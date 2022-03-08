Versie 3.0.17 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Chromecast, hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Core: Fix a regression in parsing secondary source MRLs

Allow brackets in path part of URLs Access: Fix support for screen capture on macOS with avcapture

Fix closing of HTTP 1.x connections

Improve HTTP2 memory usage

Improve AVCapture module

Improve AudioCD support (audio/data mixed mode, musicbrainz)

Improve SMB compatibility by changing the read size

Several improvements on the SRT modules (including streamID) Decoders/Packetizers: Add support for DTS LBR

Fix some HEVC hardware decoding on Windows and crashes when aspect ratio changes

Fix hardware decoding for some AMD GPU drivers

Add support for new Fourcc for E-AC3, AV1, GeoVision

Fix crashes with VP9 streams

Fix styling issues with subs tx3g (mp4) tracks

Fix playback of live AV1 streams Audio Output: iOS/tvOS: add support for spatial audio

macOS: fix some channels ordering for > 5.1 channels

Android: rework audio volume management Video Output: Fix a D3D11 crash when the stream changes aspect ratio Demux: Major overhaul of the adaptive streaming stack

Support for DAV video files

Add WebP image mapping

Fix missing audio start of Opus audio in MKV/WebM

Fix an infinite loop in MP4

Fix attachments extractions in ogg files

Support Uncompressed audio in mp4 (ISO/IEC 23003-5)

Fix some lip sync issue in rare MPEG-TS streams Interface: Qt/macOS: Fixup user provided URLs

Add safe area handling on macOS

Qt: improve preferences search

Qt: fix --no-mouse-events option Misc: Update YouTube script

Fix Icecast directory parsing which could lead to missing entries

Improve UPnP compatibility with some servers 3rd party libraries (contrib): Update FFmpeg to 4.4

Update libflac to 1.3.4 to fix CVE-2020-0499 and CVE-2021-0561

Update libsmb2 to fix invalid UTF-8 encoding of some filenames

Update taglib to fix corruptions when editing some OGG metadata

Update dav1d to 0.9.2

Update fribidi to 1.0.11

Update freetype to 2.11.1

Update libass to 0.15.2

Drop pthreadGC2 in favor of winpthreads

Enable Java support for blurays on Apple M1

Update libsrt to 1.4.4

Update twolame to 0.4.0

Update mpg123 to 1.29.3

Update libnfs to 5.0.1

Update libarchive to 3.6.0

Update AOM encoder to 3.1.1