Versie 17.2 van Zorin OS is uitgekomen. Zorin OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerd besturingssysteem met een Gnome 3- of Xfce 4-desktopomgeving dat erop gericht is om de overstap van Microsoft Windows zo eenvoudig en pijnloos mogelijk te maken. In versie 17.2 treffen we onder meer verbeterde personalisatieopties aan, zijn veel applicaties bijgewerkt, waaronder LibreOffice, en zijn de beveiliging en compatibiliteit verbeterd. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We’ve made additions and improvements to Zorin Appearance which help make your Zorin Desktop experience even more personal and comfortable to use.

Thanks to users' suggestions, we’ve implemented the ability to change your cursor theme. To set it, you can now open the “Themes” section in Zorin Appearance, click the “Other” tab, and open the “Cursor” drop-down menu. We’ve also made it easier to install additional themes in Zorin OS by adding a link to our new Third-Party Theme Installation Guide within Zorin Appearance. This guide also includes instructions for applying custom styling to native libadwaita apps, which is available thanks to an exclusive patch to the interface library in Zorin OS 17.

You now have easy access to a plethora of settings to personalise how app windows behave on the Zorin Desktop. The new “Windows” section of Zorin Appearance has been neatly organised and thoughtfully designed to simplify changing window placement behaviour, how titlebars act, and how you can move the focus between open windows.

The “Interface” section of Zorin Appearance now includes the option to disable and re-enable Overlay Scrollbars. Users more familiar with legacy computing environments can now set scrollbars to always be visible in full width instead of dynamically appearing while scrolling inside apps.

LibreOffice is one of the most essential apps in Zorin OS, and with this new release, it’s getting even better. We’ve included LibreOffice 24.8, the newest version of the award-winning office suite. It brings even better compatibility with Microsoft Office/365 documents, a more powerful and contextual “Quick find” sidebar interface, a new presentation Notes pane under the slide, additional spreadsheet functions (XLOOKUP, XMATCH, FILTER, RANDARRAY, SEQUENCE, SORT, SORTBY, UNIQUE and LET), and many other improvements. Learn more about what’s new. With this upgrade, we’re further achieving our goal of making Zorin OS the best alternative to Windows for work.

Many other pre-installed apps are updated in Zorin OS 17.2 for a more feature-rich experience out of the box. That also means you’ll need to download fewer software updates after installing Zorin OS onto your computer. Built-in support for Flatpak, AppImage, and Snap packages ensures you’ll have the latest versions of your favorite apps in Zorin OS 17 for years to come.

Many built-in system technologies have received improvements for better security, compatibility, and performance. Zorin OS 17.2 is now powered by the same version of the Linux kernel as in the latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. It comes with updated drivers, bringing even better support for a wider range of hardware, such as:

Intel Core Ultra processors

AMD Zen 5 CPUs (including the newest Ryzen, Ryzen AI, and EPYC chips)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20, 30, and 40 series graphics cards

Logitech peripherals

Various gamepads, including Nintendo Switch Online & Google Stadia controllers and the Lenovo Legion Go

Lenovo laptop keyboards, such as on the Lenovo V14, V15, and G14 AMN models

The latest security patches are also pre-installed throughout the system. That means you can have peace of mind knowing you’re using the most secure version of Zorin OS ever. The Zorin OS 17 version series will continue to get support with software updates and security patches until June 2027.