De release candidate van AIMP versie 5.10 is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds versie 5.03 is er ook een aparte 64bit-versie van de mediaspeler. Sinds de eerste bètarelease zijn nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AIMP v5.10.2410 RC General: localizations has been updated

Tags: encoding detection algorithm has been improved

Fixed: player - querying information about next track in end of shuffled playback queue, ignoring playback settings and start playback of the playlist from beginning

Fixed: plugins - scheduler - event with the "repeated throughout day" option executes the actions 5 times at once (regression 5.10) AIMP v5.10.2408 Beta 2 General: app can run again on Windows Vista and Windows XP

General: reduced size of the runtime library

Options dialog: thumbnails view in skins chooser frame

Sound engine: unloading of unused ASIO drivers without app restart

Plugins: MyClouds - support for changes in API of Box.com service

Plugins: WebLyrics - rules syntax has been extended

Plugins: WebLyrics - now can be used as album arts provider

Fixed: playlist - queue does not save references to playlists whose name contains a "=" character

Fixed: playlist - the "merge similar groups automatically" conflicts with tag editor in batch mode

Fixed: music library - rating cannot be stored to tag of playing file (regression)

Fixed: minor bugs and defects