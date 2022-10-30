Software-update: Zorin OS 16.2

Zorin OS logo (79 pix)Versie 16.2 van Zorin OS is uitgekomen. Zorin OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerd besturingssysteem met een Gnome 3- of Xfce 4-desktopomgeving die er op gericht is om de overstap van Microsoft Windows zo eenvoudig en pijnloos mogelijk te maken. In versie 16.2 is het onder meer makkelijker gemaakt om Windows-software te draaien, zijn er nieuwe lettertypes toegevoegd waardoor de compatibiliteit met Microsoft Office-documenten sterk is verbeterd en zien we diverse verbeteringen in Zorin Connect, waarmee een mobiele telefoon met de computer kan worden verbonden. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Zorin OS 16.2 Has Landed

Just over a year after we released Zorin OS 16 in August 2021, we’re thrilled to say that it’s been downloaded over 3.5 million times. We’ve been overwhelmed by the terrific feedback we’ve heard from users around the world. Thank you all for helping to make this the biggest release of Zorin OS ever! Today, we’re excited to announce Zorin OS 16.2. It introduces refinements that elevate the desktop experience even further. Read on to learn about what’s new since Zorin OS 16.1.

Easier to install Windows apps

For those who wish to use Windows apps and games in Zorin OS, we’ve made it even easier to find and install Windows App Support. You can now simply open the Zorin Menu, navigate to the “System Tools” section, and open “Windows App Support” to activate it in one click.

We’ve also expanded our built-in database that detects Windows installer files for popular apps and games. It provides even more tailored recommendations for alternatives to sideloading Windows executables, guiding you to a better user experience. For example, launching Windows installers for the Epic Games Store or GOG Galaxy now directs you to install the Heroic Games Launcher, which is the best way to play games from these stores in Zorin OS.

These improvements help take the guesswork out of running your favorite apps and games, regardless of which platform they were originally developed for. It’s another step towards making Zorin OS the most friendly and accessible alternative to Windows for everyday users.

Enhancing the office experience Alternatives to Microsoft fonts

When documents are created on other platforms, they often use the default fonts from Microsoft Office/365 or Windows. However, these fonts are under a proprietary license, so they can’t be pre-installed in Zorin OS for all users.

Because of this, documents may display with incompatible fonts instead. This can cause documents to not only look different than intended but also to shift their layout and corrupt their formatting.

Because of how prevalent these proprietary fonts are in documents, this issue became a significant barrier to those hoping to switch to Zorin OS for their work environment.

Zorin OS 16.2 comes with an updated font selection to help solve this problem. We’ve introduced Open Source metric-compatible alternatives to some of the most popular fonts. They appear similar to their proprietary counterparts and have the same character dimensions, so documents display with the correct formatting.

  • Carlito: the alternative to Calibri (the default typeface in Microsoft Office/365)
  • Caladea: the alternative to Cambria
  • Gelasio: the alternative to Georgia
  • Selawik: the alternative to Segoe UI
  • Comic Relief: the alternative to Comic Sans

They complement the existing selection of metric-compatible alternative fonts previously included in Zorin OS:

  • Arimo: the alternative to Arial
  • Tinos: the alternative to Times New Roman
  • Cousine: the alternative to Courier New

The system substitutes these fonts automatically, so you can start working on documents from other platforms seamlessly.

The new LibreOffice

LibreOffice is one of the most important apps in Zorin OS, and with this new release, it’s getting even better. We’ve included LibreOffice 7.4, the latest version of the award-winning office suite. Some of the new enhancements include:

  • Even better compatibility with Microsoft Office/365 documents
  • Improvements to change-tracking in Writer for easier collaboration
  • Support for images in WebP and EMD/WMZ formats
  • More options and features for editing documents
  • Performance boosts while opening, editing, and exporting documents, so you can get more work done quicker

With these upgrades, we’re further achieving our goal of making Zorin OS the best alternative to Windows as a free and open work environment.

Newer apps

In addition to LibreOffice, you’ll notice that many pre-installed apps have been updated in Zorin OS 16.2. Not only does this provide a more feature-rich experience out of the box, but you’ll need to download fewer software updates after installing Zorin OS onto your computer.

Improvements to Zorin Connect

You can now view your computer’s battery status on your phone. The battery level and charging status are visible in the new Status bar at the bottom of the Zorin Connect Android app’s device screen.hese battery statistics are shared with your paired phone by default in Zorin OS 16.2. If you originally installed an earlier version of Zorin OS 16 on your computer, you can enable this feature by following these steps:

  1. Update the Zorin Connect app on your phone
  2. Open the Zorin Connect app on your computer
  3. Click on your paired phone in the “Devices” list
  4. Navigate to the “Battery” section
  5. Switch on the “Share Statistics” option

The Zorin Connect app for Android has also been updated with other new features:

  • Send your phone’s clipboard with one tap from the phone app’s home screen
  • Option to show notifications on your computer only if the phone’s screen is off
  • Add loop and shuffle controls to Multimedia Control (for supported media players)
  • Allow configuring the action for left clicks in Remote Input
  • New About screen
GDevelop in Zorin OS Education

Now more than ever, it’s vital for students to learn technology skills to prepare them to succeed in the 21st century. Zorin OS Education has always provided powerful tools to teach coding and engineering in a fun and accessible way.

In Zorin OS 16.2 Education, we’re introducing another incredible tool: GDevelop. It’s full-featured, no-code game development software that lowers the barrier to learning programming, while giving students an infinite canvas to express their creativity. It’s accompanied by a comprehensive set of tutorials that guide you through every step in developing a game, so students have the freedom to learn at their own pac

Students have the power to publish their games on mobile app stores, game platforms like Steam, or the web. By going through the entire process of dreaming up, creating, and sharing their creations with the world, kids can gain valuable experience and get excited about making a positive impact in their lives and the world. Learn more about GDevelop ›

Maximize effect and updated physics in Jelly Mode

Jelly Mode is upgraded to provide an even more fun desktop experience. The animation engine for wobbling windows has been refactored and uses updated physics variables by default for more lively interactions. Maximizing a window now also triggers the effect, better replicating the feel and behavior of jelly.

Stronger security and better hardware compatibility

Many built-in system technologies have received improvements for better security, compatibility, and performance. Zorin OS 16.2 is now powered by the same version of the Linux kernel as in Ubuntu 22.04 and comes with new drivers, bringing even better support for hardware such as:

  • NVIDIA graphics cards, including the GeForce RTX 4090
  • AMD Radeon and Intel graphics cards
  • Framework Laptop with 12th Generation Intel Processors
  • Xbox One Controller
  • Apple Magic Mouse
  • USB4
  • More Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and audio devices

The latest security patches are also included throughout the system, so you can have peace of mind knowing that you’re using the most secure version of Zorin OS ever.

Zorin OS

Versienummer 16.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Zorin OS
Download https://zorin.com/os/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

30-10-2022 • 14:42
69 • submitter: John Stopman

30-10-2022 • 14:42

69

Submitter: John Stopman

Bron: Zorin OS

Update-historie

26-03 Zorin OS 17.3 38
20-09 Zorin OS 17.2 23
03-'24 Zorin OS 17.1 1
12-'23 Zorin OS 17 7
10-'22 Zorin OS 16.2 69

Reacties (69)

HSG 30 oktober 2022 16:32
Toen ik las dat Windows 11 mijn vrijwel nieuwe laptop niet zou ondersteunen vanwege zijn processor ben ik overgestapt op ZorinOS. Ontzettend blij mee, een hele goede overstap OS en draait als een zonnetje. Mijn laptop kan op die manier de komende 15 jaar mee gaan.
sus @HSG30 oktober 2022 17:11
Vrijwel nieuw? Vrijwel alles van de afgelopen 4 jaar kan Windows 11 aan - laat staan een vrijwel nieuwe. Ben benieuwd wat jij dan voor vrijwel nieuwe laptop hebt staan waarvan de cpu geen Windows 11 aan kan :?
Moobrootje @sus30 oktober 2022 18:18
De grootste probleem waar veel laptop tegen aanlopen met specificaties is de vereiste tpm2 chip. Dit is een security chip op de moederbord. Microsoft heeft dit vanaf Windows 11 een vereiste gemaakt. Dit is natuurlijk te omzeilen, maar dit is allemaal niet officieel en dus de betrouwbaarheid van het systeem kan zo niet goed gegarandeerd worden.

Veel fabrieken hadden dit niet voor heen geïmplementeerd om geld te besparen.
MarnickS @Moobrootje30 oktober 2022 19:49
Ook TPM 2 valt wel wat mee. Vooral de lijst met ondersteunde CPU's het is het probleem.
Anoniem: 1322 @MarnickS31 oktober 2022 10:50
TPM is veelal onderdeel van de CPU, de een heeft relatie op de ander ;)
Bij Intel heet dit Platform Trust Technology (PTT) & AMD fTPM.
MarnickS @Anoniem: 132231 oktober 2022 10:54
Klopt, maar er zijn heel veel CPU's die wel TPM 2 hebben maar niet ondersteund zijn (i7 7700HQ bijvoorbeeld).
Anoniem: 1322 @MarnickS31 oktober 2022 11:15
Mmhhh, ik dacht dat het altijd gerelateerd was aan hardware.
Is er iets anders aan die CPU? Gezien het x86 en TPM 2.0 heeft, zou er niets mis moeten kunnen gaan als je toch upgrade.

/edit: eigenlijk, laat ook maar. Ik zou toch Zorin aanbevelen in plaats van Windows 11 :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1322 op 22 juli 2024 15:44]

MarnickS @Anoniem: 132231 oktober 2022 12:00
De hele 7e generatie Intel processors heeft volgensmij hetzelfde probleem. Ik heb volgensmij ooit ergens gelezen dat het te maken had met dat die generatie geen hardwarematige bescherming voor Spectre en Meltdown ingebouwd heeft, en dat CPU's dat niet hebben niet ondersteund worden op Windows 11, maar zeker weet ik dat niet.
Anoniem: 1322 @MarnickS31 oktober 2022 13:39
Dank voor de verduidelijking. Dat klinkt inderdaad plausibel.
karelvandongen @MarnickS30 oktober 2022 23:11
Ik heb op school voor > 50.000 aan touchscreens staan (en de pc modules zijn ook niet te vervangen !), die tussen de 3 en 5 jaar oud zijn. En die kunnen vanwege enkel die tpm eis niet op windows 11 draaien. Want ja er zijn veel fabrikanten met verkeerde zuinigheid ...

[Reactie gewijzigd door karelvandongen op 22 juli 2024 15:44]

Johan9711 @karelvandongen31 oktober 2022 08:57
Als ze 3-5 jaar oud zijn en geen TPM hebben is dat ook wel een beetje vreemd. Veel oude devices van de afgelopen 5 jaar hebben minimaal TPM 1.2. Dat is welliswaar niet voldoende voor W11, maar TPM 2.0 is vooral softwarematig anders dan TPM 1.2.
o.a. Dell heeft oude TPM 1.2 laptops (o.a. Latitude 5480) geupdate naar TPM 2.0 middels een firmware update. In veel gevallen staat of valt het dus bij software support van de hardware leverancier, en dat is ook de reden dat MS het wel aandurfde denk ik.
Andros @karelvandongen31 oktober 2022 02:48
Of software leveranciers met rare eisen.
Halfscherp @Moobrootje30 oktober 2022 20:08
Fabrikanten hoeven dit niet te implementeren en het hoeft zeker niet op het moederbord - vrijwel alle modernere AMD en Intel CPUs hebben gewoon een geïntegreerde sTPM.
joco @Halfscherp30 oktober 2022 20:24
Nee maar hij zegt wel 'vrijwel nieuwe'

Mijn nu al een paar jaar ouwe laptop draaid het prima

Edit: reply voor Mark

[Reactie gewijzigd door joco op 22 juli 2024 15:44]

HSG @sus30 oktober 2022 20:57
Bij mij zit er een Intel Core m5-6Y54. Een uitstekende processor maar wordt net niet ondersteund voor Windows 11.
robbvdb @HSG31 oktober 2022 01:24
Volgens mij heb ik diezelfde processor in een HP 1030 of zoiets.

Dat ding ligt meestal stof te happen maar er zit gewoon W11 PRO op ( af fabriek W10 PRO).
Los ernaast geïnstalleerd trouwens ( naast ZORIN & W10 PRO), maar gewoon zonder ingeven licentie maar op BIOS.


Zoals gezegd ZORIN trouwens ook erop, net zoals op bijna alle laptops hier in huis (stuk of 6 die ik zelf gebruik met enige regelmaat).
Eigenlijk draait ZORIN geweldig op alles hier ( van die m5-6Y54, de nieuwere Intel's, tot de 5800H van AMD). Gewoon dual- ( of triple) boor hier zonder enig probleem!

[Reactie gewijzigd door robbvdb op 22 juli 2024 15:44]

HSG @robbvdb31 oktober 2022 10:11
Ik heb Windows 11 geprobeerd en draaide er ook heel goed op. Echter omdat deze processor niet ondersteund wordt heb je kans dat Microsoft jouw laptop van hun updates blokkeert.
Wouterie @HSG31 oktober 2022 09:45
Ai, dat is toch eigenlijk een best slechte processor om eerlijk te zijn. In 2015/2016 waren er veel betere op de markt.
HSG @Wouterie31 oktober 2022 10:10
Ik ben er blij genoeg mee. Windows 10 draaide er prima op en Zorin net zo.
Dramatic @HSG31 oktober 2022 01:32
Uitstekend moet een grap zijn, naast dat ie vast wel zal werken.
HSG @Dramatic31 oktober 2022 10:10
Ja uistekend. Ik draai er geen zware spelletjes op. Het is gewoon een huis-tuin-keuken-laptop
Wouterie @HSG31 oktober 2022 16:04
Je beseft dat de term uitstekend wellicht wat misplaatst is voor een (op z'n best) middelmatige processor in z'n prijsklasse van die tijd? Dat het werkt lijkt me evident, dat het doet wat het moet doen lijkt me ook naar verwachting, maar 'uitstekend' zou ik het niet durven noemen. Maar goed, ieder z'n ding natuurlijk.
HSG @Wouterie31 oktober 2022 17:29
Voor mijn doen werkt het uitstekend.
Mark de Vaal @sus30 oktober 2022 17:49
Hij zegt toch niet dat zijn laptop dit niet aankan. maar dat windows 11 zijn laptop niet ondersteund.
Laptops van 10 jaar kunnen Windows 11 draaien, maar zullen in de toekomst echt met driver/firmware problemen komen te zitten

Dit is een wezenlijk verschil.
sus @Mark de Vaal30 oktober 2022 22:12
Nee, hij zegt dat het een vrijwel nieuwe laptop is. Blijkt een model te zijn met een oude m5 uit 2015. Dat is niet vrijwel nieuw - dat is 7 jaar oud.

Daar was dus mijn vraag dus over; een vrijwel nieuwe laptop is iets van een jaar oud. En dat zou vreemd zijn als die geen w11 aankan.

TPM is via de CPU al aanwezig tegenwoordig, dat is allemaal geen issue.

Dus *of* @HSG heeft geen vrijwel nieuwe laptop *of* hij heeft een oud model gekocht.
Wouterie @sus31 oktober 2022 09:52
Vrij nieuw... Is dat gebaseerd op het moment dat het apparaat werd gekocht of gebaseerd op de onderdelen die erin zitten? Ik vind dat een lastige discussie om eerlijk te zijn. Leveranciers ondersteunen een product maar als jij tegen het eind van de levensloop dat ding nieuw uit de winkel haalt, dan kan het zomaar zijn dat je nog wel de wettelijke garantie hebt etc maar toch zit met een probleem in de ondersteuning.
Of neem een smartphone met 4 jaar updates. Koop je die een jaar na uitbrengen dan heb je ineens nog maar 3 jaar. En dat is geen hypothetisch probleem want smartphones uit eind 2021 kun je nog gewoon in de winkel kopen. Voor de consument een gloednieuwe telefoon met 4 jaar ondersteuning en updates. In de praktijk een jaartje minder.
ochhanz @Wouterie31 oktober 2022 12:20
Dat is vaak maar tot 1-2 jaar oud, daarna is het meestal refurbished of je betaald teveel als het nog nieuw wordt aangeboden voor verouderde componenten (althans mijn ervaring). Het gaat hier bij OP om een laptop die geen W11 kan draaien dus dat is automatisch >~3 jaar oud als het niet ouder is (of het moet om een exotisch model gaan). Dat kun je moeilijk vrijwel nieuw noemen gezien batterij ook achteruit gaat net als andere slijtages (toetsenbord, stof/fans, koelpasta etc). Misschien dat OP het nog op marktplaats zet als vrijwel nieuw. :Y)
Wouterie @ochhanz31 oktober 2022 16:00
Dan kom je dus op het punt van perceptie. Een laptop die ik twee jaar in bezit heb zou ik nog steeds vrij nieuw noemen. De winkel had nog wat oude voorraad liggen en gooide die op black friday in de aanbieding. Zit je zo op de 4 jaar met een beetje pech. Vrij nieuw is vanuit het oogpunt van de gebruiker een geheel andere wereld dan vanuit de ogen van de producent en Microsoft.
Maar we dwalen volledig af... Op zich vind ik het een heel interessante discussie en pleit ik ervoor dat zaken als updates en ondersteuning zouden moeten gelden zodra het product in handen van de eindgebruiker is, maar goed.
Ik heb, tikkie on-topic, erg goede ervaringen met Fedora op oude(re) hardware. Nog veel veiliger dan TPM 2.0 ;)
DeeD2k2 30 oktober 2022 15:29
Ik heb Zorin OS Lite op de meer dan 10 jaar oude Vivibook (Core i3) van mijn vriendin gezet en het werkt als een zonnetje. Zowel technisch als praktisch; ik heb haar nog nooit horen klagen over het gebruikt terwijl mijn MacBook altijd met geklaag dichtgeklapt wordt. ;)

Zorin OS Lite ziet er in mijn ogen zo goed uit en is zo compleet dat ik me afvraag waarom je de full versie zou installeren...
Settler11 @DeeD2k230 oktober 2022 15:45
https://zorin.com/os/pro/#lite

Gebruik Zorin zelf niet, maar was wel even benieuwd. Zorin zegt zelf dat de lite geschikt is voor oude PC's. De core heeft paar extra features en zal wss minder draaien op lite dus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Settler11 op 22 juli 2024 15:44]

DeeD2k2 @Settler1130 oktober 2022 16:30
Met dit OS voelt de laptop als nieuw in gebruik en looks. Ik merk niet dat er iets onnatuurlijk langzaam gaat…

… op nieuwe hardware kan het zijn dat XFCE, dat in 2020 de laatste release heeft gehad, minder draait dan gnome, dat volgens mij actiever onderhouden wordt. Onder de motorkap zijn er volgens mij vooral features weggelaten. Die kan je missen, maar voor Office gebruik denk ik dat dat meevalt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DeeD2k2 op 22 juli 2024 15:44]

icepickle @DeeD2k230 oktober 2022 19:22
Ik heb de pro al verschillende keren gekocht, dit doe ik vooral om de distributie te ondersteunen voor de toekomst en om eventuele support te krijgen wanneer dit nodig zou zijn.

Je krijgt er vooral meer voorgeinstalleerde software pakketten erbij, maar daarvoor doe ik het dus niet.
GekkePrutser 30 oktober 2022 15:12
Zorin OS is een op Ubuntu 22.04 gebaseerd besturingssysteem met een Gnome 3 of Xfce 4 desktopomgeving die er op gericht is om de overstap van Microsoft Windows zo eenvoudig en pijnloos mogelijk te maken
Van Windows of Mac. Ze hebben een vernuftig systeem dat de UI van beiden na kan bootsen.

Ik gebruik het zelf niet, ik ben gewend aan andere UI's en op Linux/BSD gebruik ik KDE. maar ik kan me voorstellen dat overstappers hier baat bij hebben.
Moobrootje @GekkePrutser30 oktober 2022 18:21
Heb alle distro's uitgeprobeerd op distrowatch. Kan met volle vertrouwen melden dat Zorin OS bij ver de beste Windows alternatief is.
ahbart @Moobrootje30 oktober 2022 19:13
Heb alle distro's uitgeprobeerd op distrowatch. ...
Dat lijkt me sterk! ;)
Moobrootje @ahbart30 oktober 2022 22:26
😂Hele grote Linux(persoonlijk Fedora in gebruik) fanaat. Draai afgelopen 4 jaar Linux en ben een developer. Weet dat het moeilijk te geloven 😂. Heb ook 2de laptop (Thinkpad) hiervoor.
sfranken @Moobrootje31 oktober 2022 01:25
Alle 934? Dat zijn er best veel, ongeveer 1 per dag als je de afgelopen 4 jaar elke dag bezig bent geweest en geen dag vrij hebt genomen, weekend hebt gehouden, vakantie hebt gehouden, verjaardagen hebt gevierd, kerst & oud en nieuw overgeslagen enzovoorts.

met andere woorden: lijkt me sterk.
Moobrootje @sfranken31 oktober 2022 09:03
Sorry, de top 100 bedoelde ik hiermee. Niet 900+. De installatie van distributies is ook vrij snel(sommige een stuk langer o.a. Gentoo en Arch). Heb niet de distributies voor langere periodes gebruikt. Meeste rond een half uurtje die voornamelijk kopieën zijn zoals Lubuntu, Kubuntu etc . Begrijp dat dit niet genoeg tijd is om meeste distributies eerlijk te beoordelen. Alleen heb ik niet veel interesse om distributies als bijv. Haiku Linux lang te testen.

Zorin OS heb ik zelf op mijn ontwikkeling machine gedraaid voor een periode van 2 jaar om dit voornamelijk toen met mijn wensen overeen kwam. Ubuntu gebaseerd, Gnome DE, Snap support, stabiel en clean design. Ik zou zeggen dat Mint hier vrij dichtbij kwam. Alleen de design was hier verre van gewenst. Ben ook bewust dat ik dit kan aanpassen naar wens. Maar hou er persoonlijk van om me Distro in lijn te houden met de visie van de ontwikkelaars. Manjaro is zeker af te raden, vanwege de grote hoeveelheid instabiliteit die me het heeft veroorzaakt, dit zou goed in de tussentijd gefixed kunnen zijn. Alleen heb ik veel info over de slechte wijzen van de managment van het project gezien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Moobrootje op 22 juli 2024 15:44]

sfranken @Moobrootje31 oktober 2022 19:05
Manjaro is zeker af te raden, vanwege de grote hoeveelheid instabiliteit die me het heeft veroorzaakt, dit zou goed in de tussentijd gefixed kunnen zijn
Ik ben daarin dan héél ouderwets: draai gewoon Arch als je dat wilt, en ga niet lopen k*tten met allerlei slecht geïmplementeerde 3e partij oplossingen zoals Manjaro. Dat is voor Arch niet goed, en voor de gebruikers niet goed.

Ik ben zelf al ~20 jaar tevreden Fedora gebruiker.
Moobrootje @sfranken31 oktober 2022 19:08
Het is een hobby van me om ze te testen

[Reactie gewijzigd door Moobrootje op 22 juli 2024 15:44]

DrPoncho @Moobrootje31 oktober 2022 09:28
"bij ver" :9
shredder 30 oktober 2022 15:14
Persoonlijk vind ik dat deze Linux distro het meest lijkt op Windows en daarmee de overstap van Windows naar Linux erg makkelijk maakt. Een aanraden er de moeite waard om de betaalde versie te nemen om de ontwikkelaars te ondersteunen.
i-chat @shredder30 oktober 2022 19:32
Ik heb just het idee dat zorin een beetje is blijven hangen

Al rond 2010 waren er scripts om aanpassingen te maken die ubuntu er visueel uit dezen zien als windows

Maar waar zorin bij die tactiek is gebleven heeft mint een eigen omgeving gebouwd die naar mijn mening zwaarder op windows (7) dan welke andere desktop omgeving ook

Ik zou zelfs zeggen dat het met de meegeleverde tools voor de meeste beginners ook meer te bieden heeft

Al zal de leercurv iets hoger zijn door tools als de snapshottool en de vraag of dat via rsync of btrfs. Moet. Aangezien lvm-snapshot kennelijk niet werkt
sfranken @i-chat31 oktober 2022 01:27
Al zal de leercurv iets hoger zijn door tools als de snapshottool en de vraag of dat via rsync of btrfs. Moet. Aangezien lvm-snapshot kennelijk niet werkt
Aangezien Mint geen lvm meer gebruikt (Ubuntu niet,dus Mint ook niet) als standaard disk schema, dus ja dan gaat een snapshot tool daarvoor ook niet werken he?
bzuidgeest 30 oktober 2022 21:49
De lijst van dingen die zich de naam OS aanmeten word wel een beetje lang en treurig vind ik. Het is natuurlijk een beetje mutsen over niets, maar het OS is linux en dan nog specifieker gnu/linux of zo. We hebben het in dit geval ook nog eens over een 13 in het dozijn variant van ubuntu. Zorin OS klinkt beduidend grootser dan het is.
Het is fantastisch om de mogelijkheid te hebben om ergens je stempel op te drukken natuurlijk. Maar het lijkt wel of iedereen tegenwoordig een eigen distro heeft. Het lijkt onze regering wel. Meer splinter partijen dan ooit. Een beetje meer samenwerken zou wel mogen. De helft van die "OS-jes" is nauwelijks meer dan een dun skinnetje en een paar extra scriptjes. Ik weet niet of dat voor dit specifieke geval in dit artikel telt. Word er gewoon in het algemeen een beetje moe van.
robbvdb @bzuidgeest31 oktober 2022 01:36
Is in de basis helemaal waar wat je zegt.

Nu is het alleen wel zo dat ZORIN het erg eenvoudig maakt voor de minder ervaren Linux-mensjes onder ons om relatief heel eenvoudig het OS te installeren en te gebruiken. Dat is met andere Linux distros nog wel eens anders.
Fijn laagdrempelig dus :)
bzuidgeest @robbvdb31 oktober 2022 08:35
Ik heb die eenvoud claim over de jaren heel vaak gehoord en veel van die distros zijn al lang in het Zwarte gat can de tijd verdwenen. Alleen de grote blijven over en die zijn behoorlijk gebruiks vriendelijker geworden over de tijd.
Zo hoog is de drempel voor plain Ubuntu of zo niet meer. Een mensen die eerlijk iets anders willen, zou je van verwachten dat ze ook bereid zijn iets nieuws te leren.
Wouterie @bzuidgeest31 oktober 2022 16:13
Je hebt helemaal gelijk. Er zijn er een aantal blijven plakken, maar genoeg distros zijn verbannen naar een select groepje enthousiastelingen. Mooi dat het kan, maar over het algemeen geloof ik de marketing pas als het zich een paar jaar heeft bewezen.
De stap van Windows naar een Linux met een gelijkende interface is niet zo groot. Als je tenminste niet al te beroerd bent om een beetje na te denken. Ik vind het trouwens eerder irritant wanneer ze een interface hebben die net niet Windows is, dan een geheel eigen interface die wel goed werkt. Wat ik dus echt irritant vind is dat je zelden eenvoudig een snelkoppeling kunt maken op het bureaublad. Als ik dan toch even mag mopperen over het gros van de Linux distros is dat toch wel een punt hoor.
Joncik91 30 oktober 2022 18:12
Ik had er nog nooit van gehoord maar de screenshots tonen meteen visueel dat het idd een goede stap is voor nieuwe Linux gebruikers die jaren Windows gewoon zijn geweest
bzuidgeest @Joncik9131 oktober 2022 08:39
Lijkt verbazend veel op Linux Mint in het screenshot dat ik hier zie. Het is gewoon de zoveelste minor distro.
Uruk-Hai 30 oktober 2022 19:49
Ik heb Zorin OS live getest vanaf een usb stick met Ventoy en ik moet eerlijk zeggen, het bevalt me nog beter dan Linux Mint Cinnamon (en die beviel me al heel erg goed).

Het enige dat ik minder vind ten opzicht van Linux Mint is dat Mint met 5 jaar updates komt en Zorin OS met slechts 3 jaar updates: https://news.itsfoss.com/zorin-os-16-2-release/
The Zorin OS 16 series will get software updates and patches until April 2025.
Dat is het enige dat ik een beetje jammer vind.
Jeroen hofman @Uruk-Hai31 oktober 2022 08:19
Tegen die tijd is Zorin vervangen door een andere Distro (Zarin??)
Heb hier in het veld veel bejaarden en minder bedeelde om me heen die nog uit het tijdperk no internet komen ? 90% heeft nu een Linux distro Ubuntu of Mint op hun lapje
Zelf ben ik jaren geleden na menige windhoos update maar overgestapt ( weet nog goed dat er na een update alles wat niet een vink had weer aangevinkt was, en dat volgens windhoos, was voor trainingsdoeleinde Toetsaanslagen.
Dushi 30 oktober 2022 22:02
Werkt dit ook vanaf een usb stick of live cd zodat ik het eens kan proberen zonder dat ik iets op disk moet installeren?
Uruk-Hai @Dushi30 oktober 2022 22:08
Ja.
AntarcticPL 31 oktober 2022 07:31
En als het er dan toch moet uitzien als Windows 11, kan je net zo goed Windowsfx 11 distro gebruiken. Voor de meeste van die distro's draait het net om de look & feel, dus als je daar hard aan gaat liggen tweaken, kan je net zo goed en andere nemen...
My2cents
Aegir81 @AntarcticPL31 oktober 2022 07:56
Het is Linux. Je kunt zo goed als elke distro tweaked tot hij eruitziet zoals jij wilt.

Maar het is inderdaad een goed idee om te starten met een die alvast lijkt op dat je wilt. Ik kies steeds voor een distro met relatief veel gebruikers en/of een goede community, omdat kenden makkelijk helpt vindt online als het nodig is: Ubuntu, Fedora of PopOS. Momenteel gesetteld bij PopOS.
productionrw 30 oktober 2022 16:03
Zorin os nog nooit gedraaid, ga deze zeker eens testen in virtualbox.

