Software-update: Zorin OS 17.3

Zorin OS logo (79 pix)Versie 17.3 van Zorin OS is uitgekomen. Zorin OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerd besturingssysteem met een Gnome 3- of Xfce 4-desktopomgeving dat erop gericht is om de overstap van Microsoft Windows zo eenvoudig en pijnloos mogelijk te maken. In versie 17.3 is Brave de nieuwe standaardbrowser, bevat de bibliotheek met alternatieven voor veelgebruikte Windows-applicaties nu meer dan 150 titels, en zijn de beveiliging en compatibiliteit verder verbeterd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Tailored alternatives to more Windows apps

We’ve greatly expanded our built-in database to detect installer files for popular Windows apps. It now supports over 150 apps, recommending even more tailored alternatives to sideloading their Windows executables. For example, when you launch the Windows installer for an app like Obsidian, Zorin OS displays a dialog that directs you to the app’s native Linux version in the Software store. It also suggests the closest native alternatives to other Windows-only apps, like the built-in Document Viewer instead of Adobe Acrobat Reader.

To craft the most user-friendly experience for new users, we endeavor to support the widest selection of software. This update makes it easier to run the most compatible versions of your favorite apps in Zorin OS.

A new default web browser

In light of Mozilla’s recent policy changes, we no longer feel assured that Firefox aligns with our commitment to protect your privacy. This prompted us to revisit the choice of default web browser in Zorin OS 17.3. When considering an alternative default browser, we set the following requirements:

  • Free and Open Source software.
  • A general-purpose, full-featured web browser. It should support common use cases, including playing copyright-protected content from popular streaming services.
  • Privacy-respecting.
  • Popular and recognizable.
  • Mature and well-maintained. This is especially important for reliability and the quick availability of security patches.

In consultation with our user community, we narrowed the selection down to one option. The new default web browser in Zorin OS is Brave. It introduces a plethora of features to preserve your privacy and take back your control:

  • Shields against trackers and fingerprinting to protect you from online surveillance.
  • Private browsing powered by Tor for enhanced anonymity.
  • Built-in ad blocker for a cleaner and more intentional browsing experience.
  • Automatic blocking of third-party cookies and cookie banners.

We’ve also included custom default settings for Brave to improve the user experience. They streamline the browser’s feature set out of the box and integrate its interface better into the Zorin OS desktop. This default browser change will take effect in new installations of Zorin OS 17.3 and beyond. Existing Zorin OS users can install Brave from the built-in Software store or by following the instructions on the Brave website. As always, you can install other web browsers in Zorin OS from the Software store or the browser’s official website.

Upgrades to Zorin Connect

Zorin Connect seamlessly merges the experience between your devices, so your computer and phone work as one. It’s integrated into the Zorin OS desktop and links your computer with Android devices to allow you to…

  • Sync notifications between devices
  • Send files and photos between your phone and computer
  • See incoming phone calls and reply to text messages from your computer
  • Control music and video playback across your devices
  • Use your phone as a slideshow remote and presentation pointer
  • Send commands to your computer from your phone
A new redesigned app

Just in time for Zorin OS 17.3, we’ve updated the Zorin Connect mobile app with heaps of improvements. The new app sports a redesigned interface that adapts to your Android device’s theme.

New features & other improvements

Its “Remote input” functionality lets you control your computer’s keyboard & mouse from your phone. It now includes new features like middle-click, compose & send text, and a gyroscope mouse option. The new Zorin Connect also comes with many quality-of-life refinements throughout the app:

  • Share web links to disconnected computers, to be opened when they connect later
  • Allow having different home screen widgets for different computers
  • Send album art for playing media from phone to computer
  • Direct Share targets in Android share dialogs
  • Allow filtering notifications from a Work Profile
  • Added more fine-grained notification channels
  • Search by app name in the notification plugin settings
  • Added the option to cancel a pairing request after sending it
  • Accessibility improvements
  • Bug fixes & performance enhancements
Improvements for touchscreen devices

To further improve the user experience on touchscreen devices, we’ve included enhancements and fixes throughout the system – including the taskbar and the Touch layout in Zorin Appearance. It’s now possible to open the Screen Keyboard on-demand from the panel, instead of only automatically when tapping on a text field. To enable this option, open Zorin Appearance, navigate to the “Interface” section, and switch on “Screen Keyboard Button in Panel”.

Updated apps

Zorin OS 17.3 comes with updates to many pre-installed apps for a more feature-rich experience out of the box. That also means you’ll need to download fewer software updates after installing Zorin OS onto your computer. Built-in support for Flatpak, AppImage, and Snap packages ensures you’ll have the latest versions of your favorite apps for years to come.

Better security and compatibility

Many built-in system technologies and hardware drivers have received updates for better compatibility & performance. We’ve included the latest NVIDIA 570 drivers on the .iso files, which adds support for the newest NVIDIA RTX 5000 series graphics cards. The latest security patches are also integrated throughout the system. The Zorin OS 17 version series will continue to get support with software updates and security patches until June 2027. That means you can have peace of mind knowing you’re using the most secure version of Zorin OS ever, and it will stay protected well into the future.

Zorin OS

Versienummer 17.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Zorin OS
Download https://zorin.com/os/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Zorin OS

Update-historie

26-03 Zorin OS 17.3 38
09-'24 Zorin OS 17.2 23
03-'24 Zorin OS 17.1 1
12-'23 Zorin OS 17 7
10-'22 Zorin OS 16.2 69

Zorin OS

Reacties (38)

PatRamon 26 maart 2025 21:32
Meest opvallende:
Verwijdering van Firefox naar Brave.
*Door aanpassing: Gebruiksvoorwaarden / Privacy

Mooie update weer.

Zeer prettig Linux Os voor gebruikers/ouderen die van windows afkomen,
en zonder moeite het onder de knie hebben.
+Geen gezeik meer met windows / Updates -> Altijd gezeur bij MS (Zeker bij ouderen)
Updates van ZorinOS gaan perfect zonder enig hikken/fouten/ect.

Tuurlijk voldoende en wellicht betere Linux varianten..
Maar ZorinOS gewoon compleet en gebruiksklaar .
Uruk-Hai @PatRamon26 maart 2025 22:02
Altijd gezeur bij MS (Zeker bij ouderen)
Was het maar zo simpel.

Linux is ook niet altijd even perfect en in sommige gevallen werkt het zelfs net zo slecht als Windows.

Voorbeeld:
Ik was eens bij een oudere man die zijn printer 2x in Windows had staan. De niet werkende installatie was gemarkeerd als de standaard printer. Precies dat zelfde issue heb ik nu zelf thuis met Linux Mint en een tweedehands HP usb laserprinter die ik onlangs gekocht heb. Wel is het zo dat mijn printer direct geïnstalleerd werd toen ik hem voor de eerste keer via usb kabel aangesloten aanzette en daarna pas de pc. Ik hoefde niets te doen, de printer werd automatisch geïnstalleerd :)

Ik heb mijn vader van 76 jaar ook proberen te overtuigen van Linux op de desktop, maar hij wil niet in zijn laatste levensjaren nog even een compleet nieuw systeem leren.

De moeder van mijn beste vriend heb ik er ook weleens over gesproken. Zij heeft op aanraden van iemand anders al eens een distributie geprobeerd, maar ze weet niet meer welke. Ze zei dat ze er niet aan kon wennen en daarom weer terug wilde naar Windows. Als ze nu "Linux" hoort denkt ze maar aan één distributie en dat is die ene waar ze een tegenvallende ervaring mee had en schiet ze nu alle andere distributies op voorhand al af.

Seniorweb wil Linux niet ondersteunen. Een regio coördinator van Seniorweb heeft me eens verteld dat wanneer hij Linux tegen komt bij een lid, hij dat er meteen af gooit en vervangt door Windows. Er bestaat wel een alternatief voor Seniorweb in de vorm van BuurtLinux, maar dat kent bijna niemand.

Daarom zeg ik... was het allemaal maar zo simpel. Ouderen lijken een ideale doelgroep, maar er zijn nog altijd haken en ogen die niets van doen hebben met de kwaliteit van de moderne distributies.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 26 maart 2025 22:04]

Buntuhein @Uruk-Hai27 maart 2025 07:06
Jarenlang Linux gebruikt als primair systeem en dit ook proberen te pushen. Opgegeven als desktop OS. Gebruik nu hoofdzakelijk MacOS: wel Unix, geen gedoe. Enige hoop voor Linux als desktop OS zou zijn als EU dit gaat verplichten voor overheden als non US alternatief
RobWu @Buntuhein27 maart 2025 09:37
Ze hebben een nieuw initiatief toch? 'EU OS'?

Kijken hoe lang dat duurt voor het de prullenbak ingaat. De Duitse regering kan er over meepraten.
Maar ja.. Wat de EU in zijn hoofd heeft....
Miekpeeps @RobWu27 maart 2025 11:37
Yea, zag het inderdaad voorbij komen op de socials. Ik was niet onder de indruk dat dit een project van de EU is, maar gewoon iemand's idee om in te haken met de Buy-EU / boycott US beweging.
Als proof-of-concept betekend het nog helemaal niets en ik heb er weinig vertrouwen in. Waarom Fedora, waarom geen Ubuntu (UK) en afgeleidde distributies, of openSUSE(Duitsland), etc. Misschien licence issues of iets dergelijks. Ik ben hartstikke blij met mijn Kubuntu. Mijn ervaring met openSUSE een aantal jaar geleden was ook best goed.
Buntuhein @Miekpeeps29 maart 2025 11:26
Tja, ooit met Suse (na wat prutsen met Slackware) mijn eerste serieuze Linux stapjes gezet om vervolgens over te stappen naar Ubuntu en daar ben ik best lang blijven hangen. In de tussentijd met lede ogen moeten aanzien hoe Microsoft steeds meer de markt in haar greep bleek te krijgen en door middel van zeer hoge integratie van haar software een enorme vendor lock in voor elkaar heeft gekregen. Nu alles naar de cloud en je nog verder binden aan MS only. (MS tenzij, hoor ik eigenlijk vrijwel overal).

Als de EU een deukje wilt slaan in dat harde pakje boter dan moeten ze echt iets rigoureus doen. Maar wat dan? Besluiten dat Windows / Azure e.d niet meer gebruikt mag worden, in elk geval door overheden? Of schiet men zich daar dan zelf niet mee in de voet als er gewoonweg geen goede alternatieven zijn?

Ubuntu zou in de basis een alternatief kunnen zijn, maar er is niet genoeg aan ecosysteem erom heen beschikbaar, de integratie met anders software is vaak belabberd, een bos van management tools waarbij je door de bomen het bos niet meer ziet, etc. Dan zou je hier een sterke partij op moeten zetten die een ecosysteem kan ontwikkelen waar 90 procent van de bedrijven goed mee uit de voeten kan. Kun je dat echter? /Zou je die achterstand wel ooit kunnen inlopen?
downtime @RobWu27 maart 2025 11:38
De EU heeft niets in zijn hoofd. Zover ik kan zien is EU OS gewoon een prive initiatief en hopen ze dat de EU het serieus neemt en er iets mee doet. Ik verwacht er weinig van. Heeft de EU zulke unieke requirements dat ze niet gewoon een bestaande distro kunnen nemen?
RobWu @downtime27 maart 2025 20:42
Heb hier en daar alleen de headline voorbij zien komen, en eerlijk gezegd nog niet verder bekeken.
Dus een privé initiatief, geen EU breed project blijkbaar.
PatRamon @Uruk-Hai26 maart 2025 22:32
Hmm apart, en jammer dat het ook tegen kan zitten.

Ik heb letterlijk 8+ systemen draaien op ZorinOS van oud tot nieuw.
En ook meedere gebruikers boven de 60+
Zelfs mijn eigen vader van over de 80 gebruikt het naar volle tevredenheid.
Hij was het gezeik met windows ook zat, steeds kapot na update (simpel gezegd)
En mobiele telefoon of de Ziggo Next! bedienen is vaak al een ramp. Maar ZorinOS = Prima!

Met Linux Mint / Ubuntu kreeg ik ook een paar printers niet aan de praat, wat wel met ZorinOS lukt.
Nou toevoegen en in 30sec klaar.

@Uruk-Hai Sommige HP printers kunnen wellicht moeilijk doen door ontbreken van bepaalde software.
Heb je via software: hplip-printer-app gedownload en geprobeerd ?
Dit lost het meestal op voor HP.

Seniorweb->Geen ervaringen mee.
The Zep Man
@Uruk-Hai27 maart 2025 08:27
Ik heb mijn vader van 76 jaar ook proberen te overtuigen van Linux op de desktop, maar hij wil niet in zijn laatste levensjaren nog even een compleet nieuw systeem leren.
Wat doet jouw 76-jarige vader naast een browser openen?
Uruk-Hai @The Zep Man27 maart 2025 11:00
Microsoft Office en Onedrive gebruiken. Hij vertrouwd Onedrive niet vanwege verdwenen en dubbele bestanden, maar hij blijft het toch gebruiken.

Ik heb hem al verteld over Libre Office en OnlyOffice, maar dat hielp niets.
The Zep Man
@Uruk-Hai27 maart 2025 11:05
Microsoft Office en Onedrive gebruiken.
Microsoft Office kan hij online gebruiken. OneDrive vertrouwt hij kennelijk genoeg om het toch te blijven gebruiken. Dat is zijn gemis.
Ik heb hem al verteld over Libre Office en OnlyOffice, maar dat hielp niets.
Niet aan een dood paard gaan trekken. Geef hen een Chromebook als zijn PC ooit vervangen moet worden en hij jou vraagt om ondersteuning. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 27 maart 2025 11:06]

Uruk-Hai @The Zep Man27 maart 2025 12:20
Microsoft Office online vindt hij helemaal niks.

Hij heeft al besloten een Windows 11 pc via Coolblue te gaan bestellen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 27 maart 2025 12:21]

Dubbeldrank @PatRamon26 maart 2025 23:09
Wat een rare move naar Brave, helemaal als je privacy als reden geeft. Dat is bij Firefox nog steeds beter dan bij de andere grote browsers, by far!
Halfscherp @Dubbeldrank26 maart 2025 23:57
Niet dus. Als je naar de defaults kijkt is Brave een stuk meer beschermend voor je privacy.
UPPERKEES @Halfscherp27 maart 2025 00:53
https://www.mozilla.org/e...x/browsers/compare/brave/
Halfscherp @UPPERKEES27 maart 2025 01:52
mozilla.org
Vast en zeker een onpartijdige vergelijking :+
Brave’s default ad blocking may break the websites you visit, so you have to keep fiddling with it.
Ik heb echt al meer dan een jaar niet aan de blocker lopen morrelen.

Helemaal prachtig is dat Mozilla al jaren weigert om een fatsoenlijke adblocker in iOS Firefox in te bouwen. Welke internet gebruikers leveren verreweg het meeste op bij reclameboeren? iOS gebruikers. Wie is de grootste reclame boer? Google. Waar komt het gros van Mozilla's funding vandaan? :o
UPPERKEES @Halfscherp27 maart 2025 09:16
Ik deel die link omdat jij precies zegt wat er op de Brave site staat :+

https://brave.com/compare/firefox-vs-brave/

Allebei hebben een punt. Het is jouw keuze om je daily driver browser te kiezen. Maar om nou te zeggen dat Firefox niet private is of slechter is dan Brave is gewoon FUD.

Adblockers zorgen wel degelijk voor issues. Dat moet je soms per site bijstellen.

Op iOS mag je geen alternative browser hebben toch? Firefox is daarom ook maar een schil over de iOS browser. Is niet een Mozilla probleem.
Miglow @UPPERKEES27 maart 2025 11:06
Als mijn adblocker een probleem oplevert op een site bezoek ik een andere site waar het geen probleem oplevert. Simpel.
Halfscherp @UPPERKEES27 maart 2025 15:04
Maar om nou te zeggen dat Firefox niet private is of slechter is dan Brave is gewoon FUD.
Niks FUD aan. Met de defaults is Brave gewoonweg een stuk beter. Dat neemt niet weg dat je Firefox best goed kan harden, maar dan zul je in about:config moeten duiken. De leek is bij Firefox dus daadwerkelijk slechter af.
Op iOS mag je geen alternative browser hebben toch? Firefox is daarom ook maar een schil over de iOS browser. Is niet een Mozilla probleem
En toch heeft Brave op iOS een blocker. Net als bijna alle andere browsers.. hoe kan het _/-\o_
DrWaltman @Halfscherp27 maart 2025 17:44
Inderdaad! Ik gebruik Brave al jaren met volle tevredenheid, youtube zonder reclames gewoon vanuit de browser zonder geëmmer. Nog steeds de beste privacy browser.
UPPERKEES @Halfscherp27 maart 2025 18:35
Wat voor "hardenen" is er nodig dan? Een adblocker is zo geïnstalleerd, maar zoals al gezegd, is dat niet iets voor elke gebruiker omdat sommige sites dan niet goed werken. Firefox gaat voor het gebruiksgemak en privacy balans.

[Reactie gewijzigd door UPPERKEES op 27 maart 2025 18:36]

ShinAkuma @Dubbeldrank27 maart 2025 10:56
Beetje offtopic maar ik zat toevallig vandaag te denken om over te stappen naar Brave i.v.m. 100 CPU spikes bij het kijken naar youtube filmpjes.
UPPERKEES @PatRamon27 maart 2025 00:51
YouTube: TheLinuxExperiment ditches Firefox for all the wrong reasons...
Schmoove 26 maart 2025 22:30
Ooit pro versie gekocht. Paar maanden later upgrade naar versie 17... kan je weer opnieuw betalen. Naja, laat maar dan, dat vond ik het toch niet waard. Zo goed is Zorin nou ook weer niet.
Jacco011 @Schmoove27 maart 2025 09:38
Beneden in de FAQ staat gewoon dik en duidelijk
Will I get access to future updates of Zorin OS Pro?
The purchase will give you access to Zorin OS 17 Pro as well as future updates within the 17 release series, such as upcoming point releases. Zorin OS 18 Pro will need to be purchased separately when it will be released in the future. We will continue to support Zorin OS 17 with software updates until at least June 2027, and you will be able to use Zorin OS 17 Pro for life.
Dit is niet nieuw. Van 6 januari 2023:
Will I get access to future updates of Zorin OS Pro?
The purchase will give you access to Zorin OS 16 Pro as well as future updates within the 16 release series, such as upcoming point releases. Zorin OS 17 Pro will need to be purchased separately when it will be released in the future. We will continue to support Zorin OS 16 with software updates until at least April 2025, and you will be able to use Zorin OS 16 Pro for life.
Uiteindelijk is de bijdrage ook voor "Contributes to the development of Zorin OS".
Je kunt gewoon gratis de Core versie gebruiken, je krijgt alleen geen extras uit de Pro versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jacco011 op 27 maart 2025 09:41]

Schmoove @Jacco01127 maart 2025 09:57
Ik zeg toch ook alleen dat ik het dat niet waard vind...?
shredder 26 maart 2025 21:38
Ik heb een aantal distro's geprobeerd waaronder Mint, maar kom toch steeds bij Zorin terug. Heeft een erg mooie en prettige interface, zeker als je van Windows afkomt. Het proberen waard als je het nog niet kent.
Indifstublatia 27 maart 2025 09:32
Echt he... Ik hevb net zaterdag ZorinOS 17.2 geïnstalleerd.
Had ik nou maar gewacht hahaha.

Persoonlijk vind ik ZorinOS de fijnste distro om mee te werken. De haast naadloze overgang van Windows is een verademing. Natuurlijk kan je ermee uit de voeten zoals bij Ubuntu, maar om Linux aan leken op dat gebied uit te leggen, is ZorinOS de mijns inziens betere distro omdat het er niet zo 'eng' uitziet.

Veel mensen die ik spreek en WIndows zat zijn, kijken uit pure angst liever naar MacOS omdat ze dat kennen als de tegenhanger van Windows. Die pure angst wordt gevoed omdat veel mensen uit het verleden nog herinneringen hebben dat Linux voor de programmeurs is en Windows/Mac voor de A-techneuten.
david-80 26 maart 2025 21:40
Ik wil best een overstap maken maar ben persoonlijk nogal fan van een bepaald download programma onder Windows werkt dit ook op zorin ?
xxs @david-8026 maart 2025 21:47
Zou het dan niet handig zijn om te vermelden welk programma je zo geweldig vindt?
Master FX @david-8026 maart 2025 21:47
Wat is nou weer een bepaald download programma? Een specifieke browser? Een torrent cliënt? Denk dat je wat specifieker moet zijn.
david-80 @Master FX30 maart 2025 11:59
Sorry een Windows app
PatRamon @david-8026 maart 2025 21:58
Zet ZorinOS op een USB en start de Live omgeving.
Niet alles 100%, maar zo kun je het meeste wel testen.
Vrijwel alles werkt er op, heb zelf ook MS office 2016 draaien (Wel via omweg)
Wil je hem echt rustig testen, installeer hem.
Mijn persoonlijke advies: kies voor 2 losse Bootloaders.
ZorinOS / Linux varianten --> Aparte SSD.
Installatie--> Je andere SSD's allemaal ontkoppelen Data & Windows
Installeer ZorinOS/Linux op de aparte SSD en daarna rest weer aankoppelen.
*Weet wel wat je doet en waar je mee bezig bent, maar dit is makkelijkste manier.
Zo kun je via (meestal) F8 bij opstart je windows of Linux kiezen via boot menu.
En via je bios kun je de standaard opstart bootloader selecteren.
*Let wel op als je windows opnieuw installeert of Linux je deze loskoppelt, ander ben je boot files kwijt.

Vindt dit veel prettiger dan de dual bootloader die linux toevoegd (GRUB or GNU)

Edit:
Gebruik: Zorin OS 17.3 Core versie..
Education is niet nodig, ondanks je denkt deze uitgebreider is voor met name scholen.
Lite versie ook aanwezig voor zeer oude systemen, of je wilt extreem clean/ low ram werken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PatRamon op 26 maart 2025 22:01]

david-80 @PatRamon30 maart 2025 11:56
Dankjewel ik ga het op deze wijze eens uitproberen
anzaya 26 maart 2025 22:47
Geprobeerd, maar ben toch weer terug naar Fedora. :)
HSG 27 maart 2025 07:20
Gebruik al heel lang ZorinOS en altijd tevreden geweest.
CloudPrutser 27 maart 2025 17:27
Kunnen we nu alsjeblieft eens kappen met de misinformatie over Firefox? -.-"

