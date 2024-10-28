Firmware-update: Apple iOS 18.1

Apple iOS 18 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft versie 18.1 van iOS uitgebracht. In iOS 18, dat geschikt is voor alle modellen waar ook iOS 17 op draait, is het onder meer mogelijk het beginscherm aan te passen, is er ondersteuning voor Rich Communication Services, heeft het bedieningspaneel een opfrisbeurt gekregen en is de fotoapp vernieuwd. Verder is er een wachtwoordmanager en kunnen apps worden verborgen of worden afgeschermd. Met deze update komen onder meer diverse AI-functies beschikbaar, zij het alleen op iPhones die over een A17 Pro SoC beschikken. De complete changelog is hieronder te vinden.

Writing Tools
  • Writing Tools are available nearly everywhere you type, allowing you to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text right in the app you’re working in
  • Rewrite suggests different versions of your text so you can choose which combination of flow and wording you like best
  • Proofread lets you view suggested improvements to what you’re writing, like grammar fixes and language refinements
  • Summarize allows you to select text wherever you’re writing and generate a high-quality summary
Siri
  • A new look and feel includes a glowing light that wraps around the edge of your screen, animates responsively to the sound of your voice, and lets you keep scrolling or typing while you talk to Siri
  • Type to Siri when you don’t want to speak a request out loud by double tapping at the bottom of the screen
  • Richer language understanding enables Siri to follow along if you stumble over your words or change your mind mid-sentence
  • Conversational context is maintained over the course of a session, so you can refer more naturally to something you said in a recent request or something Siri mentioned in a recent response
  • Product knowledge helps you get answers to thousands of questions about the features and settings on your Apple products
  • Voice enhancements make Siri sound more natural, expressive, and clear
Photos
  • Photos search lets you find photos and videos simply by describing what you’re looking for
  • Clean Up removes distractions in your photos
  • Memory movies can be created by describing the story you want to see
Notifications
  • Notification summaries make it easy to catch up on your notifications with a glanceable summary of the most important information
  • Reduce Interruptions is a new Focus that ensures the most urgent notifications get through to you while silencing potential distractions
  • Smart Reply in Mail and Messages help you quickly respond to messages with suggested responses
  • Priority messages in Mail understands the content of your messages and prioritizes those that require your attention, displaying them at the top of your inbox
  • Transcription summaries in Notes give you an intelligently created summary of the transcript from your audio recording or call recording
Phone
  • Call recordings and transcriptions let you record live calls and transcribe them in the Notes app, with an automatic announcement that the call is being recorded
Camera
  • Camera Control can quickly switch to the front TrueDepth Camera (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)
  • Spatial photo capture, along with spatial video capture, is available in a new Spatial camera mode (iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)
AirPods
  • Hearing Test feature provides scientifically-validated hearing test results from the comfort of home (intended for users 18 years or older)
  • Hearing Aid feature provides personalized, clinical-grade assistance that is automatically applied to sounds in your environment as well as music, videos, and calls (intended for users 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss)
  • Hearing Protection feature helps users minimize exposure to loud environmental noise across listening modes (available in the United States and Canada)
  • Features require AirPods Pro 2 with firmware version 7B19 or later. All features may not be available for all countries or regions, for more information visit this page.
This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:
  • Control Center has new options to add connectivity controls individually and reset your configuration
  • RCS Business Messaging lets you connect with businesses over RCS (requires carrier support)
  • App Store search lets you use natural language to find what you’re looking for more easily
  • Game Center friend invites can be sent directly from the Contacts app and Friend Suggestions, and receivers can see the invites in the inbox in Settings
  • Fixes an issue in Podcasts where unplayed episodes are marked as played
  • Fixes an issue where videos recorded at 4K 60 while the device is warm could experience stutter while scrubbing the video playback in Photos
  • Fixes an issue where digital car keys may not unlock or start a vehicle with passive entry after restoring from a backup or transferring directly from another iPhone
  • Fixes an issue where iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro models may unexpectedly restart
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Apple iOS 18.0

Versienummer 18.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-10-2024 21:37
72 • submitter: Davidas

28-10-2024 • 21:37

72

Submitter: Davidas

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

18-04 Apple iOS 18.4.1 16
01-04 Apple iOS 18.4 40
16-03 Apple iOS 18.3.2 11
11-02 Apple iOS 18.3.1 14
28-01 Apple iOS 18.3 20
12-01 Apple iOS 18.2.1 22
13-12 Apple iOS 18.2 15
20-11 Apple iOS 18.1.1 40
28-10 Apple iOS 18.1 72
04-10 Apple iOS 18.0.1 58
Meer historie

Lees meer

Apple iPhone 16

vanaf € 778,-

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 16 Pro

vanaf € 1.025,-

4 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 15

vanaf € 698,-

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

vanaf € 1.155,90

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

vanaf € 1.193,99

5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 14

vanaf € 599,-

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 13

vanaf € 340,-

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

vanaf € 1.159,-

4 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 13 mini

vanaf € 279,-

4.5 van 5 sterren
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

vanaf € 897,-

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

vanaf € 868,-

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 11

vanaf € 262,-

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

vanaf € 559,99

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 16 Plus

vanaf € 899,-

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

vanaf € 429,-

3.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

vanaf € 791,44

5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

vanaf € 1.052,-

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 12

vanaf € 479,-

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

vanaf € 689,-

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

vanaf € 313,89

4 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

vanaf € 749,99

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

vanaf € 699,99

4 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone X

vanaf € 449,99

4 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone XR

vanaf € 184,-

4 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

vanaf € 350,02

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Smartphones Apple iPhone

Reacties (72)

-Moderatie-faq
72
72
47
1
0
21
Wijzig sortering
HellFury 29 oktober 2024 09:13
Allemaal leuk en aardig, dat niet-gedefragmenteerde ecosysteem van Apple, maar zo'n changelog van iOS 18.1 heb ik natuurlijk helemaal niet aan als je ene helft niet werkt omdat ik in de EU woon, en de andere helft niet werkt omdat ik niet de nieuwste iPhone heb. Ik kan ook nergens vinden wat ik dan wél krijg.

Ben nu 18.1 aan het installeren, maar ben heel benieuwd wat er dan daadwerkelijk nieuw is. Enkel bijv wifi in het bedieningspaneel?

Oké, hierbij het antwoord voor een iPhone 13 in EU op Nederlands:
  • Kleine toevoeginkjes zoals wifi en bluetooth in bedieningspaneel en fixes
  • ...
  • ...
En dat was het.
  • Geen AI-functies
  • Geen nieuwe Siri, nog niet eens het nieuwe ontwerp of ook maar de keuze om op het Siri-icoon te drukken om te typen naar Siri i.p.v. altijd praten of altijd typen
  • Geen nieuwe Foto's-functies
  • Geen samenvattingen of prioritisering in meldingen, mail of berichten
  • Geen telefoonopname, laat staan transcribering
Met airpods heb ik echter wel:
  • Gehoortest met Airpods
  • vermindering van hard geluid
Maar dat voelt nou ook niet echt als specifiek iOS 18.1, aangezien dit iOS 18.1 + Airpods firmware-functionaliteit is.

En voor diegenen die willen reageren met "Ja, wat had je dan verwacht met een 5 jaar oude iPhone?". Ik had verwacht dat als Apple regiospecifieke functionaliteit of hardwarespecifieke uitrolt, dat ze dat duidelijk vermelden in de changelog, in plaats van dat we met de hele wereld simpelweg knippen en plakken wat Apple plaatst. Op de doos van een goedkope Samsung tv staat ook niet welke functies de dure tv's hebben. Apple creëert deze fragmentatie (om soms goede of logische redenen), maar daar moeten ze wel duidelijk in zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HellFury op 29 oktober 2024 09:41]

eprillios @HellFury29 oktober 2024 12:25
De changelog die je te zien krijgt via het updatemenu in Instellingen is vertaald en toegespitst op regionale beschikbaarheid van functies. Verder zet Apple tussen haakjes welke hardwaresupport er is per item. Dus die informatievoorziening vanuit Apple is niet zozeer gebrekkig. Tweakers publiceert een kennelijk complete changelog in de Engelse versie.
Davidas 28 oktober 2024 21:57
De gehoortest in combinatie met de AirPods Pro 2 werkt echt fantastisch, heel knap geïntegreerd.
MennoE @Davidas29 oktober 2024 00:43
Ja wauw. Mijn linkeroor is al sinds mijn geboorte slecht. Ik hoor veel hoge tonen niet. Mijn hele leven moet ik in lawaaierige ruimtes mijn rechteroor naar iemand draaien als hij tegen mij praat. Ik heb net de gehoortest gedaan en de gehoorapparaat functie aangezet. Fantastisch!!! Muziek is opeens zoveel mooier. Ik kreeg er tranen van in mijn ogen dat ik opeens weer muziek op die manier kan horen.
Mr. Freeze @MennoE29 oktober 2024 06:07
Echt mooi om te lezen dat deze functie je zoveel vreugde brengt, maar ben je niet eerder naar een audicien geweest? Wellicht dat een echt gehoorapparaat je nog meer laat horen? Of werken die AirPods gewoon beter?
Coffee @Mr. Freeze29 oktober 2024 06:54
Ik weet niet of je AirPods kan combineren met een gehoorapparaat?
hottestbrain @Coffee29 oktober 2024 07:07
Airpods pro zijn (in ieder geval in de US, wellicht nog extra eisen aan de NL markt) te gebruiken als gehoorapparaat.

Edit: Ik lees in comments hieronder dat de gehoorapparaat functie hier ook werkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hottestbrain op 29 oktober 2024 07:09]

Coffee @hottestbrain29 oktober 2024 07:20
Dat had ik begrepen, maar de vraag was waarom OP niet eerder naar een audicien was geweest. Als dat was gebeurd, dan kon je AirPods niet combineren met een gehoorapparaat.
MennoE @Mr. Freeze29 oktober 2024 11:39
Terechte vraag! Ik ben vroeger een aantal keer bij het ziekenhuis geweest voor mijn gehoor. Zij gaven aan dat een gehoorapparaat niet zou werken, omdat de beschadiging zodanig is dat ik ook versterkt geluid niet hoor. Ik had daarom niet de verwachting dat deze nieuwe functie van de airpods enig verschil zou uitmaken. Maar dat doet het dus wel. Geen idee hoe dat komt. Misschien dat ik ook met deze functie nog niet 'normaal' hoor. Ik kan het niet vergelijken omdat het aangeboren is. Het geluid is in ieder geval een stuk beter en rijker dan zonder.
Mr. Freeze @MennoE29 oktober 2024 11:42
Pas maar op dat Tim Cook je niet op het podium roept ;)

Zo blij voor je O+
MennoE @Mr. Freeze29 oktober 2024 11:47
Haha. Tnx!!
lenwar
@Davidas28 oktober 2024 22:35
Wat houdt het concreet in?
JBL heeft een functie waarmee je kunt aangeven welke tonen je nog goed (of niet meer goed hoort) via een test en hij past daarmee de equalizer aan op jouw gehoorprofiel.

Komt het daar op neer? Of doet het meer dan dat?
Davidas @lenwar28 oktober 2024 23:00
Ja, en daarnaast biedt het geluidsbescherming.
BugBoy @Davidas29 oktober 2024 00:09
Niet in Nederland. Zie https://www.apple.com/airpods-pro/feature-availability/.
Zapato @BugBoy29 oktober 2024 06:54
Daar staat Nederland toch gewoon tussen. Protection inderdaad.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zapato op 29 oktober 2024 06:56]

gewoonveldman @Zapato29 oktober 2024 06:58
Nederland staat niet bij de Hearing Protection Feature, wel bij de test en aid features. ;)
iAR 29 oktober 2024 07:19
Ik ben benieuwd welke features in Europa, dan wel Nederland werken en welke vallen onder AI (en dus niet werken). /edit: wel vreemd dat Apple de setting "Apple Intelligence en Siri" noemt, terwijl er niets van AI is in NL.

Ik vind het sowieso ook wel bijzonder hoe bepaalde dingen werken. Bijvoorbeeld in foto’s. Op mijn iPhone is een “reis” in drieën opgedeeld (ik ws in drie regio’s in dezelfde vakantie) maar op mijn iPad is dit een ‘reis’.

[Reactie gewijzigd door iAR op 29 oktober 2024 10:57]

Ricco02 @iAR29 oktober 2024 07:27
Is best logisch. Op iPad draait geen iOS. Daar draait iPadOS. Dus 2 verschillende besturingssystemen. Die zullen natuurlijk niet exact hetzelfde werken.

Waarom ze die keuze maken met de foto’s dat weet ik niet.
iAR @Ricco0229 oktober 2024 07:30
iPadOS is gewoon een fork van iOS en geoptimaliseerd voor een iPad. Je mag toch hopen dat foto’s onder de motorkap hetzelfde is. Je gaat toch niet twee dezelfde zaken apart onderhouden.
Ricco02 @iAR29 oktober 2024 07:58
Fork ja, maar exacte kopie niet. Hetzelfde zag je met de rekenmachine app die voorheen niet op de iPad zat (nu wel).

Het ligt er ook een beetje aan waar Apple hun resources en tijd in willen steken. Als ze dezelfde foto functies minder belangrijk vinden voor de iPad (net zoals het was met de rekenmachine) dan zullen ze het pas later (of niet) introduceren.

Overigen is het aantal gebruikers voor de iPad ook aanzienlijk lager dan voor iPhone. Kan een reden zijn om minder resources en tijd in iPadOS te steken
iAR @Ricco0229 oktober 2024 08:00
Dat is een vreemde vergelijking. Foto’s was direct beschikbaar op iPadOS. De rekenmachine niet.
Ricco02 @iAR29 oktober 2024 08:01
Is geen vreemde vergelijking. De feature van de foto app die jij op noemt kwam pas later naar iPhone toe. Dus niet bij release van iPadOS. Waardoor je een uitsplitsing hebt van 2 besturingssystemen. En de ene functie er wel is in iOS en misschien niet in iPadOS.

Daarnaast probeer ik de rekenmachine app niet te vergelijken met de foto’s app. Ik probeer er alleen duidelijk mee te maken dat ookal is iPadOS een fork, je alsnog verschillen zult hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ricco02 op 29 oktober 2024 08:03]

iAR @Ricco0229 oktober 2024 08:04
Die feature was onderdeel van iOS 18 en was zowel beschikbaar in de beta's als bij de final release op zowel iPhone als iPad. Dus ik weet niet goed welk punt je nu probeert te maken.
Ricco02 @iAR29 oktober 2024 14:32
Als die beschikbaar was op final release waarom zeg je dan dat het niet op iPadOS werkt, maar je nu claimt dat het bij final release van iPadOS aanwezig was?
iAR @Ricco0230 oktober 2024 07:03
Dan zou ik mijn post nog eens lezen, want dat zei ik niet.
Ricco02 @iAR30 oktober 2024 07:41
Je gaf aan dat op jouw iPhone de reis in drieën word opgedeeld (een feature) terwijl dit op de iPad niet het geval is (dus die feature mist).
Bijvoorbeeld in foto’s. Op mijn iPhone is een “reis” in drieën opgedeeld (ik ws in drie regio’s in dezelfde vakantie) maar op mijn iPad is dit een ‘reis’.
Echter zeg jij nu dat die feature op final release beschikbaar was op zowel iPhone als iPad?
Die feature was onderdeel van iOS 18 en was zowel beschikbaar in de beta's als bij de final release op zowel iPhone als iPad. Dus ik weet niet goed welk punt je nu probeert te maken.
Dus mis je de feature nu of zit het er wel in?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ricco02 op 30 oktober 2024 07:42]

iAR @Ricco0230 oktober 2024 10:07
De feature om automatisch reizen te genereren op basis van je foto's zit in iOS 18 op beide apparaten. Op mijn iPad is mijn vakantie als één reis herkend maar op mijn iPhone zijn het er drie. Dát is het punt.
Ricco02 @iAR30 oktober 2024 14:58
Ah nu vat ik hem. Dat is inderdaad raar. Niet simpelweg een bugje in iPadOS dan?
Roko @iAR29 oktober 2024 07:28
Dat hele AI zal sowieso niet in het Nederlands zijn, hopelijk ooit wel eens
iAR @Roko29 oktober 2024 07:31
Maar wat valt dan allemaal onder AI. Het is allemaal zo geïntegreerd. En wij hebben dat Siri randje dat je indrukt niet, bijvoorbeeld. Terwijl dit bij volume wel zo is. Om maar iets kleins te noemen.
Roko @iAR29 oktober 2024 08:04
Die Siri rand zie je pas als AI aan staat en dat hebben wij nog niet
JRMBelgium @iAR29 oktober 2024 10:48
Zelfs de nieuwe Siri interface is nog niet beschikbaar in België op 18.1.
Left @iAR29 oktober 2024 11:33
Ik hoop dat deze in Europa wel werkt:
Photos search lets you find photos and videos simply by describing what you’re looking for
Dit lijkt me echt super handig.
sOid 28 oktober 2024 22:39
Hearing Protection feature helps users minimize exposure to loud environmental noise across listening modes (available in the United States and Canada)
Waarom alleen in deze landen? :/
evers97 @sOid28 oktober 2024 23:06
Waarschijlijk nog niet goedgekeurd door de EMEA. Pas als dat is afgerond is met het op de markt komen.
Coffee @evers9729 oktober 2024 06:56
Wat is de EMEA? En soort multinational organisatie die Europa, Middle East en Africa bestuurt? 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door Coffee op 29 oktober 2024 06:59]

VHware @Coffee29 oktober 2024 07:00
De term wordt door multinationals gebruikt als de regio “Europe, Middle East & Africa”
Coffee @VHware29 oktober 2024 07:18
Dat klopt, het wordt als term voor operaties in die regio’s gebruikt. Het is niet een entiteit die nog iets of kan goedkeuren.
trab_78 @Coffee29 oktober 2024 11:01
Ik ken de term EMEA, maar eerlijk gezegd heb ik hem in het ziekenhuis nog nooit gehoord. Bij mijn weten doen ze operaties meestal in een OK en niet in EMEA.
Coffee @trab_7829 oktober 2024 11:11
De term Operatie heeft meerdere definities, in dit geval bedoelde ik werkzaamheden, ondernemingen, verrichtingen.
trab_78 @Coffee29 oktober 2024 12:45
Dat vermoedde ik al. Maar dat is een anglicisme.
Coffee @trab_7829 oktober 2024 12:52
Is dat zo? Ik kwam het in het (weliswaar online) woordenboek tegen.
trab_78 @Coffee29 oktober 2024 15:28
Het is subtiel. Je kunt het wel gebruiken zoals in "Het verhuizen van de server was een ingewikkelde operatie." Dat is dus ook buiten het ziekenhuis. Maar niet als in "Het bedrijf verplaatste zijn operaties naar het hoofdkantoor." Of dus "de operaties van een bedrijf in EMEA."
Coffee @trab_7829 oktober 2024 15:32
Thanks. Dat krijg je er van als je op werk, in de IT, met name Engels spreekt/schrijft/denkt.
trab_78 @Coffee29 oktober 2024 17:06
Ja, herkenbaar hoor! Ik heb er zelf ook last van. Juist daarom ben ik er scherp op.
evers97 @Coffee29 oktober 2024 09:08
Sorry bedoelde EMA (European Medicines Agency)
Coffee @evers9729 oktober 2024 09:09
Ah duidelijk! Dat had ik inderdaad niet begrepen.
HoppyF @sOid28 oktober 2024 22:51
Geen idee!
Dit staat immers los van de gehoorapparaten functie, die werkt hier wel en ook in veel andere landen met deze 18.1 upgrade.
En bescherming tegen harde geluiden is nu juist iets wat je graag overal zou willen.
CycloneCleaver 28 oktober 2024 21:58
Zijn er al mensen die het zijn gelukt om de functie te vinden om gesprekken op te nemen? Op mijn 14 Pro Max schijnt de functie niet te bestaan / werken. Het icoontje verschijnt niet tijdens het bellen.
Azmodann @CycloneCleaver29 oktober 2024 00:53
Hier op de 16 pm ook niet. Spijtig want ik had er naar uit gekeken.
Volgens mij is die AI functie dat hij het gesprek uitschrijft op notes.
Maar het gesprek opnemen heeft niets met AI te maken volgens mij.
CycloneCleaver @Azmodann29 oktober 2024 09:07
Exact mijn idee. Jammer dat er geen tussenweg is, maar ja. Wie weet ooit!
Ample Energy @CycloneCleaver29 oktober 2024 08:21
Op welke taal staat je telefoon ingesteld? Voor NL is de functie niet beschikbaar.
CycloneCleaver @Ample Energy29 oktober 2024 09:07
Ik gebruik mijn iPhone in het Nederlands!
Carlos0_0
@CycloneCleaver28 oktober 2024 22:14
Dit klinkt meer als een AI functie, deze zijn niet beschikbaar voor de iPhone 14.
forclanz @CycloneCleaver28 oktober 2024 22:20
Nee nog niet…. Morgen weer proberen
Yordi- 28 oktober 2024 22:34
Toch eigenlijk raar dat het tot iOS 18 duurt voordat een op het oog basisfunctie als het opnemen van gesprekken wordt geïntroduceerd?
Stroper @Yordi-28 oktober 2024 23:20
Technisch gezien niet, wettelijk gezien wel. Afhankelijk van land tot land mag dit niet zomaar, zonder voorafgaande toestemming van alle deelnemers(ken de wetgeving in Nederland niet, maar als Belg mag ik het niet opnemen, tenzij ik een Callcenter ben 8)7 , maar das een andere discussie) .
En Apple is eerder riskavoidant.
Seamonstah @Stroper28 oktober 2024 23:41
In Nederland mag je een gesprek opnemen zonder te vermelden zolang je er zelf aan deelneemt. Je mag niet als 3e partij stiekem een gesprek opnemen waar je zelf niet aan deelneemt. Voor zover ik heb begrepen :)
Tk55 @Seamonstah29 oktober 2024 08:35
Je hoeft het inderdaad niet te vermelden. Maar wat doet Apple?
with an automatic announcement that the call is being recorded
Op die manier weet de andere partij dat jij opneemt, wat je juist vaak niet wil.
ASS-Ware @Tk5529 oktober 2024 16:50
Je hoeft het inderdaad niet te vermelden. Maar wat doet Apple?


[...]


Op die manier weet de andere partij dat jij opneemt, wat je juist vaak niet wil.
Of juist wel, dan is het medegedeeld en kan de ander nooit zeggen dat hij of zij niet wist dat het gespek werd opgenomen.
Tk55 @ASS-Ware29 oktober 2024 16:55
Maar je hebt volgens de Nederlandse wet geen toestemming of mededeling nodig. Je mag gewoon eenzijdig opnemen.
ASS-Ware @Tk5529 oktober 2024 16:57
Maar je hebt volgens de Nederlandse wet geen toestemming of mededeling nodig. Je mag gewoon eenzijdig opnemen.
Maar mag je het ook gebruiken, bijvoorbeeld in een rechtzaak, als je het niet mededeelt?
VHware @ASS-Ware29 oktober 2024 21:23
Ja, dat mag
Zie https://www.wenb.nl/nieuw...-gesprek-geldt-als-bewijs
VHware @Stroper29 oktober 2024 06:52
Dat is niet juist. In België is het net als in Nederland toegestaan om een gesprek op te nemen, zolang je er zelf maar aan deelneemt. Zie ook https://www.evocaat.be/nl...name-gebruiken-als-bewijs
Railgunner 28 oktober 2024 22:05
Apple heeft vanavond ook iOS 17.7.1 en iPadOS 17.7.1 uitgebracht: https://support.apple.com/en-gb/121567
Sleehond 29 oktober 2024 07:05
Wel leuk dat update 18.1 vervolgens 1.81 GB is qua download. Vind ik dan weer geestig…bewussie?
Fermion 29 oktober 2024 07:24
Zijn alle functies beschikbaar op alle modellen, of alleen de greatest and latest krijgen ze?
nms2003 29 oktober 2024 07:26
Qua release notes wellicht handig om de NL versie te publiceren aangezien meer dan de helft nu over AI functies gaat die hier pas volgend jaar beschikbaar komen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq