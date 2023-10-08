Versie 3.0.19 van VLC Media Player is onlangs uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Chromecast, hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Core:
Demux:
- Fix next-frame freezing in most scenarios
Decoders:
- Fix FLAC playback quality regression with variable frame size
- Support RIFF INFO tags for Wav files
- Fix AVI files with flipped RAW video planes
- Fix duration on short and small Ogg/Opus files
- Fix some HLS/TS streams with ID3 prefix
- Fix some HLS playlist refresh drift
- Fix for GoPro MAX spatial metadata
- Improve FFmpeg-muxed MP4 chapters handling
- Improve playback for QNap-produced AVI files
- Improve playback of some old RealVideo files
- Fix duration probing on some MP4 with missing information
Video Output:
- Multiple fixes on AAC handling
- Activate hardware decoding of AV1 on Windows (DxVA)
- Improve AV1 HDR support with software decoding
- Fix some AV1 GBRP streams, AV1 super-resolution streams and monochrome ones
- Fix black screen on poorly edited MP4 files on Android Mediacodec
- Fix rawvid video in NV12
- Fix several issues on Windows hardware decoding (including "too large resolution in DxVA")
- Improve crunchyroll-produced SSA rendering
Input:
- Super Resolution scaling with nVidia and Intel GPUs
- Fix for an issue when cropping on Direct3D9
- Multiple fixes for hardware decoding on D3D11 and OpenGL interop
- Fix an issue when playing -90°rotated video
- Fix subtitles rendering blur on recent macOS
Contribs:
- Improve SMB compatibility with Windows 11 hosts
Misc:
- Update of fluidlite, fixing some MIDI rendering on Windows
- Update of zlib to 1.2.13 (CVE-2022-37434)
- Update of FFmpeg, vpx (CVE-2023-5217), ebml, dav1d, libass
Translations:
- Improve muxing timestamps in a few formats (reset to 0)
- Fix some rendering issues on Linux with the fullscreen controller
- Fix GOOM visualization
- Fixes for Youtube playback
- Fix some MPRIS inconsistencies that broke some OS widgets on Linux
- Implement MPRIS TrackList signals
- Fix opening files in read-only mode
- Fix password search using the Kwallet backend
- Fix some crashes on macOS when switching application
- Fix 5.1/7.1 output on macOS and tvOS
- Fix several crashes and bugs in the macOS preferences panel
- Improvements on the threading of the MMDevice audio output on Windows
- Fix a potential security issue on the uninstaller DLLs
- Fix memory leaks when using the media_list_player libVLC APIs
- Update of most translations
- New translations to Esperanto, Interlingue, Lao, Macedonian, Burmese, Odia, Samoan and Swahili