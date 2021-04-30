Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken. Dit is handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze release staan hieronder:

General GUI textstrings: grammatical corrections (PR #722)

Added ARM64 support File compare BugFix: Fix PHP syntax highlighting. (PR #751)

BugFix: Strings in a multi-line diff block were not be replaced correctly

when the substitution filters' regular expression contained ^

Hi-DPI environment

BugFix: Fixed an issue where inline scripts in HTML files were not

highlighted correctly Make the width of the 'Find what' label in Find dialog a little wider

(osdn.net #42063) Fix conflicting accelerators (osdn.net #42064)

[Feature Request] Selection Count on Status Bar (#135)

Add C# 6.0 reserved words to style list (PR #719)

FR: Add a shortcut key go to next file (#721)

Update PHP syntax highlighting keyword list. (PR #724)

autoit.cpp - Macros >> User 1 ..... Variable >> User 2 (PR #749)

autoit.cpp - #CS #CE support (PR #753)

Interrupt a inline diff process when it takes too long

Make the color of characters that represent spaces and tabs lighter than

Added "Open Parent Folder" menu item to the context menu Folder compare BugFix: Copy confirmation dialog has overlapped Yes/No Button (#739)

BugFix: Comparison result was not updated by Swap operation in 3-way folder

comparison (osdn.net #41901) Binary compare BugFix: Next File or Previous File button on the toolbar did not work if the

BugFix: Only one pane was zoomed in/out in Ctrl+Mouse Wheel Image compare BugFix: Next File or Previous File button on the toolbar did not work if the

active window was a binary compare window or an image compare window. BugFix: The header bar widths were not calculated properly when the

'Split Vertically' menu item is unchecked. Open dialog Make archive files openable as binary files from the pull-down menu. Archive support BugFix: Fixed a rare crash when decompressing an archive file Plugins BugFix: ATL: QIThunk - 2 LEAK in plugins e.g. DisplayBinaryFiles and

DisplayXMLFiles (#755) Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #711,#728,#729)

Dutch (PR #706)

Galician (PR #737)

German (PR #718,#752)

Hungarian (PR #712)

Japanese

Korean (PR #709)

Lithuanian (PR #708,#713,#738,#754)

Portuguese (PR #725)

Slovenian

Swedish (PR #720,#723)

Russian (PR #707)