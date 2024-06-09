Software-update: VLC Media Player 3.0.21

VLC Media Player logo (79 pix) Versie 3.0.21 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource mediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Chromecast, hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d-audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Decoders:
  • Improve Opus ambisonic support
  • Fix some ASS subtitle rendering issues
  • Fix Opus in MP4 behaviour
  • Fix VAAPI hw decoding with some drivers
Input:
  • Add support for HTTP content range handling according to RFC 9110
  • Fix some HLS Adaptive Streaming not working in audio-only mode
Video Output:
  • Super Resolution scaling with AMD GPUs
  • The D3D11 HDR option can also turn on/off HDR for all sources regardless of the display
  • Improve subtitles rendering on Apple platforms of notably Asian languages by correcting font fallback lookups
Video Filter:
  • New AMD VQ Enhancer filter
  • Add D3D11 option to use NVIDIA TrueHDR to generate HDR from SDR sources
Audio Output:
  • Fix regression on macOS causing crashes when using audio devices with more than 9 channels
Services Discovery:
  • Fix exposed UPnP directory URL schemes to be compliant with RFC 3986
Contrib:
  • Update FFmpeg to 4.4.4
  • Update dav1d to 1.4.2
  • Update libvpx to 1.14.1
libVLC:
  • the HWND passed to libvlc_media_player_set_hwnd must have the WS_CLIPCHILDREN style set.
  • Fix crashes when using caopengllayer
Misc:
  • Fix various warnings, leaks and potential crashes
  • Fix security integer overflow in MMS module

VLC Media Player screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.0.21
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Videolan
Download https://downloads.videolan.org/videolan/vlc/3.0.21/
Bestandsgrootte 42,86MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 09-06-2024 09:02

09-06-2024 • 09:02

23

Bron: Videolan

Reacties (23)

Adiposed 9 juni 2024 16:01
Ik heb dit jaren gebruikt, maar toen ik vorige maand ging beginnen aan een cursus en VLC niet onthield waar ik was gebleven vrijwel direct overgeschakelt op SMPlayer. Ja, dat ziet er niet echt mooi uit, maar het onthoudt iig precies waar ik was gebleven. Bij VLC had ik me rotgezocht en alles geprobeerd, maar het wilde niet.
Magic Power @Adiposed10 juni 2024 01:44
Zelf gebruik ik ook SMPlayer. Voornamelijk omdat de (standaard) sneltoetsen voor mij net iets fijner zijn, maar ook omdat er geen groot on-screen menu mij in de weg zit.

Over je probleem: Ik heb net even liggen kijken, en het kan wel. In het VLC menu, ga naar Preferences / Voorkeuren, en in Interface, zoek naar 'Continue playback' / 'Afspelen hervatten', en zet die optie op 'Always' / 'Altijd'.

Mocht je het niet kunnen vinden, kijk dan eens naar deze video die het uitlegt.
Adiposed @Magic Power10 juni 2024 10:38
Dat had ik geprobeerd, maar het wilde nog niet lukken. Ik ben verder wel tevreden met SMPlayer, dus blijf daar maar bij, :)

@Cerberus_tm, mijn pc draait op Linux en zover ik zie is PotPlayer niet compatibel..
Cerberus_tm @Adiposed10 juni 2024 03:43
Waarom eigenlijk SM Player en niet Pot Player? Ik ben daarnaar overgestapt omdat VLC een heel rare vertraging van 5–10 seconden heeft elke keer wanneer ik het voor het eerst opstart in een sessie. Net even gecheckt, en die vertraging heeft het nog steeds op mijn computer, geen idee waarom. Pot Player start binnen een seconde gewoon.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cerberus_tm op 22 juli 2024 13:57]

Notifier 2.0 9 juni 2024 12:27
Iemand ervaring met VLC op MacOS om Dav-bestanden af te spelen? Ik heb een Duaha IP-camera waarmee ik momenteel die bestanden bekijk met hun "Smartplayer" van Duaha onder Windows. Mijn ervaring is dat bijna geen software te vinden is die dit formaat fatsoenlijk afspeelt onder MacOS 8)7
DrPoncho @Notifier 2.09 juni 2024 14:19
https://www.reddit.com/r/...ls_to_convert_dav_to_mp4/

Handbrake schijnt het te kunnen omzetten, misschien handig?
Notifier 2.0 @DrPoncho9 juni 2024 15:19
Met hun "Smartplayer" van Duaha, kan je dit ook heel vlug converteren naar een mp4-bestand en levert zeer goede resultaten, maar dit is me te omslachtig. Liever in één beweging de video-bestanden kunnen uitlezen zou de bedoeling zijn onder MacOs. Misschien kan ik dit eens proberen bij iemand met een Mac waarop VLC geïnstalleerd staat en kijken hoe VLC hiermee omgaat. Toch bedankt voor je reactie ;)
DJanmaat @Notifier 2.09 juni 2024 17:20
Het gebruik van Handbrake, Tdarrv2 etc. (ffmpeg) is toch echt geen eenvoudige oplossing.

Ik dacht dat VLC ondertussen .dav ondersteund, anders in de advanced settings via demuxers proberen (Input/Codecs, demuxers, Demux module : H264 demuxer).

Een andere mogelijkheid is bv. een Synology Surveillance Station gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DJanmaat op 22 juli 2024 13:57]

Antiloop @Notifier 2.09 juni 2024 19:17
Vanuit de smartpss software kun je direct in mp4 opslaan
Drumatiko 9 juni 2024 09:56
VLC is een mooi rap stuk software om een breed scala aan bestandsformaten mee af te spelen. Een leuke bijkomstigheid is dat je bestanden ook om kunt zetten naar een ander formaat [Media] --> [Convert].

Het enige wat ik mis is het probleemloos afspelen van bluray schijven op de pc; dit heb ik deels werkend gekregen met plugins.
temp00 @Drumatiko9 juni 2024 16:17
[..]Een leuke bijkomstigheid is dat je bestanden ook om kunt zetten naar een ander formaat [Media] --> [Convert].
Nu gebruik ik VLC al jaren maar dit stukje functionaliteit is me nog nooit opgevallen terwijl het idd best makkelijk is te vinden in het menu. Bedankt voor de tip ;)
cazzie 9 juni 2024 09:45
Zowel op mijn linux & windows bakkies - bij een re-install dan staat deze media player
weer heel snel op default, het doet gewoon wat het moet doen en geen overbodige meuk.
litemotiv 9 juni 2024 14:46
Ik gebruik VLC als upnp/chromecast mediaspeler en dat werkt probleemloos, het enige wat jammer is is dat versie 3 niet goed te (dark) themen is, waardoor je altijd zo'n felle 20 jaar oude Windows applicatie in beeld hebt.

Versie 4 (beta) ziet er wat dat veel beter en moderner uit en ondersteunt standaard dark mode, maar is nog steeds niet productieklaar. Zo is er al 2 jaar een bug/regressie met chromecast die maar niet door het dev team gefixed wordt.
paardje 9 juni 2024 18:36
Leuk maar Linux Mint geeft mij 3.0.20 ipv 3.0,21 of komt dat later?

EDIT: Oh laat maar, de updater heeft al 3.0.21 naar voren geschoven als update. Linux Mint doet raar haha!

[Reactie gewijzigd door paardje op 22 juli 2024 13:57]

stijnos1991 10 juni 2024 06:45
Mijn ervaring met HDR content en vlc is niet altijd positief. Volgens mij gaat de tone mapping niet altijd goed. Maar, prima speler verder.
misjeleke 10 juni 2024 11:08
3.0.21 geen msi te zien?
videocamera dav kan je afspelen met vlc, men moet wel paar instellingen aanpassen.
https://www.winxdvd.com/p...-play-dav-file-in-vlc.htm
Carlos0_0 9 juni 2024 10:23
Altijd een fijn stukje software gevonden, echter voor mij niet meer nodig.
Door de vele streaming diensten is er genoeg te zien, en als ik andere content wil zien van mijn nas ofzo kan de media player van de smarttv het ook afspelen.
Dus 1ne filmpje wat eens afspeel kan prima met de huidige media player van win11 gedaan worden :).
beerse
@Carlos0_09 juni 2024 11:31
Zelf gebruik ik juist vlc op een (oude/antike) tablet om radio streams te luisteren. Meer hoeft die tablet niet te doen en vlc werkt nog wel.
xyquesz @Carlos0_09 juni 2024 11:01
Interessant, maar het gaat nu even over VLC.
MrMarcie @xyquesz9 juni 2024 11:21
VLC gebruik ik dagelijks op mijn Linux bakkie. En op Windows, gebruik ik bijna nooit, ook als die aanstaat. Onmisbaar stukje software dat heel veel kan en heel veel mogelijkheden. En dan ook nog eens gratis is. Onvoorstelbaar.
Carlos0_0 @xyquesz9 juni 2024 11:41
Klopt en vond het altijd een fijne speler, speelde alles af keek er ook altijd films en series mee op de laptop(Laptop op nachtkastje toen nog thuis woonde :P).
Alex3 9 juni 2024 10:57
Hopelijk crasht deze niet. De vorige versie was onbruikbaar.
sircampalot @Alex39 juni 2024 19:48
Dat had ik ook regelmatig met versies .19/20
Ik ben daarom teruggegaan naar .18, die is wel stabiel.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

