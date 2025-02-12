Jordan Russell Software heeft versie 6.4.1 van Inno Setup uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen op eenvoudige wijze installatiepakketten voor Windows worden gecreëerd. Het programma biedt de mogelijkheid om informatie toe te voegen aan het register, kan configuratiebestanden en snelkoppelingen aanmaken en heeft de mogelijkheid om de installatiebestanden te comprimeren. Verder kan natuurlijk een uninstaller worden toegevoegd en kan bij de installatie uit verschillende talen worden gekozen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Compiler IDE changes
Other changes
- Added mouseover tooltips for all Pascal Scripting support functions and class members showing their prototype. Always shows all classes' members instead of just those of the current object's class.
- Autocompletion lists now use the same font as the editor.
- Fix: When the IDE was started for the first time on a system with a DPI setting over 100%, the editor's initial font size was larger than expected.
- {reg:...} constants can now also embed REG_DWORD-type registry values.
- Fix: In 6.4.0, using "Shift+" in a HotKey parameter in the [Icons] section didn't work and required "Shift" instead, so for example "Ctrl+ShiftM" instead of "Ctrl+Shift+M".
- Fix: In 6.4.0, a custom form shown using [Code] didn't have a taskbar button if Setup's wizard was not visible at the time.
- Added official Arabic translation.
- Some minor tweaks and improvements.