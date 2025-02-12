Versie 5.0.1 van darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource raw fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecarfiles, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Performance Improvements Improved performance of discarding history of selected images. Other Changes Harmonized style selection in print settings with the update made in the export module for release 5.0.

Darktable now includes the Lensfun database into the AppImage.

Center collapsible module section labels. Bug Fixes Fixed a scrolling bug in the collections module where the collection tree was not scrolled to the previous position when returning from darkroom.

Fix crash when attempting to move up the top or only shape in a group in the mask manager.

Fix collection module when using the “module” filter which was listing none of the processing modules.

Fix iop-order user presets use. It was not possible to get a user’s iop-order preset to be applied as the Darktable internal presets where always picked up first.

Fixed a crash in variable expansion for $(SEQUENCE[n,m]).

Fixed handling on click from filmstrip when in map and print view. On map we now properly center the image on the map. On the print view, we use the selected image as content of the main print area.

Fixed a regression introduced in 5.0.0 where we lost the ability to read 2-channel TIFF files and files with more than 4 channels. This fix allows them to be read by the TIFF loader, whereas previously the TIFF loader rejected such files and they were loaded by a fallback loader (GraphicsMagick or ImageMagick).

Fixed not being able to pan with a mouse in the zoomable layout.

Fixed possibly collapsing the module header when restoring defaults.

Fixed a case of XMP being written without actual image modification.

Fixed a crash of Darktable when reimporting XMP having overlay images referenced.

Fixed the support for single lib module opened at a time when in darkroom.

Fixed xmp sidecar writing while working as a gimp plugin.

Fixed issues when applying a style in darkroom using the Styles module.

Fixed a possible crash when using Ctrl+z reproduced on macOS.

reproduced on macOS. Fixed Darktable crashing in enlarge-canvas module.

Fixed Darktable crashing using details mask due to bad tiling.

Fixed a hash calculation bug leading to pixelpipe instabilities.

Fixed issue to handle auto-presets when the focal length is greater then 1000.

Fixed crash on macOS when closing the darkroom’s second window.

Fixed possible jump in filmstrip when entering darkroom from full preview.

Fixed a performance regression in haze removal module.

Fixed reading palette-based PNG with transparency.

Fixed possible crash in lens correction module when changing camera and/or lens model.

Fixed crash after deleting style or preset that was selected in shortcuts dialog.

Fixed a crash when the currently active module instance is being deleted.

We now support the correct orientation for JPEG XL if it was specified in the format’s metadata but not in Exif (or Exif is missing). We also avoid over-transformation if it is specified in both the basic data and Exif.