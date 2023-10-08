Software-update: VLC Media Player 3.0.19

VLC Media Player logo (79 pix) Versie 3.0.19 van VLC Media Player is onlangs uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Chromecast, hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Core:
  • Fix next-frame freezing in most scenarios
Demux:
  • Fix FLAC playback quality regression with variable frame size
  • Support RIFF INFO tags for Wav files
  • Fix AVI files with flipped RAW video planes
  • Fix duration on short and small Ogg/Opus files
  • Fix some HLS/TS streams with ID3 prefix
  • Fix some HLS playlist refresh drift
  • Fix for GoPro MAX spatial metadata
  • Improve FFmpeg-muxed MP4 chapters handling
  • Improve playback for QNap-produced AVI files
  • Improve playback of some old RealVideo files
  • Fix duration probing on some MP4 with missing information
Decoders:
  • Multiple fixes on AAC handling
  • Activate hardware decoding of AV1 on Windows (DxVA)
  • Improve AV1 HDR support with software decoding
  • Fix some AV1 GBRP streams, AV1 super-resolution streams and monochrome ones
  • Fix black screen on poorly edited MP4 files on Android Mediacodec
  • Fix rawvid video in NV12
  • Fix several issues on Windows hardware decoding (including "too large resolution in DxVA")
  • Improve crunchyroll-produced SSA rendering
Video Output:
  • Super Resolution scaling with nVidia and Intel GPUs
  • Fix for an issue when cropping on Direct3D9
  • Multiple fixes for hardware decoding on D3D11 and OpenGL interop
  • Fix an issue when playing -90°rotated video
  • Fix subtitles rendering blur on recent macOS
Input:
  • Improve SMB compatibility with Windows 11 hosts
Contribs:
  • Update of fluidlite, fixing some MIDI rendering on Windows
  • Update of zlib to 1.2.13 (CVE-2022-37434)
  • Update of FFmpeg, vpx (CVE-2023-5217), ebml, dav1d, libass
Misc:
  • Improve muxing timestamps in a few formats (reset to 0)
  • Fix some rendering issues on Linux with the fullscreen controller
  • Fix GOOM visualization
  • Fixes for Youtube playback
  • Fix some MPRIS inconsistencies that broke some OS widgets on Linux
  • Implement MPRIS TrackList signals
  • Fix opening files in read-only mode
  • Fix password search using the Kwallet backend
  • Fix some crashes on macOS when switching application
  • Fix 5.1/7.1 output on macOS and tvOS
  • Fix several crashes and bugs in the macOS preferences panel
  • Improvements on the threading of the MMDevice audio output on Windows
  • Fix a potential security issue on the uninstaller DLLs
  • Fix memory leaks when using the media_list_player libVLC APIs
Translations:
  • Update of most translations
  • New translations to Esperanto, Interlingue, Lao, Macedonian, Burmese, Odia, Samoan and Swahili

VLC Media Player 2.1.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.0.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Videolan
Download https://download.videolan.org/pub/videolan/vlc/3.0.19/
Licentietype GPL

Feedback • 08-10-2023 18:00
13 • submitter: shaswin

08-10-2023 • 18:00

13

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: Videolan

John Doos 8 oktober 2023 18:16
Geen PC is compleet zonder het oranje pionnetje!
CriticalHit_NL @John Doos8 oktober 2023 18:19
Mwoah, ik gebruik zelf liever MPC-HC, is wat meer simpeler en lichtgewicht. En vroeger had VLC wat audio problemen waardoor het niet zo goed klonk en mede daarom toen overgestapt.

Desalniettemin wel een fijn programma voor erbij, speelt werkelijk bijna alles af, ook soms waar MPC-HC het laat afweten als het seeken in bepaalde bestanden niet lekker werkt.

Wel lang geleden sinds de laatste update, had het idee dat het vroeger frequenter was.
ChopperGunnerNL @CriticalHit_NL9 oktober 2023 20:24
Wel lang geleden sinds de laatste update, had het idee dat het vroeger frequenter was.
Ontwikkelaars zijn nu al enige tijd bezig met VLC 4.0 waardoor de ontwikkeling van 3.0 op een lager pitje is gezet. VLC 4.0 dev build is al enige tijd te downloaden voor diegenen die het willen uitproberen.
Carlos0_0 @John Doos8 oktober 2023 19:49
Och dat is al lang geleden dat vlc nodig was ooo een pc, zeker ook media bekijken op een lc wordt al veel minder gedaan.
Het meeste gaat allemaal via streaming diensten, en er hangt geen pc of laptop meer over het algemeen ook.

Ik gebruik het zelf ook al jaren niet meer, ook niet toen nog volop wel films/series via het mooie www binnen haalde.
Dit deed mijn nas voor mij en mijn lg tv kan de nas benaderen, dus geen vlc al vele jaren meer nodig(En zie het nog weinig gebruikt worden bij andere :) ).
rbr320 @John Doos8 oktober 2023 20:52
Ik heb de laatste tijd steeds meer problemen met VLC, namelijk audio bestanden die af en toe even skippen. Eerst dacht ik dat het aan de rips lag (het zijn zelfgemaakte rips van mijn eigen audio-CDs), maar toen ik eens een andere audio speler probeerde dan mijn oude vertrouwde VLC kon ik het probleem niet reproduceren.
Xfade @John Doos8 oktober 2023 21:44
Denk dat de meesten geboren tussen 1980 en1990 wel Winrar, totalcommander, vlc,mpc-hc en nog wat tooltjes standaard blijven installeren. Misschien zelfs nog winamp. Enige wat ik niet meer install is virtual clone cd / alcohol voor disc images.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xfade op 22 juli 2024 14:44]

beerse @John Doos9 oktober 2023 11:16
Naar mijn idee een android toestel ook niet. Hier nog een android 4 systeem (uitvoering: Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7" Wifi Wit) wat vooral voor web-radio wordt gebruikt.

vlc er op, bluetooth naar de 1984 audio installatie met bluetooth ontvanger, webradio-urls in vlc gezet als audio stream en de herrie komt weer uit de boxen.

Omdat het wifi-in en bluetooth-uit is, heb ik meteen een indicatie of de netwerk problemen aan mijn kant liggen (hakkelende audio) of aan de andere (internet) kant. En als de bluetooth weg valt dan zijn er weer te veel andere apparaten op die frequentie.
Armselig 8 oktober 2023 18:32
Er was een tijd dat je op een folder kon rechtsklikken en dan play audiofiles of zoiets kon selecteren en dan speelde het progamma alle files in de folder af. Die optie is nu weg en nu moet ik de folder openen en zelf alle files selecteren en dan play, heel irritant. Is dat er nou uitgehaald of kun je dat ergens weer aanzetten?
Server.1968 @Armselig8 oktober 2023 19:10
Voor zover ik weet is dat nog steeds mogelijk. Als je een map selecteert in bijvoorbeeld de verkenner kun je dmv. 2 rechtermuisklikken (w11, klassiek contextmenu) kiezen voor VLC media player -afspelen.

Edit: Wanneer komt nu eindelijk eens een native dark-mode?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Server.1968 op 22 juli 2024 14:44]

sircampalot 9 oktober 2023 09:14
De installer (W64) doet het helaas niet (.msi, de .exe installer werkt wel).
Deze versie staat ook nog niet als main op de website, is het nog een beetje beta?

[Reactie gewijzigd door sircampalot op 22 juli 2024 14:44]

bitshape @sircampalot9 oktober 2023 10:54
Heb je wel de juiste gepakt via de downloadlink van het artikel? (Open de downloadlink en ga naar map 'win64' en pak dan het enige '.exe' bestand.)
Die werkt bij mij prima, gisteren zonder problemen geupdate.
sircampalot @bitshape9 oktober 2023 11:37
Ik had de .msi gekozen.
Dank voor de tip
Pineka @sircampalot9 oktober 2023 22:29
De .msi werkt bij mij wel (W11).

