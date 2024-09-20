Software-update: Zorin OS 17.2

Zorin OS logo (79 pix)Versie 17.2 van Zorin OS is uitgekomen. Zorin OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerd besturingssysteem met een Gnome 3- of Xfce 4-desktopomgeving dat erop gericht is om de overstap van Microsoft Windows zo eenvoudig en pijnloos mogelijk te maken. In versie 17.2 treffen we onder meer verbeterde personalisatieopties aan, zijn veel applicaties bijgewerkt, waaronder LibreOffice, en zijn de beveiliging en compatibiliteit verbeterd. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Zorin Appearance: Making the desktop more customisable than ever before

We’ve made additions and improvements to Zorin Appearance which help make your Zorin Desktop experience even more personal and comfortable to use.

Additional theming options

Thanks to users' suggestions, we’ve implemented the ability to change your cursor theme. To set it, you can now open the “Themes” section in Zorin Appearance, click the “Other” tab, and open the “Cursor” drop-down menu. We’ve also made it easier to install additional themes in Zorin OS by adding a link to our new Third-Party Theme Installation Guide within Zorin Appearance. This guide also includes instructions for applying custom styling to native libadwaita apps, which is available thanks to an exclusive patch to the interface library in Zorin OS 17.

A new Windows section

You now have easy access to a plethora of settings to personalise how app windows behave on the Zorin Desktop. The new “Windows” section of Zorin Appearance has been neatly organised and thoughtfully designed to simplify changing window placement behaviour, how titlebars act, and how you can move the focus between open windows.

Toggle Overlay Scrollbars

The “Interface” section of Zorin Appearance now includes the option to disable and re-enable Overlay Scrollbars. Users more familiar with legacy computing environments can now set scrollbars to always be visible in full width instead of dynamically appearing while scrolling inside apps.

The latest LibreOffice

LibreOffice is one of the most essential apps in Zorin OS, and with this new release, it’s getting even better. We’ve included LibreOffice 24.8, the newest version of the award-winning office suite. It brings even better compatibility with Microsoft Office/365 documents, a more powerful and contextual “Quick find” sidebar interface, a new presentation Notes pane under the slide, additional spreadsheet functions (XLOOKUP, XMATCH, FILTER, RANDARRAY, SEQUENCE, SORT, SORTBY, UNIQUE and LET), and many other improvements. Learn more about what’s new. With this upgrade, we’re further achieving our goal of making Zorin OS the best alternative to Windows for work.

Newer apps

Many other pre-installed apps are updated in Zorin OS 17.2 for a more feature-rich experience out of the box. That also means you’ll need to download fewer software updates after installing Zorin OS onto your computer. Built-in support for Flatpak, AppImage, and Snap packages ensures you’ll have the latest versions of your favorite apps in Zorin OS 17 for years to come.

Better security and compatibility

Many built-in system technologies have received improvements for better security, compatibility, and performance. Zorin OS 17.2 is now powered by the same version of the Linux kernel as in the latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. It comes with updated drivers, bringing even better support for a wider range of hardware, such as:

  • Intel Core Ultra processors
  • AMD Zen 5 CPUs (including the newest Ryzen, Ryzen AI, and EPYC chips)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20, 30, and 40 series graphics cards
  • Logitech peripherals
  • Various gamepads, including Nintendo Switch Online & Google Stadia controllers and the Lenovo Legion Go
  • Lenovo laptop keyboards, such as on the Lenovo V14, V15, and G14 AMN models

The latest security patches are also pre-installed throughout the system. That means you can have peace of mind knowing you’re using the most secure version of Zorin OS ever. The Zorin OS 17 version series will continue to get support with software updates and security patches until June 2027.

himlims_ 20 september 2024 15:42
ter aanvulling; de xbox/playstation controllers werken ook (ps heb ik bekabeld gebruikt)

vind wel plezierig OS, zeker met xfce is gewoon rap :)
PatRamon @himlims_20 september 2024 15:58
Alles is plug en play zonder extra software.
Zelfs bij Windows een HP printer 7305 moet er software gedownload worden.
ZorinOS = Printer toevoegen -> Netwerk printer ->klik = klaar 10 seconden.

Xfce geen ervaring mee omdat Education al rap genoeg is.
Xfce valt onder lite, wat versta jij onder rap?
Op laptops en/of oudere desktop systemen = Education al rap.
Opstarten sneller dan windows en programma starten is amper laden.
-
Linkje voor de gedesinteresseerd betreft de Lite versie met Xfce
https://help.zorin.com/do...ed/getting-zorin-os-lite/
himlims_ @PatRamon20 september 2024 19:05
Gevoelsmatig, reageert xfce sneller dan gnome of kde. Ik heb sterk de voorkeur aan minder fancy/glossy/shiny opties. Daardoor voelt de algemene beleving van de desktop interface snel(ler).

zal waarschijnlijk tussen mijn oren zitten - Windows 98 vond ik “perfect” alle onzin die daarna kwam voegt voor mijn workflow weinig toe (uitzondering is typen van app naam in startmenu)
Uruk-Hai @PatRamon20 september 2024 23:00
ZorinOS = Printer toevoegen -> Netwerk printer ->klik = klaar 10 seconden.
Kan dat niet met elke moderne desktop Linux distributie?
SilentDecode @himlims_20 september 2024 16:43
Ik heb op Zorin 17.1 nógal moeite met het aan de praat krijgen van m'n wireless dongle van de Xbox One controller. Kan het dus alleen bedraad, of is het een gevalletje van 'je computer is niet lekker'?
PatRamon @SilentDecode20 september 2024 18:50
Zelf niet in bezit van Xbox One controller.
Maar andere controllers via bluetooth geen problemen mee mogen ervaren.
SilentDecode @PatRamon20 september 2024 18:52
Mijn controller is nog de versie vóórdat dat ding standaard BT had. Ik heb dus geen optie voor BT. Ik heb bedraad of draadloos via de MS Dongle.
Uruk-Hai @SilentDecode20 september 2024 23:05
Ik weet niet of dit verhaal je gaat helpen, maar van mijn eigen pc / mainboard heb ik nog niet zo lang geleden geleerd dat het uitmaakt aan wat voor usb poort ik een dongle hang, wil ik die werkend krijgen met Linux.

Met Windows maakt het voor mijn pc geen donder uit of ik een bluetooth dongle aan een USB2.0 of 3.0 poort hang, in beide gevallen werkt hij even goed. Maar zodra ik Linux gebruik werkt de dongle alleen op de USB2.0 poorten van mijn mainboard. Dat ligt niet aan de dongle, want ik heb twee andere dongles bijbesteld via Amazon en die geven hetzelfde probleem.

Misschien helpt het als je daar even naar kijkt?
PatRamon 20 september 2024 15:48
Geweldige OS voor starters met het "Linux" systeem.
~ook voor gaming
Tuurlijk zijn er wellicht betere varianten op de markt maar,
ZorinOS heeft gewoon alles aan boord zonder te veel gedoe.

Al meerdere malen geïnstalleerd op laptops van andere die tig keer liepen te vloeken over Windows.
En mooi dat de laatste ubuntu 24.04 LTS kernel support er op zit.

En alles omgeving vorm is simpel te vervangen door Gnome extension.
SilentDecode @PatRamon20 september 2024 18:53
Agreed. Draai al jaren Linux, maar op servers alleen. Dus ik dacht ' laat ik eens simpel beginnen' en Zorin gepakt daarvoor.
HSG @PatRamon20 september 2024 19:31
Mee eens. Ik kan moeiteloos games van 20+ jaar oud opstarten.
reconf 20 september 2024 17:03
Ik kende Zorin niet, wat zijn de grote verschillende tussen Mint en Zorin? het lijkt haast alsof ze in dezelfde vijver vissen..
DeeD2k2 @reconf20 september 2024 17:49
Zorin heeft een enorme focus op licht gewicht OS.
Ik gebruik het al tijden op een ruim 13 jaar oude laptop (i3, 4GB, SSD) en dit werkt als een zonnetje.
himlims_ @reconf20 september 2024 19:08
Mint had/heeft in verleden een discutabel update beleid gevoerd, en dacht het wiel 10x opnieuw te moeten uitvinden. Persoonlijk nooit fan van geweest - maar snap prima dat het “perfect” kan zijn voor andere eindgebruikers.

Qua gaming kan ik na 101 benchmarks en tests geen simpel zijn; “alles” is praktisch vergelijkbaar qua performance, er zijn uitzonderingen; gentoo en arch (in mindere mate) leveren de beste prestaties!

Een Ubuntu/fedora build gericht op gamen kan efficiënter zijn dan default OS - enige wat serieus verschil maakt is gentoo


//edit; kleine 10jr een Linux website gericht op gaming gedraaid, binnen team 101 benchmarks en tests gedraaid, verschillen zijn minimaal.

Gentoo is uitzondering hierop - die is duidelijk efficiënter dan een Ubuntu gaming distro.

[Reactie gewijzigd door himlims_ op 20 september 2024 19:10]

Jacco011 @himlims_22 september 2024 22:50
Heb gelezen dat Nobara out of the box "de beste" distro voor gaming is. Heeft Fedora 40 als fundering.
himlims_ @Jacco01123 september 2024 08:09
out of the box misschien; gentoo zal 'altijd' efficienter zijn vanwege optimalisatie en compilen van source op jouw hardware. betere optimalisatie ga je neit vinden. hierdoor zal gentoo in de basis altijd efficienter zijn dan iedere andere linux distro.
Room42 @himlims_24 september 2024 08:49
kleine 10jr een Linux website gericht op gaming gedraaid
offtopic:
RootGamer.com? Die staat nog in je profiel maar dat domein is al opgekocht door een handelaar. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Room42 op 24 september 2024 08:50]

himlims_ @Room4224 september 2024 08:53
offtopic:
helaas laten verlopen, al maanden in overleg om terug te kopen, maar bedrag dat hij denk dat domain waard is [...] veeeeel te hoog

[Reactie gewijzigd door himlims_ op 24 september 2024 08:53]

Room42 @himlims_24 september 2024 08:57
offtopic:
Ja, dan helpt de huidige opkomst Linux gaming ook niet echt, het is wel een mooie domeinnaam. Maar dan zou ik hem uit je profiel weghalen, want veel hits betekent veel aantrekkingskracht en dus veel waard.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Room42 op 24 september 2024 08:58]

PatRamon 20 september 2024 18:49
@reconf
Ik zou zeggen download de .iso en test hem.

Zorin = Eigenlijk bijna alles in 1 om je het zo makkelijk mogelijk te maken.
Meeste staat geinstaleerd wat je nodig hebt, kwa drivers of programma's
Mint - moet je zelf nvidia installeren, bij Zorin staat het er al op.

*Mint geeft vaak problemen met laptops met aparte GPU, deze blijft blazen al bij meerdere gehad.
ZorinOS gelijk van install goed (Ofwel gemak)

Supported app formats
*APT
Flatpak
Snap
.deb
AppImage
.exe & .msi
*Tuurlijk kun je dit ook handmatig toevoegen maar voor een beginner is ZorinOS prima en zeker goed alternatief.
**Vele vinden snap vervelend ect. daar liggen vaak de voorkeuren bij linux distro's en tuurlijk beleid.
SilentDecode @PatRamon20 september 2024 18:55
Sinds Mint Wilma zijn die Nvidia problemen zo goed als weg. Als je gewoon de meest recente Nvidia driver erop zet, is er niks aan de hand.

Mijn laptop met een Quadro P2000 draait Mint en dat gaat behoorlijk goed.
Sjah 20 september 2024 19:25
Zorin....volgens mij was dat degene die Snap eruit gooide.
Zidane007nl @Sjah21 september 2024 11:59
Linux Mint heeft Snap eruit gegooid. Bij Zorin OS zit het er nog in: https://help.zorin.com/docs/apps-games/install-apps/.

