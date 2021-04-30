Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VLC Media Player 3.0.13

VLC Media Player logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0.13 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Chromecast, hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Demux:
  • Adaptive: fix artefacts in HLS streams with wrong profiles/levels
  • Fix regression on some MP4 files for the audio track
  • Fix MPGA and ADTS probing in TS files
  • Fix Flac inside AVI files
  • Fix VP9/Webm artefacts when seeking
Codec:
  • Support SSA text scaling
  • Fix rotation on Android rotation
  • Fix WebVTT subtitles that start at 00:00
Access:
  • Update libnfs to support NFSv4
  • Improve SMB2 integration
  • Fix Blu-ray files using Unicode names on Windows
  • Disable mcast lookups on Android for RTSP playback
Video Output:
  • Rework the D3D11 rendering wait, to fix choppiness on display
Interfaces:
  • Fix VLC getting stuck on close on X11 (#21875)
  • Improve RTL on preferences on macOS
  • Add mousewheel horizontal axis control
  • Fix crash on exit on macOS
  • Fix sizing of the fullscreen controls on macOS
Windows:
  • Fix subtitles/OSD under Windows XP
Misc:
  • Update translations
  • Improve MIDI fonts search on Linux
  • Update Soundcloud, Youtube, liveleak
  • Fix compilation with GCC11
  • Fix input-slave option for subtitles
VLC Media Player 2.1.0 screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 3.0.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Videolan
Download http://download.videolan.org/pub/videolan/vlc/3.0.13/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

