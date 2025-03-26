Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars achter OPNsense hebben de vierde update voor versie 25.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This update offers support for "jq" syntax in JSON-based URL table aliases, new OpenVPN instance features and the mandatory batch of stability improvements in numerous parts of the GUI and backend.

Upcoming in 25.1.5 are better RADIUS integration and enabling message authentication. We are also replacing the captive portal implementation by moving from ipfw(4) to pf(4). Last but not least the firewall automation filter rules GUI received a generous revamp for a far better UX than before. You can preview these changes by switching to the development release type and let us know about any remaining bug that you may encounter.