Versie 3.2.3 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource- en crossplatform-markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This update fixes issues across several areas of the app. Primarily, we have improved the rendering of elements in the editor, the usability of drag & drop and paste operations, the updater, and a few rare but severe bugs. More specifically, the image renderer is now more usable, and works and looks better. Also, we have improved some rendering issues with regard to blockquotes and highlights. Thirdly, the updater now provides both better feedback and checks once an hour, meaning that the app will notify you of new updates even if you rarely restart it. Also, it will notify you of an available update with a message box, rather than just the update icon in the toolbar. Lastly, users have reported and we have found a few issues that could freeze up individual editors, or the entire app, leading to a suboptimal experience. As always, for all changes, please consult the changelog below.

Fix highlight markers not appearing while the emphasis renderer is on when the user edits a highlighted span

Add pascal syntax highlighting to the code block autocomplete

Improved highlight detection around punctuation marks and other non-word characters

Image previews now treat escaped quotes in image titles properly ( ![alt](image.png "\"quoted\" title") )

) Fix an issue with image caption updating that may replace text surrounding the image (#5021)

Too small images won't display the informational layers anymore (#3953)

Improve image copy and paste operations (#5408)

Improve dropping operations onto the main editor

Blockquote markers are now properly hidden with the emphasis renderer on and the cursor not within the blockquote (#4667)

Fix ambiguous German unsaved-changes dialog (#5072)

Fixed an issue where some websites could make Zettlr freeze on loading a link preview via catastrophic backtracking in a regular expression (#4883)

Make link preview generator more resilient

Updated German ( de-DE ) translation (#5399)

) translation (#5399) Fixed an issue where indented LaTeX math equations could crash the editor instance due to the code marks including superfluous newlines (#4726)

Fixed missing code block background on YAML Frontmatters

Improved visual feedback during the update process

Zettlr now checks for new updates once an hour instead only during startup

New tags are now picked up by the app immediately (#5140)

Fixed a UI regression where clicking on the tag filter didn't focus the text box (#5444)

Nightly releases are no longer considered older than the current stable version (#5429)

Fixed file duplication (#5360)

Fixed a bug that would cause a saved window state to be lost due to an issue with the active file not existing anymore

Zettlr now respects your chosen symbols for bold and italic formatting upon converting HTML to Markdown (e.g., during paste; #5396)