Software-update: Darktable 5.0.1

Darktable logo (75 pix) Versie 5.0.1 van darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource raw fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecarfiles, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Performance Improvements
  • Improved performance of discarding history of selected images.
Other Changes
  • Harmonized style selection in print settings with the update made in the export module for release 5.0.
  • Darktable now includes the Lensfun database into the AppImage.
  • Center collapsible module section labels.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a scrolling bug in the collections module where the collection tree was not scrolled to the previous position when returning from darkroom.
  • Fix crash when attempting to move up the top or only shape in a group in the mask manager.
  • Fix collection module when using the “module” filter which was listing none of the processing modules.
  • Fix iop-order user presets use. It was not possible to get a user’s iop-order preset to be applied as the Darktable internal presets where always picked up first.
  • Fixed a crash in variable expansion for $(SEQUENCE[n,m]).
  • Fixed handling on click from filmstrip when in map and print view. On map we now properly center the image on the map. On the print view, we use the selected image as content of the main print area.
  • Fixed a regression introduced in 5.0.0 where we lost the ability to read 2-channel TIFF files and files with more than 4 channels. This fix allows them to be read by the TIFF loader, whereas previously the TIFF loader rejected such files and they were loaded by a fallback loader (GraphicsMagick or ImageMagick).
  • Fixed not being able to pan with a mouse in the zoomable layout.
  • Fixed possibly collapsing the module header when restoring defaults.
  • Fixed a case of XMP being written without actual image modification.
  • Fixed a crash of Darktable when reimporting XMP having overlay images referenced.
  • Fixed the support for single lib module opened at a time when in darkroom.
  • Fixed xmp sidecar writing while working as a gimp plugin.
  • Fixed issues when applying a style in darkroom using the Styles module.
  • Fixed a possible crash when using Ctrl+z reproduced on macOS.
  • Fixed Darktable crashing in enlarge-canvas module.
  • Fixed Darktable crashing using details mask due to bad tiling.
  • Fixed a hash calculation bug leading to pixelpipe instabilities.
  • Fixed issue to handle auto-presets when the focal length is greater then 1000.
  • Fixed crash on macOS when closing the darkroom’s second window.
  • Fixed possible jump in filmstrip when entering darkroom from full preview.
  • Fixed a performance regression in haze removal module.
  • Fixed reading palette-based PNG with transparency.
  • Fixed possible crash in lens correction module when changing camera and/or lens model.
  • Fixed crash after deleting style or preset that was selected in shortcuts dialog.
  • Fixed a crash when the currently active module instance is being deleted.
  • We now support the correct orientation for JPEG XL if it was specified in the format’s metadata but not in Exif (or Exif is missing). We also avoid over-transformation if it is specified in both the basic data and Exif.

Darktable screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Darktable
Download https://www.darktable.org/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-02-2025 16:15 14

12-02-2025 • 16:15

14

Bron: Darktable

Update-historie

12-02 Darktable 5.0.1 14
22-12 Darktable 5.0.0 15
07-'24 Darktable 4.8.1 20
06-'24 Darktable 4.8.0 15
02-'24 Darktable 4.6.1 40
12-'23 Darktable 4.6.0 5
07-'23 Darktable 4.4.2 4
07-'23 Darktable 4.4.1 2
06-'23 Darktable 4.4.0 0
02-'23 Darktable 4.2.1 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Darktable

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
14
14
13
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
skullsplitter 12 februari 2025 19:30
Wegens behoefte aan een lightroomalternatief eens geprobeerd, maar ik vond het een gedrocht om mee te werken in 2023. Ik hoop dat performance en mogelijkheden flink verbeterd zijn.
84hannes @skullsplitter12 februari 2025 20:21
Ik hoop dat performance en mogelijkheden flink verbeterd zijn.
Reken er maar niet op. Het is gebouwd met een hele andere filosofie dan Lightroom. Deels omdat het technischer is, waardoor je meer invloed hebt op wat er gebeurt maar ook beter moet begrijpen hoe het werkt, en deels omdat de ontwikkeling minder strak geregiseerd is. Als je dezelfde workflow wilt aanhouden als je gewend bent dan denk ik niet dat je op zoek bent naar een alternatief.
skullsplitter @84hannes12 februari 2025 21:34
Capture One doet nagenoeg alles wat ik zocht en goed genoeg om te blijven gebruiken, ook betaald.
Htbaa @skullsplitter12 februari 2025 22:07
Helaas is Capture One voor de hobbyist wel heel erg duur geworden. Onlangs een mail van ze gehad dat de prijzen straks met 6% omhoog gaan...
skullsplitter @Htbaa12 februari 2025 23:40
Daarom destijds ook gewoon een perpetual licentie gekocht. Al het andere vind ik al snel afzetterij waarin de prijs niet in verhouding meer staat.
Htbaa @skullsplitter13 februari 2025 08:17
Ja ik ook en destijds een aantal upgrades gedaan. Maar die werden snel prijziger. Eerst de For Sony editie, die ging eruit, dus naar de Pro. Ondertussen op C1 Pro 22 blijven steken. Groot nadeel met de perpetual licentie NU is dat je niet een jaar recht hebt op fixes, maar totdat de eerst volgende versie uit is. Dat is gemiddeld 2x per jaar. Als je dus upgradet vlak voor een nieuwe release en er is een OS update die je C1 Pro onbruikbaar maakt (wat nogal eens schijnt te gebeuren bij macOS) dan mag je opnieuw upgraden.

Ik heb al 's naar Darktable gekeken, maar vond 'm niet erg gebruiksvriendelijk. Gisteren RawTherapee geprobeerd, maar ook die vind ik qua processing niet heel intuïtief. Misschien ook teveel aan C1 gewend, maar daar had ik tijdens het leren ervan al sneller de gewenste resultaten dan bij deze twee alternatieven.
DirtyBird @skullsplitter12 februari 2025 20:56
Ik heb recent ON1 gekocht die volgens mij een aardig alternatief biedt.
makaku @DirtyBird12 februari 2025 22:59
Er is geen Linux versie.
BugBoy @makaku12 februari 2025 23:49
Lightroom toch ook niet?
Saph @skullsplitter12 februari 2025 22:35
Inderdaad ook eens geprobeerd maar vond het helemaal niks, totaal niet gebruiks vriendelijk. Uiteindelijk een ON1 licentie gekocht tijdens een sale, tegenwoordig is ook ON1 alleen nog via licentie verkrijgbaar helaas.
skullsplitter @Saph13 februari 2025 06:21
Ook daar is perpetual een optie.
Saph @skullsplitter13 februari 2025 10:31
Je hebt gelijk. Ik dacht dat die nu ook over waren op subscription maar je kan nog steeds een eenmalig aanschaf doen.
Tonerider 13 februari 2025 13:02
Heb deze ook even geprobeerd, maar uiteindelijk voor ON1 gegaan. Had liever DXO Photolab gekocht, maar die zijn met hun +200€ prijszetting een beetje te duur voor mij. Ook Capture one viel af door de prijs. Dan had ik enkel nog Luminar en ON1 die schappelijk van prijs waren voor mijn gebruik. Uiteindelijk is het dus ON1 Photo Raw voor ongeveer 60€ geworden en ben er best tevreden van.
Harrie D 15 februari 2025 19:14
Zeer tevreden gebruiker van ON1 Photoraw. Makkelijk onder de knie te krijgen, goede ondersteuning en bijna maandelijks een extraatje in de vorm van presets, luts etcetera. Ook gratis webinars.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq