AIMP logo (75 pix)De release candidate van AIMP versie 5.10 is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds versie 5.03 is er ook een aparte 64bit-versie van de mediaspeler. Sinds de eerste bètarelease zijn nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AIMP v5.10.2410 RC
  • General: localizations has been updated
  • Tags: encoding detection algorithm has been improved
  • Fixed: player - querying information about next track in end of shuffled playback queue, ignoring playback settings and start playback of the playlist from beginning
  • Fixed: plugins - scheduler - event with the "repeated throughout day" option executes the actions 5 times at once (regression 5.10)
AIMP v5.10.2408 Beta 2
  • General: app can run again on Windows Vista and Windows XP
  • General: reduced size of the runtime library
  • Options dialog: thumbnails view in skins chooser frame
  • Sound engine: unloading of unused ASIO drivers without app restart
  • Plugins: MyClouds - support for changes in API of Box.com service
  • Plugins: WebLyrics - rules syntax has been extended
  • Plugins: WebLyrics - now can be used as album arts provider
  • Fixed: playlist - queue does not save references to playlists whose name contains a "=" character
  • Fixed: playlist - the "merge similar groups automatically" conflicts with tag editor in batch mode
  • Fixed: music library - rating cannot be stored to tag of playing file (regression)
  • Fixed: minor bugs and defects

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.10 build 2410 RC
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Licentietype Freeware

Bron: AIMP

CoAlberts 31 oktober 2022 14:25
Ik zou dit progje niet meer vertrouwen.
Allereerst is het van Russische makelij en ten tweede moeten alle plug-in's in de 64-bit versie opnieuw worden geïnstalleerd.
Rusland had al geen beste reputatie als het om digitale veiligheid ging, maar sinds de brutale inval in Oekraïne acht ik die mafkezen overal toe in staat.
Marctraider @CoAlberts31 oktober 2022 16:00
Sowiezo is het een rommelige speler. Beter gewoon ouderwets winamp.
scorpio 31 oktober 2022 09:58
Weet niet hoe jullie erbij komen maar laatste versie is nog steeds
v5.03.2398 (25.08.2022) ?! :?

Nergens deze versie 5.10 op hun site ?

[Reactie gewijzigd door scorpio op 23 juli 2024 15:09]

Mark de Vaal @scorpio31 oktober 2022 10:17
Als ik op de download knop drukt en even naar beneden scroll dan zie ik echt 5.10 build 2410 RC AIMP in de beta sectie staan.
scorpio @Mark de Vaal31 oktober 2022 10:27
Ja. inderdaad , zie t nu ook .
Dank je ...is dus maar een testversie, staat hierboven ook Beta (moet me schamen |:( )

Warning! This is test version of the application, it may contains a lot of bugs!

[Reactie gewijzigd door scorpio op 23 juli 2024 15:09]

Mark de Vaal @scorpio31 oktober 2022 17:29
Kan zijn dat het wat vroeg voor je was :*)

