Software-update: Zettlr 3.0.2

Zettlr logo (79 pix)Versie 3.0.2 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource- en crossplatform-markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De releasenotes sinds versie 3.0.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v3.0.2

Bug Fixes | Quality of Life Updates | Security Improvements

This update fixed a few issues here and there that have been identified since the last release. This mainly refers to how link rendering is done, a potential data loss issue, and the file importer. Additionally, some translations have been updated. Finally, this update contains a security patch, so we recommend a swift update.

GUI and Functionality
  • Fixed a bug that would not parse plain-text links at the end of a line completely
  • Added two heuristics to plain link parser: (a) if the matched link ends with a period, exclude the period; (b) if the matched link ends with a closing bracket that does not match an open bracket, exclude the closing bracket (remember that you can explicitly define the start and end of plain links by wrapping them in < and >)
  • Fixed an issue that could lead to data loss if "Always load remote changes" was checked in the settings (#4706)
  • Improved the Czech translation (#4688)
  • Improve the Chinese (Taiwan) translation (#4711)
  • Fixed an issue that would import Markdown files as LaTeX instead of simply copying the file
  • If multiple candidate profiles to import files are found, the user can now choose the correct one
Under the Hood
  • Increased the "immediate" save delay from 250 to 500ms to give slower systems more time to persist changes to disk
  • Replaced direct access and stat calls for files and directories in the FSAL with a wrapper that will later on allow us to keep different file systems (e.g., WebDav versus local filesystem) opaque to the user
  • Fixed a potentially (?) horrible bug where directory modification times were accidentally set to ctime instead of mtime, leaving any changes to the directory that do not also update ctime hidden from the FSAL
  • Fixed a misalignment of the InlineCode element for the Pandoc attribute parser
  • Upgrade Electron to v25.8.4, mitigating CVE-2023-5217

Release v3.0.2

Bug fixes and performance improvements

This is a small update that fixes many minor nuisances that got reported since the release of 3.0. It also includes a security update, so we recommend this update for everyone.

GUI and Functionality
  • Monospaced elements such as inline code elements are now rendered in monospace font again
  • Fixed a bug preventing assigning colors and descriptions to tags in the tag manager
  • Magic Quotes detect forward and backward slashes (/ and \) as non-word characters, behind which a starting Magic Quote can begin
  • Zettlr now properly uses a proper filename extension on export even when using extensions
  • The generic text input context menu shows proper labels (#4655)
  • Improved the French translation
  • Improved the Japanese translation
  • Improved the Catalan translation
  • Fixed link previews for short notes
  • Updated the notification and menubar (Windows/Linux) icons to the new logo
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent changing the directory sorting order (#4654)
  • Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the autocomplete pop-up not showing when editing an existing Zettelkasten link (#4653)
  • Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the last active tab(s) to not be remembered correctly on launch
  • Improved calendar view layout
  • Fixed a visual bug that would make a distraction-free editor overlay even pop-overs
  • Fixed a small glitch that would prevent proper visual indented alignment of images when inside of list items
  • Replace the long "Open image externally" message with an icon on prerendered images and move it to the title; also make the message translatable
Under the Hood
  • Fixed the plainPandocReaderWriter utility function to properly extract the plain reader/writer in all possible configurations
  • Improved performance of the math equation parser
  • Improved performance of the footnote parser
  • Improved performance of the plain link parser
  • Renamed the Catalan translation file from ca-CA to ca-ES
  • Moved the notification provider to a utility function
  • Refactored Popover logic to use props instead of data for initialization to ensure the data is available upon component instantiation, making the logic less brittle
  • Refactored a hacky solution that would not remember the previous editor state when entering distraction free mode and led to various other issues and bugs
  • Update Electron to v25.8.1 to mitigate CVE-2023-4863

Zettlr

Versienummer 3.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Zettlr
Download https://zettlr.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-10-2023 22:16 12

07-10-2023 • 22:16

12

Bron: Zettlr

Update-historie

16-04 Zettlr 3.4.4 0
28-02 Zettlr 3.4.3 0
21-02 Zettlr 3.4.2 0
23-12 Zettlr 3.4.1 2
21-11 Zettlr 3.3.1 0
28-10 Zettlr 3.2.3 6
01-10 Zettlr 3.2.2 0
15-09 Zettlr 3.2.1 7
06-'24 Zettlr 3.2.0 3
05-'24 Zettlr 3.1.0 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Zettlr

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
12
12
7
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Roel1966 7 oktober 2023 22:42
Eerlijk gezegd nog nooit gehoord van deze tool maar ik lees dat je er dus zelf e-boeken mee kan genereren wat ik wel interessant vind. Alleen vraag ik mij wel even af of je dan ook zo'n e-book kan beveiligen tegen dan illegaal kopieren.
Jerie @Roel19667 oktober 2023 23:03
Zettlr heeft (natuurlijk) Pandoc als dependancy. Als je ziet wat je daar zoal mee kan converteren (o.a. allerlei markdown varianten) dan snap je dat ePub (wat eigenlijk HTML is) appeltje eitje is voor deze tool. PDF kan-ie ook.

Maar als je goed leest, lees je Electron; het is dus weer eens een veredelde browser.
Alleen vraag ik mij wel even af of je dan ook zo'n e-book kan beveiligen tegen dan illegaal kopieren.
Deze beveiligingen zijn allemaal gekraakt en bovendien gaat het nooit werken omdat in een e-reader je het video signaal af zou kunnen luisteren. Het beste dat je kunt doen is watermarking. Zo is ook Reality Winner gepakt :)

Rest me nog te zeggen: Zettelkasten is een prima tool om een boek te schrijven (fictie, non-fictie, wetenschappelijk, scriptie, enz) omdat je je notities en je uiteindelijke eindproduct in dezelfde omgeving hebt, en relaties kunt linken.
Roel1966 @Jerie7 oktober 2023 23:07
Dank je voor de uitleg !
beerse @Roel19669 oktober 2023 12:04
[een beetje off-topic] Als het om bestaande documenten gaat kan je met een standaard libreoffice installatie al best wel exotische pdf en/of epub documenten genereren uit je bestaande document. In ieder geval met meer controle over het resultaat als de standaard pdf-printers. Daar zit ook een zekere mate van versleuteling en beveiliging in.

Bedenk dat je met een bestand geen beveiliging tegen (illegaal) kopieren kan hebben. Bestanden kan je blijven gebruiken. Welk kan je mogelijk versleuteling toevoegen en daarmee het illegaal gebruik moeilijker maken. Dan is het aan de gebruikte techniek hoe de ontsleuteling werkt en mogelijk nog is te controleren.

Bedenk dat het gebruik van pgp en dergelijke ook in deze categorie valt. Misschien voldoet dat wel aan jou gewenste vorm van beveiliging.
Roel1966 @beerse9 oktober 2023 18:01
Een PDF maken is mij bekend maar het zou leuk zijn als ik ook e-pub kan maken en liefst dan b.v. met een DRM beveiliging.
Mindfucker 8 oktober 2023 00:10
Jammer dat het geen web-based app is, zou zoiets wel willen hosten op mijn server.
Jerie @Mindfucker8 oktober 2023 20:23
Het is meer web-based dan je denkt. Under the hood is het Electron, en Pandoc ondersteunt allerlei standaarden die op WWW veelvuldig voor komen.

De sync kun je laten verlopen zoals jij dat wilt. Nextcloud (dwz Files, gebruikt WebDAV) bijvoorbeeld, dat kan. Dan is het zo web-based als het maar kan.
Falco
8 oktober 2023 09:31
Mooie tool om vooral langere teksten en/of research werk te schrijven.

Echter voor dagelijkse notities en bijhouden van todos ben ik over naar Logseq
Friemel @Falco8 oktober 2023 17:26
Echter voor dagelijkse notities en bijhouden van todos ben ik over naar Logseq
Vind je dat beter dan Obsidian? Ik gebruik die een aantal maanden en het lijkt van buitenaf wel erg veel op elkaar.
Falco
@Friemel8 oktober 2023 17:34
Obsidian vind ik ook goed, maar het feit dat Logseq open source is gaf voor mij de doorslag.
Opifex @Friemel8 oktober 2023 19:52
Obsidian mag je strikt genomen enkel gebruiken voor Personal use.

(Tenzij je je portefeuille opentrekt natuurlijk)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Opifex op 25 juli 2024 10:54]

openbsd 7 oktober 2023 23:09
Besturingssystemen Linux, Windows 10, Windows 11

En Apple zowel Intel als Apple Silicon

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq