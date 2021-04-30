Versie 3.0.13 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Chromecast, hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Demux: Adaptive: fix artefacts in HLS streams with wrong profiles/levels

Fix regression on some MP4 files for the audio track

Fix MPGA and ADTS probing in TS files

Fix Flac inside AVI files

Fix VP9/Webm artefacts when seeking Codec: Support SSA text scaling

Fix rotation on Android rotation

Fix WebVTT subtitles that start at 00:00 Access: Update libnfs to support NFSv4

Improve SMB2 integration

Fix Blu-ray files using Unicode names on Windows

Disable mcast lookups on Android for RTSP playback Video Output: Rework the D3D11 rendering wait, to fix choppiness on display Interfaces: Fix VLC getting stuck on close on X11 (#21875)

Improve RTL on preferences on macOS

Add mousewheel horizontal axis control

Fix crash on exit on macOS

Fix sizing of the fullscreen controls on macOS Windows: Fix subtitles/OSD under Windows XP Misc: Update translations

Improve MIDI fonts search on Linux

Update Soundcloud, Youtube, liveleak

Fix compilation with GCC11

Fix input-slave option for subtitles