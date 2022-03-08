Software-update: VLC Media Player 3.0.17

VLC Media Player logo (79 pix) Versie 3.0.17 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Chromecast, hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Core:
  • Fix a regression in parsing secondary source MRLs
  • Allow brackets in path part of URLs
Access:
  • Fix support for screen capture on macOS with avcapture
  • Fix closing of HTTP 1.x connections
  • Improve HTTP2 memory usage
  • Improve AVCapture module
  • Improve AudioCD support (audio/data mixed mode, musicbrainz)
  • Improve SMB compatibility by changing the read size
  • Several improvements on the SRT modules (including streamID)
Decoders/Packetizers:
  • Add support for DTS LBR
  • Fix some HEVC hardware decoding on Windows and crashes when aspect ratio changes
  • Fix hardware decoding for some AMD GPU drivers
  • Add support for new Fourcc for E-AC3, AV1, GeoVision
  • Fix crashes with VP9 streams
  • Fix styling issues with subs tx3g (mp4) tracks
  • Fix playback of live AV1 streams
Audio Output:
  • iOS/tvOS: add support for spatial audio
  • macOS: fix some channels ordering for > 5.1 channels
  • Android: rework audio volume management
Video Output:
  • Fix a D3D11 crash when the stream changes aspect ratio
Demux:
  • Major overhaul of the adaptive streaming stack
  • Support for DAV video files
  • Add WebP image mapping
  • Fix missing audio start of Opus audio in MKV/WebM
  • Fix an infinite loop in MP4
  • Fix attachments extractions in ogg files
  • Support Uncompressed audio in mp4 (ISO/IEC 23003-5)
  • Fix some lip sync issue in rare MPEG-TS streams
Interface:
  • Qt/macOS: Fixup user provided URLs
  • Add safe area handling on macOS
  • Qt: improve preferences search
  • Qt: fix --no-mouse-events option
Misc:
  • Update YouTube script
  • Fix Icecast directory parsing which could lead to missing entries
  • Improve UPnP compatibility with some servers
3rd party libraries (contrib):
  • Update FFmpeg to 4.4
  • Update libflac to 1.3.4 to fix CVE-2020-0499 and CVE-2021-0561
  • Update libsmb2 to fix invalid UTF-8 encoding of some filenames
  • Update taglib to fix corruptions when editing some OGG metadata
  • Update dav1d to 0.9.2
  • Update fribidi to 1.0.11
  • Update freetype to 2.11.1
  • Update libass to 0.15.2
  • Drop pthreadGC2 in favor of winpthreads
  • Enable Java support for blurays on Apple M1
  • Update libsrt to 1.4.4
  • Update twolame to 0.4.0
  • Update mpg123 to 1.29.3
  • Update libnfs to 5.0.1
  • Update libarchive to 3.6.0
  • Update AOM encoder to 3.1.1
VLC Media Player 2.1.0 screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 3.0.17
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Videolan
Download http://download.videolan.org/pub/videolan/vlc/3.0.17/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-03-2022 05:05
submitter: 1DMKIIN

08-03-2022 • 05:05

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Videolan

Reacties (20)

+1Carlos0_0
8 maart 2022 13:16
Was een mooi programma maar de tijd van filmpjes op de pc bekijken is al jaren voorbij voor mij, eens een filmpje van youtube ofzo maar heb je geen player voor nodig.
Heb al sinds 2015 een Nas en daar staan mijn films en series, mijn smart tv kan daar gewoon bij ideaal.

En voor de rest gewoon netflix etc, geen laptop meer aan de tv of iets :).
+1mrtnptrs

@Carlos0_08 maart 2022 13:37
Ik kijk tegenwoordig ook bijna geen videos meer op mijn PC, maar bij YouTube en streamen vanaf je NAS, heb je bijna altijd te maken met compressie. Hierdoor gaat toch (al is het vaak nauwelijks zichtbaar) wat kwaliteit verloren. Digital Foundry stelt bijvoorbeeld via zijn Patreon hoge kwaliteit versies van hun videos beschikbaar die geen last hebben van de YouTube compressie. Deze kan ik dan mooi bekijken via VLC in zijn volle glorie. Want veel games bevatten veel kleine details (denk aan planten en zo), waar veel compressiealgoritmes toch niet enorm goed mee overweg kunnen, waardoor dus details verloren gaan. Deze zijn dan wel vaak zichbaar als je het kijkt zonder compressie.

En daarnaast, YouTube en veel streamingsservices kunnen niet streamen op hoger dan 60 fps (of is soms extreem belastend qua rekenkracht of netwerkbeperkingen). Met VLC kun je dus 120 fps content bijvoorbeeld dus wel kijken.

Ook speelt dus mee dat VLC volledig open source is en iedereen er dus aan bij kan dragen. Hierdoor is het vaak heel stabiel en wordt het goed onderhouden. De stabiliteit zal dus bijna altijd beter zijn dan via streaming of YouTube. Ook ondersteunt VLC veel meer bestandsformaten natively dan deze alternatieve diensten (deze moeten de bestanden vaak eerst converteren, wat rekenkracht en energie kost).

VLC wordt dus tegenwoordig minder gebruikt, maar is nog steeds relevant als je voor hoge kwaliteit wilt gaan :) Daarnaast; VLC heeft ingebouwde Chromecast support, dus kun je ook je eigen videos makkelijk mee streamen vanaf je laptop. Dus eigenlijk het beste van alle werelden gecombineerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrtnptrs op 8 maart 2022 13:42]

+1beerse
@Carlos0_08 maart 2022 14:03
Met dat zelfde doel gebruik ik vlc op mijn android telefoon en tablet: rechtstreeks naar de nas (als ik thuis op de wifi zit).
0Carlos0_0
@beerse8 maart 2022 17:25
Films/ serie kijken op zo klein schermpje ja het kan, maar mij zul je het niet zien doen verschrikkelijk :).
+1jdevrie
@Carlos0_08 maart 2022 17:42
Er is een versie van VLC voor Android TV. Dus kun je gewoon direct op je smart TV vanaf je NAS kijken via SMB of via Webdav. Maar daar kun je ook Kodi (voorheen xbmc) voor gebruiken. Die laatste vindt ik persoonlijk wat gebruikersvriendelijker en heeft veel meer mogelijkheden.
0Carlos0_0
@jdevrie8 maart 2022 17:54
Ik kan met mijn LG tv ook direct bij mijn Nas, en ok alle filmpjes etc afspelen :).
0BartScheffer
@jdevrie9 maart 2022 12:53
Waar kan ik die dan vinden , ok heb een lg tv , het zou super zijn
0jdevrie
@BartScheffer9 maart 2022 17:42
Ik weet niet waar VLC voor een LG tv verkrijgbaar is. Ik heb het over een versie voor Android TV maar LG gebruikt WEB-OS en geen Android. Kodi voor WEB-OS bestaat niet. Dan kun je alleen casten vanaf Kodi op je telefoon naar je TV.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jdevrie op 9 maart 2022 17:44]

+1AnonymousWP
8 maart 2022 10:46
Via de updater of voorpagina is 'ie nog niet te downloaden. Hier wel: https://download.videolan...in64/vlc-3.0.17-win64.exe.

Zie ook: https://download.videolan.org/pub/videolan/vlc/3.0.17/win64/

CC: @VirtualGuineaPig

[Reactie gewijzigd door AnonymousWP op 8 maart 2022 10:46]

+1VirtualGuineaPig
@AnonymousWP8 maart 2022 11:36
Of gewoon: https://download.videolan.org/pub/videolan/vlc/3.0.17/ voor diegenen die iets anders draaien dan Windows

[Reactie gewijzigd door VirtualGuineaPig op 8 maart 2022 11:36]

0Ge Someone
@VirtualGuineaPig13 maart 2022 09:59
Inmiddels is ook 3.0.17.3 verschenen.
Changes between 3.0.17 and 3.0.17.3:

Demux:
* Fix a regression causing a lack of audio in adaptive streaming
Interface:
* Qt: Fix right click support on video
Misc:
* Update YouTube script
+1Gerard001a
8 maart 2022 12:49
Het blijft toch mijn favoriete mediaspeler :)
Kan werkelijk elk bestand afspelen _/-\o_
0Xieoxer
8 maart 2022 07:15
Huh, waar blijft de v4 versie? Ze roepen al maanden dat ergens eind 2022 online zou gaan. Inmiddels zitten we in 2023 en het is nog steeds niet gebeurd. Daarnaast is dit een behoorlijke release update. Bijzonder dat ze daar xx.xx.17 version aan gekoppeld hebben. Ik zou eerder 3.1.0 hebben verwacht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xieoxer op 8 maart 2022 07:16]

+1Yisc
@Xieoxer8 maart 2022 07:53
Op mijn kalender is het nog geen eind 2022 :)
Sterker nog, we zitten pas aan het begin van dat jaar.
Dus als jij al in 2023 zit, dan staat je klok verkeerd of je bent aan het tijdreizen :D
0robbinkg
@Xieoxer8 maart 2022 09:10
Ik zou je NTP server even wijzigen want die van jou heeft het niet helemaal goed 8)7
0Call of Duty
@Xieoxer8 maart 2022 12:38
Mag ik van jou wat uitslagen van voetbalwedstrijden en paardenraces van Q3 en Q4 van 2022?
0ChopperGunnerNL
@Xieoxer9 maart 2022 13:22
De Nightly van 4.0 is wel al een tijd te downloaden op https://nightlies.videolan.org/
Je kan hier dus al 4.0 uitproberen, de build wordt ook bijna dagelijks bijgewerkt.
0VirtualGuineaPig
8 maart 2022 08:46
Bijzonder; als ik in VLC 3.0.16 check of er een update is, wordt mij gemeld dat ik de laatste versie heb ...

Dan maar weer handmatig.
0Maurits van Baerle

@VirtualGuineaPig8 maart 2022 14:05
Dat is bij VLC (en bij vrij veel andere software) altijd zo. De massa komt bij VLC pas een paar weken later. Wel zo fijn als op dag één blijkt dat er toch nog ergens een showstopper bug zit die pas aan het licht komt als meer gebruikers het in de praktijk draaien.
0VirtualGuineaPig
@Maurits van Baerle8 maart 2022 16:57
Daarom ben ik een VirtualGuineaPig.

Die zichzelf weer kan herstellen, overigens.

Wat bij VLC niet noodzakelijk is; de bug dat VLC een stream kwijtraakt is nu kennelijk weg en voor de rest is het weer een steenstabiel (rocksolid) release.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

