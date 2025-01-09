Jordan Russell Software heeft versie 6.4.0 van Inno Setup uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen op eenvoudige wijze installatiepakketten voor Windows worden gecreëerd. Het programma biedt de mogelijkheid om informatie toe te voegen aan het register, kan configuratiebestanden en snelkoppelingen aanmaken en heeft de mogelijkheid om de installatiebestanden te comprimeren. Verder kan natuurlijk een uninstaller worden toegevoegd en kan bij de installatie uit verschillende talen worden gekozen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Updated the Scintilla editor component used by the Compiler IDE to the latest version.

Added new Add Next Occurrence menu item to the Edit menu to add the next occurrence of the current word or selected text as an additional selection (Shift+Alt+. or Ctrl+D, see below).

Added new Select All Occurrences menu item to the Edit menu to select all occurrences of the current word or selected text (Shift+Alt+; or Ctrl+Shift+L).

Added new Select All Find Matches menu item to the Edit menu to select all matches of the last find text (Alt+Enter).

Additionally, the Find (Ctrl+F) and Replace (Ctrl+H) dialogs now both support being closed by Alt+Enter to directly select all matches.

Additionally, the Find (Ctrl+F) and Replace (Ctrl+H) dialogs now both support being closed by Alt+Enter to directly select all matches. Added shortcuts to add a cursor or selection up or down (Ctrl+Alt+Up and Ctrl+Alt+Down). For multi-line selections this extends the selection up or down and never shrinks.

Added shortcut to add cursors to line ends (Shift+Alt+I). Behaves the same as in Visual Studio Code, so for example does nothing if all selections are empty.

Added shortcuts to add a word or line as an additional selection (Ctrl+Double Click and Ctrl+Triple Click or Alt+Double Click and Alt+Triple Click).

Added shortcut to remove a selection by clicking it (Ctrl+Click or Alt+Click).

Multiple selection now works over Left, Right, Up, Down, Home and End navigation and selection commands.

Multiple selection now works over word and line deletion commands, and line end insertion.

Multiple selection now works better with Copy and Paste commands.

Left, Right, etc. navigation with rectangular selection is now allowed.

The Find and Replace dialogs and the tools from the Tools menu which generate script text now all work better with multiple selections present.

Added support for Visual Studio Code-style editor shortcuts, like Ctrl+D to Add Next Occurrence, Ctrl+Shift+K to delete a line and Alt+Click to add an additional cursor or remove a selection.

To activate this use the Options menu item in the Tools menu to set the new Keys option in the Editor group to Visual Studio Code.

The updated Compiler IDE Keyboard And Mouse Commands help topic lists all differences with the classic keyboard and mouse shortcuts.

To activate this use the Options menu item in the Tools menu to set the new Keys option in the Editor group to Visual Studio Code. The updated Compiler IDE Keyboard And Mouse Commands help topic lists all differences with the classic keyboard and mouse shortcuts. Only if Visual Studio Code-style editor shortcuts have been activated: Added shortcuts to copy line down (Shift+Alt+Down) and to indent or unindent lines (Ctrl+] and Ctrl+[).

Added parameter hints for all Pascal Scripting support functions for quick reference to the function's parameter names, types, and order. Parameter hints can be invoked manually by pressing Ctrl+Shift+Space or automatically by using the new Invoke parameter hints automatically option which is enabled by default.

Added autocompletion support for all Pascal Scripting support functions, types, constants, etcetera. Existing option Invoke autocompletion automatically controls whether the autocompletion suggestions appear automatically or only when invoked manually by pressing Ctrl+Space or Ctrl+I.

Added parameter hints and autocompletion support for all Pascal Scripting support class members and properties. Both always show all classes' members and properties instead of just those of the current object's class.

Added autocompletion support for all Pascal Scripting event function parameters. Always shows all parameters instead of just those of the current event function.

Added autocompletion support for the [Messages] section.

Improved autocompletion support for all Flags parameters: now works for multiple flags instead of for the first only.

Added new Enable section folding option which allows you to temporarily hide sections while editing by clicking the new minus or plus icons in the editor's gutter or by using the new keyboard shortcuts (Ctrl+Shift+[ to fold and Ctrl+Shift+] to unfold) or menu items. Enabled by default.

The editor's gutter now shows change history to keep track of saved and unsaved modifications. Always enabled.

The editor's font now defaults to Consolas if available, consistent with most other modern editors.

The editor can now be scrolled horizontally instead of vertically by holding the Shift key while rotating the mouse wheel. Horizontal scroll wheels are now also supported.

Cut (Ctrl+X or Shift+Delete) and Copy (Ctrl+C or Ctrl+Insert) now cut or copy the entire line if there's no selection, consistent with most other modern editors.

Added new shortcuts to move selected lines up or down (Alt+Up and Alt+Down).

Added new shortcut and menu item to the Edit menu to toggle line comment (Ctrl+/).

Added new shortcut and menu item to the Edit menu to go to matching brace (Ctrl+Shift+\).

Moved the Word Wrap option to the View menu and added a shortcut for it (Alt+Z).

Added a right-click popup menu to the editor's gutter column for breakpoints.

Added dark mode support to autocompletion lists and also added a minimum width.

Added new Show whitespace option. Disabled by default.

Improved brace highlighting.

Fixed an issue when the Auto indent mode and Allow cursor to move beyond end of lines options are both enabled.

Shortcuts Alt+Left and Alt+Right now always navigate back and forward even if Visual Studio-style menu shortcuts have been activated.

Because of this Alt+Right can no longer be used to initiate auto complete, instead the existing Ctrl+Space or Ctrl+I alternatives must be used.

Because of this Alt+Right can no longer be used to initiate auto complete, instead the existing Ctrl+Space or Ctrl+I alternatives must be used. Moved the list of recently opened files into a new Open Recent submenu of the Files menu.

Added new Use Regular Expressions option to the Edit menu to enable or disable the use of regular expressions for all find and replace operations and added a shortcut for it (Ctrl+Alt+R or Alt+R). Also added a small panel to the statusbar to indicate the current state.

The Find and Replace dialogs now support using Shift+Enter to temporarily search in the opposite direction.

Added shortcuts to select a tab (Ctrl+1 through Ctrl+9).

Added alternative shortcut for the Compile menu item in the Build menu (Shift+F9 or F7).

Added shortcut to the Options menu item in the Tools menu (Ctrl+,).

Removed the length limitation when entering a Sign Tool command and increased control height.

Added a banner which is displayed to each user after each update and links to this revision history.

Enabled dark mode support for the menus on Windows 11 Version 24H2 (2024 Update).