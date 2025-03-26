TechSmith heeft versie 2025.0.1 van Camtasia uitgebracht. Met dit programma, wat voor Windows en macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen op een eenvoudige manier video's voor onder meer trainingen en presentaties worden gemaakt. Het kan op aparte sporen de microfoon, de webcam, wat er op het beeldscherm gebeurt, het geluid dat op de computer wordt afgespeeld en de invoer van muis en toetsenbord opnemen. Dit alles kan vervolgens afzonderlijk worden bewerkt en verder kunnen er effecten aan worden toegevoegd om zo professionele video's te maken. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar alle mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Feature Updates Improved transcription such that empty words are no longer added.

Fixed version endpoint in TechSmith Agent.

Added keyboard shortcuts for canvas "Zoom to fit" and "Zoom to 100%".

Removed export options for Panopto.

Updated messages shown when opening a project that was created in an earlier version.

Improved user experience in Rev for media that are not a new recording.

Changed the position of the trial watermark to be top-center aligned.

Recordings without screen or camera streams will now bypass Rev and go straight to Editor.

Improved behavior of Space and Enter playback keys when the focused control might also handle the key press.

Split the Camtasia Rev Effects tab into two separate tabs: Screen and Camera. Updates for IT Administrators Updated Pango to version 1.56.1

Updated FFmpeg to version 7.1.

Enterprise customers will no longer be prompted to purchase if their subscription ends.

Removed options to purchase from Help menu for enterprise customers. Bug Fixes Fixed issue where some PDF files would render too dark on systems configured to use a comma as a decimal separator.

Fixed a bug that could prevent some AVI files from being decoded.

Fixed issue where expanding certain comboboxes could potentially revert the state of the project.

Fixed a localized string in the installer options.

Fixed an issue that could cause the uninstaller to hang.

Fixed an issue that could cause an extra application process to remain open after exiting Camtasia.

Fixed a bug that could cause rotation metadata to be ignored for HEVC videos.

Fixed an issue where Cursor Smoothing would not affect your cursor movement even though it was applied to the media.

Fixed Asset Service shortcut from bringing up Asset Service when deployment option is off.

Fix added time when adding dynamic caption when inside of a group.

Fix a bug where uncompressed audio in some MOV files fails to decode.

Fixed bug where performing a cut on a dynamic background did not always preserve the user-adjusted aspect ratio of the media.

Fix bug deleting a transcription after undo.

Fixed a bug that could cause spacing problems when importing captions from an SRT file.

Improved handling of invalid project files.

Fixed some issues with the timing and performance of Cursor Clicks on the timeline.

Fixed a bug that could occur in Windows 11 24H2 or later which could cause frames to be recorded out of order.

Fixed a user-reported crash in Camtasia Rev.

Fixed an issue that could prevent blank cursor keyframes from being shown on media.