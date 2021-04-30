TechSmith heeft versie 2021.0.1 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Camtasia 2021.0.1
- Added Recorder Shortcuts: F9 for Start/Pause/Resume Recording, and F10 to Stop Recording.
- Added a larger webcam preview that can be displayed while recording.
- Added a countdown that is shown before recordings start.
- Improved Recorder UI during recordings.
- Pressing Record inside the Editor will now foreground the Recorder if it has been minimized.
- Hovering over Media Matte options now previews those changes on the Canvas.
- Hovering over media in the Media Bin now allows you to scrub through the media.
- Added Delete All Proxy Videos as an option on the Advanced Preferences menu.
- Added support for activation using a proxy server.
- Groups within Groups are now automatically named with their parent group as a prefix.
- Added support for renaming Group Tabs by double-clicking on the tab.
- Audio waveforms are now drawn on Groups on the timeline to represent audio within the Group.
- Adding a caption while in a Group Tab now adds it to that Group instead of the main timeline.
- The Zoom-N-Pan window now always shows the main timeline even if a Group Tab is being shown.
- Fixed a user-reported startup crash.
- Fixed a bug that could lead images to be one frame in duration when replaced from the Media Bin.
- Fixed a bug that prevented .srt files from being exported when using Camtasia in Spanish.
- Fixed a bug that caused Ripple Insert to work incorrectly inside Group Tabs.
- Fixed a bug that caused webcam-only recordings to fail to drag when dragging to the Canvas from the Media Bin.
- Fixed a bug that caused the timeline to scroll upward when dragging the playhead.
- Fixed a bug that could lead Knowmia productions to have an incorrect duration.
- Fixed sorting order when sorting by Type in the Media Bin.
- Fixed bug that could prevent signin if the system clock time differed from the authentication server.
- Localization fixes.