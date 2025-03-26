Versie 17.3 van Zorin OS is uitgekomen. Zorin OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerd besturingssysteem met een Gnome 3- of Xfce 4-desktopomgeving dat erop gericht is om de overstap van Microsoft Windows zo eenvoudig en pijnloos mogelijk te maken. In versie 17.3 is Brave de nieuwe standaardbrowser, bevat de bibliotheek met alternatieven voor veelgebruikte Windows-applicaties nu meer dan 150 titels, en zijn de beveiliging en compatibiliteit verder verbeterd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We’ve greatly expanded our built-in database to detect installer files for popular Windows apps. It now supports over 150 apps, recommending even more tailored alternatives to sideloading their Windows executables. For example, when you launch the Windows installer for an app like Obsidian, Zorin OS displays a dialog that directs you to the app’s native Linux version in the Software store. It also suggests the closest native alternatives to other Windows-only apps, like the built-in Document Viewer instead of Adobe Acrobat Reader.

To craft the most user-friendly experience for new users, we endeavor to support the widest selection of software. This update makes it easier to run the most compatible versions of your favorite apps in Zorin OS.

In light of Mozilla’s recent policy changes, we no longer feel assured that Firefox aligns with our commitment to protect your privacy. This prompted us to revisit the choice of default web browser in Zorin OS 17.3. When considering an alternative default browser, we set the following requirements:

Free and Open Source software.

A general-purpose, full-featured web browser. It should support common use cases, including playing copyright-protected content from popular streaming services.

Privacy-respecting.

Popular and recognizable.

Mature and well-maintained. This is especially important for reliability and the quick availability of security patches.

In consultation with our user community, we narrowed the selection down to one option. The new default web browser in Zorin OS is Brave. It introduces a plethora of features to preserve your privacy and take back your control:

Shields against trackers and fingerprinting to protect you from online surveillance.

Private browsing powered by Tor for enhanced anonymity.

Built-in ad blocker for a cleaner and more intentional browsing experience.

Automatic blocking of third-party cookies and cookie banners.

We’ve also included custom default settings for Brave to improve the user experience. They streamline the browser’s feature set out of the box and integrate its interface better into the Zorin OS desktop. This default browser change will take effect in new installations of Zorin OS 17.3 and beyond. Existing Zorin OS users can install Brave from the built-in Software store or by following the instructions on the Brave website. As always, you can install other web browsers in Zorin OS from the Software store or the browser’s official website.

Zorin Connect seamlessly merges the experience between your devices, so your computer and phone work as one. It’s integrated into the Zorin OS desktop and links your computer with Android devices to allow you to…

Sync notifications between devices

Send files and photos between your phone and computer

See incoming phone calls and reply to text messages from your computer

Control music and video playback across your devices

Use your phone as a slideshow remote and presentation pointer

Send commands to your computer from your phone

Just in time for Zorin OS 17.3, we’ve updated the Zorin Connect mobile app with heaps of improvements. The new app sports a redesigned interface that adapts to your Android device’s theme.

Its “Remote input” functionality lets you control your computer’s keyboard & mouse from your phone. It now includes new features like middle-click, compose & send text, and a gyroscope mouse option. The new Zorin Connect also comes with many quality-of-life refinements throughout the app:

Share web links to disconnected computers, to be opened when they connect later

Allow having different home screen widgets for different computers

Send album art for playing media from phone to computer

Direct Share targets in Android share dialogs

Allow filtering notifications from a Work Profile

Added more fine-grained notification channels

Search by app name in the notification plugin settings

Added the option to cancel a pairing request after sending it

Accessibility improvements

Bug fixes & performance enhancements

To further improve the user experience on touchscreen devices, we’ve included enhancements and fixes throughout the system – including the taskbar and the Touch layout in Zorin Appearance. It’s now possible to open the Screen Keyboard on-demand from the panel, instead of only automatically when tapping on a text field. To enable this option, open Zorin Appearance, navigate to the “Interface” section, and switch on “Screen Keyboard Button in Panel”.

Zorin OS 17.3 comes with updates to many pre-installed apps for a more feature-rich experience out of the box. That also means you’ll need to download fewer software updates after installing Zorin OS onto your computer. Built-in support for Flatpak, AppImage, and Snap packages ensures you’ll have the latest versions of your favorite apps for years to come.

Many built-in system technologies and hardware drivers have received updates for better compatibility & performance. We’ve included the latest NVIDIA 570 drivers on the .iso files, which adds support for the newest NVIDIA RTX 5000 series graphics cards. The latest security patches are also integrated throughout the system. The Zorin OS 17 version series will continue to get support with software updates and security patches until June 2027. That means you can have peace of mind knowing you’re using the most secure version of Zorin OS ever, and it will stay protected well into the future.