Versie 3.0.2 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource- en crossplatform-markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De releasenotes sinds versie 3.0.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
This update fixed a few issues here and there that have been identified since the last release. This mainly refers to how link rendering is done, a potential data loss issue, and the file importer. Additionally, some translations have been updated. Finally, this update contains a security patch, so we recommend a swift update.GUI and Functionality
Under the Hood
- Fixed a bug that would not parse plain-text links at the end of a line completely
- Added two heuristics to plain link parser: (a) if the matched link ends with a period, exclude the period; (b) if the matched link ends with a closing bracket that does not match an open bracket, exclude the closing bracket (remember that you can explicitly define the start and end of plain links by wrapping them in
<and
>)
- Fixed an issue that could lead to data loss if "Always load remote changes" was checked in the settings (#4706)
- Improved the Czech translation (#4688)
- Improve the Chinese (Taiwan) translation (#4711)
- Fixed an issue that would import Markdown files as LaTeX instead of simply copying the file
- If multiple candidate profiles to import files are found, the user can now choose the correct one
- Increased the "immediate" save delay from 250 to 500ms to give slower systems more time to persist changes to disk
- Replaced direct
accessand
statcalls for files and directories in the FSAL with a wrapper that will later on allow us to keep different file systems (e.g., WebDav versus local filesystem) opaque to the user
- Fixed a potentially (?) horrible bug where directory modification times were accidentally set to
ctimeinstead of
mtime, leaving any changes to the directory that do not also update
ctimehidden from the FSAL
- Fixed a misalignment of the
InlineCodeelement for the Pandoc attribute parser
- Upgrade Electron to v25.8.4, mitigating CVE-2023-5217
This is a small update that fixes many minor nuisances that got reported since the release of 3.0. It also includes a security update, so we recommend this update for everyone.GUI and Functionality
- Monospaced elements such as inline code elements are now rendered in monospace font again
- Fixed a bug preventing assigning colors and descriptions to tags in the tag manager
- Magic Quotes detect forward and backward slashes (/ and \) as non-word characters, behind which a starting Magic Quote can begin
- Zettlr now properly uses a proper filename extension on export even when using extensions
- The generic text input context menu shows proper labels (#4655)
- Improved the French translation
- Improved the Japanese translation
- Improved the Catalan translation
- Fixed link previews for short notes
- Updated the notification and menubar (Windows/Linux) icons to the new logo
- Fixed a bug that would prevent changing the directory sorting order (#4654)
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the autocomplete pop-up not showing when editing an existing Zettelkasten link (#4653)
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the last active tab(s) to not be remembered correctly on launch
- Improved calendar view layout
- Fixed a visual bug that would make a distraction-free editor overlay even pop-overs
- Fixed a small glitch that would prevent proper visual indented alignment of images when inside of list items
- Replace the long "Open image externally" message with an icon on prerendered images and move it to the title; also make the message translatable
- Fixed the
plainPandocReaderWriterutility function to properly extract the plain reader/writer in all possible configurations
- Improved performance of the math equation parser
- Improved performance of the footnote parser
- Improved performance of the plain link parser
- Renamed the Catalan translation file from
ca-CAto
ca-ES
- Moved the notification provider to a utility function
- Refactored Popover logic to use props instead of data for initialization to ensure the data is available upon component instantiation, making the logic less brittle
- Refactored a hacky solution that would not remember the previous editor state when entering distraction free mode and led to various other issues and bugs
- Update Electron to v25.8.1 to mitigate CVE-2023-4863