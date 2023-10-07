Versie 3.0.2 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource- en crossplatform-markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De releasenotes sinds versie 3.0.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v3.0.2

This update fixed a few issues here and there that have been identified since the last release. This mainly refers to how link rendering is done, a potential data loss issue, and the file importer. Additionally, some translations have been updated. Finally, this update contains a security patch, so we recommend a swift update.

Fixed a bug that would not parse plain-text links at the end of a line completely

Added two heuristics to plain link parser: (a) if the matched link ends with a period, exclude the period; (b) if the matched link ends with a closing bracket that does not match an open bracket, exclude the closing bracket (remember that you can explicitly define the start and end of plain links by wrapping them in < and > )

Fixed an issue that could lead to data loss if "Always load remote changes" was checked in the settings (#4706)

Improved the Czech translation (#4688)

Improve the Chinese (Taiwan) translation (#4711)

Fixed an issue that would import Markdown files as LaTeX instead of simply copying the file

If multiple candidate profiles to import files are found, the user can now choose the correct one

Increased the "immediate" save delay from 250 to 500ms to give slower systems more time to persist changes to disk

Replaced direct access and stat calls for files and directories in the FSAL with a wrapper that will later on allow us to keep different file systems (e.g., WebDav versus local filesystem) opaque to the user

Fixed a potentially (?) horrible bug where directory modification times were accidentally set to ctime instead of mtime , leaving any changes to the directory that do not also update ctime hidden from the FSAL

Fixed a misalignment of the InlineCode element for the Pandoc attribute parser

Upgrade Electron to v25.8.4, mitigating CVE-2023-5217

element for the Pandoc attribute parser Upgrade Electron to v25.8.4, mitigating CVE-2023-5217

Monospaced elements such as inline code elements are now rendered in monospace font again

Fixed a bug preventing assigning colors and descriptions to tags in the tag manager

Magic Quotes detect forward and backward slashes (/ and \) as non-word characters, behind which a starting Magic Quote can begin

Zettlr now properly uses a proper filename extension on export even when using extensions

The generic text input context menu shows proper labels (#4655)

Improved the French translation

Improved the Japanese translation

Improved the Catalan translation

Fixed link previews for short notes

Updated the notification and menubar (Windows/Linux) icons to the new logo

Fixed a bug that would prevent changing the directory sorting order (#4654)

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the autocomplete pop-up not showing when editing an existing Zettelkasten link (#4653)

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the last active tab(s) to not be remembered correctly on launch

Improved calendar view layout

Fixed a visual bug that would make a distraction-free editor overlay even pop-overs

Fixed a small glitch that would prevent proper visual indented alignment of images when inside of list items

Replace the long "Open image externally" message with an icon on prerendered images and move it to the title; also make the message translatable