die zijn beide te overwinnen door darktable gewoon enkele weken te gebruiken.
divvid @sanscorp22 december 2024 16:57
Ik heb jarenlang Lightroom gebruikt, maar nu zelfs voor studenten en medewerkers de prijs absurd is, ben ik overgestapt naar Darktable, Krita en Gimp.
Op youtube zijn er een heel aantal goede tutorials.

Laatst moest ik iets in LR doen en miste dus direct de parametric masks, de mogelijkheid om verschillende masks met dezelfde module meerdere keren toe te passen en ik miste ook gelijk een berg andere kleur opties. Ja, het kan allemaal ook in LR en LR zou zeker mijn eerste keuze zijn als ik mijn geld er mee moest verdienen. Voor de hobby is DT, maar ook RawTherapy gewoon een hele goede basis
84hannes @divvid23 december 2024 10:43
Op youtube zijn er een heel aantal goede tutorials.
Ik heb jarenlang Aftershot gebruikt omdat dat een betaalbaar pakket was en op Linux werkte. Maar de ontwikkeling stond stil en er was online geen materiaal van te vinden dat niet door Corel gesponsord was. De support was overigens prima, maar uiteindelijk ben ik toch overgestapt op Darktable. Ik vind het echt niet makkelijk om de gewenste resultaten te bereiken, maar ik ben geen Windows-gebruiker: ik ben gewend een beetje moeite te moeten doen.
divvid @84hannes23 december 2024 17:25
probeer eens de video's van https://www.youtube.com/@DarktableLandscapes
die hebben mij enorm geholpen DT te begrijpen. Simpel en to the point.
84hannes @divvid24 december 2024 08:57
Ik had mijn punt blijkbaar niet gemaakt: van Darktable zijn er heel veel tutorials te vinden, dat maakt het een fijner product dan Aftershot, al vind ik Aftershot iets intuïtiever. Lightroom heb ik maar een paar uur gebruikt, is waarschijnlijk nog simpeler, maar daar betaal je ook flink voor.
84hannes @divvid24 december 2024 09:37
Ik moet alleen nog even wennen aan het feit dat Pierre Aurelien solo is gegaan en dat ik zijn passief agressieve cursussen moet missen. Hij had een eigen filosofie die ik nu weer los moet laten.
Jbro 22 december 2024 12:13
Gebruikte dit programma met enige regelmaat; de UI valt mee te leven.

MAAR de nieuwe versie is niet te installeren, kan bepaalde files (type png) op de een of andere manier niet extraheren uit het install bestand, dan wel dat het bestand niet kan wegschrijven. Maar weer terug naar versie 4.8.1

Toegevoegd: de oude versie geheel verwijdert, PC opnieuw gestart en versie 5.0.0 geinstalleerd, nu wel OK.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jbro op 22 december 2024 14:31]

PietWijnstra @Jbro22 december 2024 14:36
Hier geen probleem. Feilloze installatie.
fenrirs @Jbro22 december 2024 17:21
Hier ook geen probleem (kali, eigen compile)

