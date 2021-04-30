Versie 3.0.13 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Chromecast, hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Demux:
Codec:
- Adaptive: fix artefacts in HLS streams with wrong profiles/levels
- Fix regression on some MP4 files for the audio track
- Fix MPGA and ADTS probing in TS files
- Fix Flac inside AVI files
- Fix VP9/Webm artefacts when seeking
Access:
- Support SSA text scaling
- Fix rotation on Android rotation
- Fix WebVTT subtitles that start at 00:00
Video Output:
- Update libnfs to support NFSv4
- Improve SMB2 integration
- Fix Blu-ray files using Unicode names on Windows
- Disable mcast lookups on Android for RTSP playback
Interfaces:
- Rework the D3D11 rendering wait, to fix choppiness on display
Windows:
- Fix VLC getting stuck on close on X11 (#21875)
- Improve RTL on preferences on macOS
- Add mousewheel horizontal axis control
- Fix crash on exit on macOS
- Fix sizing of the fullscreen controls on macOS
Misc:
- Fix subtitles/OSD under Windows XP
- Update translations
- Improve MIDI fonts search on Linux
- Update Soundcloud, Youtube, liveleak
- Fix compilation with GCC11
- Fix input-slave option for subtitles