Versie 3.0.21 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource mediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Chromecast, hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d-audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Decoders: Improve Opus ambisonic support

Fix some ASS subtitle rendering issues

Fix Opus in MP4 behaviour

Fix VAAPI hw decoding with some drivers Input: Add support for HTTP content range handling according to RFC 9110

Fix some HLS Adaptive Streaming not working in audio-only mode Video Output: Super Resolution scaling with AMD GPUs

The D3D11 HDR option can also turn on/off HDR for all sources regardless of the display

Improve subtitles rendering on Apple platforms of notably Asian languages by correcting font fallback lookups Video Filter: New AMD VQ Enhancer filter

Add D3D11 option to use NVIDIA TrueHDR to generate HDR from SDR sources Audio Output: Fix regression on macOS causing crashes when using audio devices with more than 9 channels Services Discovery: Fix exposed UPnP directory URL schemes to be compliant with RFC 3986 Contrib: Update FFmpeg to 4.4.4

Update dav1d to 1.4.2

Update libvpx to 1.14.1 libVLC: the HWND passed to libvlc_media_player_set_hwnd must have the WS_CLIPCHILDREN style set.

Fix crashes when using caopengllayer Misc: Fix various warnings, leaks and potential crashes

Fix security integer overflow in MMS module