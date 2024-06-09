Versie 3.0.21 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource mediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Chromecast, hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d-audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Decoders:
Input:
- Improve Opus ambisonic support
- Fix some ASS subtitle rendering issues
- Fix Opus in MP4 behaviour
- Fix VAAPI hw decoding with some drivers
Video Output:
- Add support for HTTP content range handling according to RFC 9110
- Fix some HLS Adaptive Streaming not working in audio-only mode
Video Filter:
- Super Resolution scaling with AMD GPUs
- The D3D11 HDR option can also turn on/off HDR for all sources regardless of the display
- Improve subtitles rendering on Apple platforms of notably Asian languages by correcting font fallback lookups
Audio Output:
- New AMD VQ Enhancer filter
- Add D3D11 option to use NVIDIA TrueHDR to generate HDR from SDR sources
Services Discovery:
- Fix regression on macOS causing crashes when using audio devices with more than 9 channels
Contrib:
- Fix exposed UPnP directory URL schemes to be compliant with RFC 3986
libVLC:
- Update FFmpeg to 4.4.4
- Update dav1d to 1.4.2
- Update libvpx to 1.14.1
Misc:
- the HWND passed to libvlc_media_player_set_hwnd must have the WS_CLIPCHILDREN style set.
- Fix crashes when using caopengllayer
- Fix various warnings, leaks and potential crashes
- Fix security integer overflow in MMS module