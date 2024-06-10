IsArm32Compatible

[Code] function InitializeSetup: Boolean; begin if IsArm32Compatible then Log('IsArm32Compatible'); if IsArm64 then Log('IsArm64'); if IsX64OS then Log('IsX64OS'); if IsX64Compatible then Log('IsX64Compatible'); if IsX86 then Log('IsX86'); if IsX86OS then Log('IsX86OS'); if IsX86Compatible then Log('IsX86Compatible'); if IsWin64 then Log('IsWin64'); Result := True; end;