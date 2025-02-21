Versie 3.4.2 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource en crossplatform markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

If you use Zettlr on Windows, we urgently recommend you to install this update. We will release a second update approximately one week after this update, which you may not be able to install on Windows right away due to Zettlr switching code signing certificates. Therefore, please absolutely make sure you install this update on your Windows computers.

For more context, please read our blog post that outlines our roadmap for the code signing certificate change, as well as our Community Forum post. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask them on the Community Forum, on Discord, or as a comment on our BlueSky or Mastodon accounts.

Breaking Change: To better support the now recommended Wikilink syntax

with titles ( [[filename|Some title]] ), links that use the old and not

recommended syntax of adding titles from the time when Zettlr did not support

titles ( [Do not use this syntax]([[filename]]) ) can no longer be

automatically replaced when renaming files (#5606).

with titles ( ), links that use the old and not recommended syntax of adding titles from the time when Zettlr did not support titles ( ) can no longer be automatically replaced when renaming files (#5606). Zettelkasten links with titles will now get properly replaced when renaming

files (#5606).

files (#5606). Fixed an issue that prevented the FSAL cache clearing from proceeding

appropriately.

appropriately. Fix an issue that could lead to accidental overwriting of existing files in

some cases (#4940; also previously #5460 in Zettlr 3.3.0).

some cases (#4940; also previously #5460 in Zettlr 3.3.0). Fixed malformed rendering of plain links into HTML links (#5587).

Fixed a bad interaction between the default keymap and inserting an Å

character on macOS keyboards.

character on macOS keyboards. Fixed a bad interaction between the default keymap and inserting backticks on

macOS keyboard layouts without deadkeys (#5517).

macOS keyboard layouts without deadkeys (#5517). Fixed file exports not working after renaming file (#5574).

Links won't be pre-rendered if their title is empty, as this would hide the

entire link syntax.

Bump Pandoc to v3.6.3 .

. Bump chokidar to v4.0.3 .

. Bump Electron to v34.2.0 .

. Fixed the boot order of providers to ensure certain actions are taken before

providers access each others (primary case: the FSAL needs to be booted asap).

providers access each others (primary case: the FSAL needs to be booted asap). Promisify the cache clearing procedure.

Switched Apple Code Signing Certificate from expiring to new one.

Improve the linting experience by also including a TypeScript lint on top of

vue-tsc ; in addition to stylistic and code-issues that are handled by ESLint

this will capture serious TypeScript issues as what happened during the patch

from 3.3.1 to 3.4.0 (see for context #5526); the new linting experience will

run by default, the old linter has been renamed from lint to lint:code ,

and the new linter can be called individually using lint:types .

; in addition to stylistic and code-issues that are handled by ESLint this will capture serious TypeScript issues as what happened during the patch from 3.3.1 to 3.4.0 (see for context #5526); the new linting experience will run by default, the old linter has been renamed from to , and the new linter can be called individually using . Rename value to target in Markdown AST ZettelkastenLink nodes to make it

more explicit that this field contains the value and never the title.

to in Markdown AST nodes to make it more explicit that this field contains the value and never the title. Add new property targetRange to Markdown AST ZettelkastenLink nodes to

allow for easy manipulation of link targets.