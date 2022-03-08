Versie 3.0.17 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Chromecast, hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Core:
Access:
- Fix a regression in parsing secondary source MRLs
- Allow brackets in path part of URLs
Decoders/Packetizers:
- Fix support for screen capture on macOS with avcapture
- Fix closing of HTTP 1.x connections
- Improve HTTP2 memory usage
- Improve AVCapture module
- Improve AudioCD support (audio/data mixed mode, musicbrainz)
- Improve SMB compatibility by changing the read size
- Several improvements on the SRT modules (including streamID)
Audio Output:
- Add support for DTS LBR
- Fix some HEVC hardware decoding on Windows and crashes when aspect ratio changes
- Fix hardware decoding for some AMD GPU drivers
- Add support for new Fourcc for E-AC3, AV1, GeoVision
- Fix crashes with VP9 streams
- Fix styling issues with subs tx3g (mp4) tracks
- Fix playback of live AV1 streams
Video Output:
- iOS/tvOS: add support for spatial audio
- macOS: fix some channels ordering for > 5.1 channels
- Android: rework audio volume management
Demux:
- Fix a D3D11 crash when the stream changes aspect ratio
Interface:
- Major overhaul of the adaptive streaming stack
- Support for DAV video files
- Add WebP image mapping
- Fix missing audio start of Opus audio in MKV/WebM
- Fix an infinite loop in MP4
- Fix attachments extractions in ogg files
- Support Uncompressed audio in mp4 (ISO/IEC 23003-5)
- Fix some lip sync issue in rare MPEG-TS streams
Misc:
- Qt/macOS: Fixup user provided URLs
- Add safe area handling on macOS
- Qt: improve preferences search
- Qt: fix --no-mouse-events option
3rd party libraries (contrib):
- Update YouTube script
- Fix Icecast directory parsing which could lead to missing entries
- Improve UPnP compatibility with some servers
- Update FFmpeg to 4.4
- Update libflac to 1.3.4 to fix CVE-2020-0499 and CVE-2021-0561
- Update libsmb2 to fix invalid UTF-8 encoding of some filenames
- Update taglib to fix corruptions when editing some OGG metadata
- Update dav1d to 0.9.2
- Update fribidi to 1.0.11
- Update freetype to 2.11.1
- Update libass to 0.15.2
- Drop pthreadGC2 in favor of winpthreads
- Enable Java support for blurays on Apple M1
- Update libsrt to 1.4.4
- Update twolame to 0.4.0
- Update mpg123 to 1.29.3
- Update libnfs to 5.0.1
- Update libarchive to 3.6.0
- Update AOM encoder to 3.1.1