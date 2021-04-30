Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken. Dit is handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze release staan hieronder:
General
File compare
- GUI textstrings: grammatical corrections (PR #722)
- Added ARM64 support
Folder compare
- BugFix: Fix PHP syntax highlighting. (PR #751)
- BugFix: Strings in a multi-line diff block were not be replaced correctly
when the substitution filters' regular expression contained ^
- BugFix: Font size restoration with Ctrl+0 key did not work properly in
Hi-DPI environment
- BugFix: Fixed a rare crash when enabling syntax highlight
- BugFix: Fixed an issue where inline scripts in HTML files were not
highlighted correctly
- Make the width of the 'Find what' label in Find dialog a little wider
(osdn.net #42063)
- Fix conflicting accelerators (osdn.net #42064)
- [Feature Request] Selection Count on Status Bar (#135)
- Add C# 6.0 reserved words to style list (PR #719)
- FR: Add a shortcut key go to next file (#721)
- Update PHP syntax highlighting keyword list. (PR #724)
- autoit.cpp - Macros >> User 1 ..... Variable >> User 2 (PR #749)
- autoit.cpp - #CS #CE support (PR #753)
- Interrupt a inline diff process when it takes too long
- Make the color of characters that represent spaces and tabs lighter than
other characters when the "View Whitespace" menu item is enabled
- Added "Open Parent Folder" menu item to the context menu
Binary compare
- BugFix: Copy confirmation dialog has overlapped Yes/No Button (#739)
- BugFix: Comparison result was not updated by Swap operation in 3-way folder
comparison (osdn.net #41901)
Image compare
- BugFix: Next File or Previous File button on the toolbar did not work if the
active window was a binary compare window or an image compare window.
- BugFix: Only one pane was zoomed in/out in Ctrl+Mouse Wheel
Open dialog
- BugFix: The header bar widths were not calculated properly when the
'Split Vertically' menu item is unchecked.
Archive support
- Make archive files openable as binary files from the pull-down menu.
Plugins
- BugFix: Fixed a rare crash when decompressing an archive file
- BugFix: ATL: QIThunk - 2 LEAK in plugins e.g. DisplayBinaryFiles and
DisplayXMLFiles (#755)
Translation updates: