Versie 3.0.19 van VLC Media Player is onlangs uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Chromecast, hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Core: Fix next-frame freezing in most scenarios Demux: Fix FLAC playback quality regression with variable frame size

Support RIFF INFO tags for Wav files

Fix AVI files with flipped RAW video planes

Fix duration on short and small Ogg/Opus files

Fix some HLS/TS streams with ID3 prefix

Fix some HLS playlist refresh drift

Fix for GoPro MAX spatial metadata

Improve FFmpeg-muxed MP4 chapters handling

Improve playback for QNap-produced AVI files

Improve playback of some old RealVideo files

Fix duration probing on some MP4 with missing information Decoders: Multiple fixes on AAC handling

Activate hardware decoding of AV1 on Windows (DxVA)

Improve AV1 HDR support with software decoding

Fix some AV1 GBRP streams, AV1 super-resolution streams and monochrome ones

Fix black screen on poorly edited MP4 files on Android Mediacodec

Fix rawvid video in NV12

Fix several issues on Windows hardware decoding (including "too large resolution in DxVA")

Improve crunchyroll-produced SSA rendering Video Output: Super Resolution scaling with nVidia and Intel GPUs

Fix for an issue when cropping on Direct3D9

Multiple fixes for hardware decoding on D3D11 and OpenGL interop

Fix an issue when playing -90°rotated video

Fix subtitles rendering blur on recent macOS Input: Improve SMB compatibility with Windows 11 hosts Contribs: Update of fluidlite, fixing some MIDI rendering on Windows

Update of zlib to 1.2.13 (CVE-2022-37434)

Update of FFmpeg, vpx (CVE-2023-5217), ebml, dav1d, libass Misc: Improve muxing timestamps in a few formats (reset to 0)

Fix some rendering issues on Linux with the fullscreen controller

Fix GOOM visualization

Fixes for Youtube playback

Fix some MPRIS inconsistencies that broke some OS widgets on Linux

Implement MPRIS TrackList signals

Fix opening files in read-only mode

Fix password search using the Kwallet backend

Fix some crashes on macOS when switching application

Fix 5.1/7.1 output on macOS and tvOS

Fix several crashes and bugs in the macOS preferences panel

Improvements on the threading of the MMDevice audio output on Windows

Fix a potential security issue on the uninstaller DLLs

Fix memory leaks when using the media_list_player libVLC APIs Translations: Update of most translations

New translations to Esperanto, Interlingue, Lao, Macedonian, Burmese, Odia, Samoan and Swahili