De release candidate van AIMP versie 5.10 is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds versie 5.03 is er ook een aparte 64bit-versie van de mediaspeler. Sinds de eerste bètarelease zijn nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
AIMP v5.10.2410 RC
AIMP v5.10.2408 Beta 2
- General: localizations has been updated
- Tags: encoding detection algorithm has been improved
- Fixed: player - querying information about next track in end of shuffled playback queue, ignoring playback settings and start playback of the playlist from beginning
- Fixed: plugins - scheduler - event with the "repeated throughout day" option executes the actions 5 times at once (regression 5.10)
- General: app can run again on Windows Vista and Windows XP
- General: reduced size of the runtime library
- Options dialog: thumbnails view in skins chooser frame
- Sound engine: unloading of unused ASIO drivers without app restart
- Plugins: MyClouds - support for changes in API of Box.com service
- Plugins: WebLyrics - rules syntax has been extended
- Plugins: WebLyrics - now can be used as album arts provider
- Fixed: playlist - queue does not save references to playlists whose name contains a "=" character
- Fixed: playlist - the "merge similar groups automatically" conflicts with tag editor in batch mode
- Fixed: music library - rating cannot be stored to tag of playing file (regression)
- Fixed: minor bugs and defects