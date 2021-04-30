Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.12

WinMerge logo (60 pix)Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken. Dit is handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze release staan hieronder:

General
  • GUI textstrings: grammatical corrections (PR #722)
  • Added ARM64 support
File compare
  • BugFix: Fix PHP syntax highlighting. (PR #751)
  • BugFix: Strings in a multi-line diff block were not be replaced correctly
    when the substitution filters' regular expression contained ^
  • BugFix: Font size restoration with Ctrl+0 key did not work properly in
    Hi-DPI environment
  • BugFix: Fixed a rare crash when enabling syntax highlight
  • BugFix: Fixed an issue where inline scripts in HTML files were not
    highlighted correctly
  • Make the width of the 'Find what' label in Find dialog a little wider
    (osdn.net #42063)
  • Fix conflicting accelerators (osdn.net #42064)
  • [Feature Request] Selection Count on Status Bar (#135)
  • Add C# 6.0 reserved words to style list (PR #719)
  • FR: Add a shortcut key go to next file (#721)
  • Update PHP syntax highlighting keyword list. (PR #724)
  • autoit.cpp - Macros >> User 1 ..... Variable >> User 2 (PR #749)
  • autoit.cpp - #CS #CE support (PR #753)
  • Interrupt a inline diff process when it takes too long
  • Make the color of characters that represent spaces and tabs lighter than
    other characters when the "View Whitespace" menu item is enabled
  • Added "Open Parent Folder" menu item to the context menu
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Copy confirmation dialog has overlapped Yes/No Button (#739)
  • BugFix: Comparison result was not updated by Swap operation in 3-way folder
    comparison (osdn.net #41901)
Binary compare
  • BugFix: Next File or Previous File button on the toolbar did not work if the
    active window was a binary compare window or an image compare window.
  • BugFix: Only one pane was zoomed in/out in Ctrl+Mouse Wheel
Image compare
  • BugFix: Next File or Previous File button on the toolbar did not work if the
    active window was a binary compare window or an image compare window.
  • BugFix: The header bar widths were not calculated properly when the
    'Split Vertically' menu item is unchecked.
Open dialog
  • Make archive files openable as binary files from the pull-down menu.
Archive support
  • BugFix: Fixed a rare crash when decompressing an archive file
Plugins
  • BugFix: ATL: QIThunk - 2 LEAK in plugins e.g. DisplayBinaryFiles and
    DisplayXMLFiles (#755)

Translation updates:

WinMerge 2.14.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.16.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website WinMerge
Download https://github.com/WinMerge/winmerge/releases/tag/v2.16.12
Licentietype GPL

Bron: WinMerge

+1scholtnp
30 april 2021 12:40
Voor wie vergelijkbare functionaliteit zoekt die ook beschikbaar is op de andere platformen is er meld. Ook vergelijking met oudere revisies in o.a. Git, Mercurial, Bazaar en Subversion is daarmee mogelijk.

