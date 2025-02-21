Versie 3.4.2 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource en crossplatform markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
An Important Note for Windows Users
If you use Zettlr on Windows, we urgently recommend you to install this update. We will release a second update approximately one week after this update, which you may not be able to install on Windows right away due to Zettlr switching code signing certificates. Therefore, please absolutely make sure you install this update on your Windows computers.
For more context, please read our blog post that outlines our roadmap for the code signing certificate change, as well as our Community Forum post. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask them on the Community Forum, on Discord, or as a comment on our BlueSky or Mastodon accounts.GUI and Functionality
Under the Hood
- Breaking Change: To better support the now recommended Wikilink syntax
with titles (
[[filename|Some title]]), links that use the old and not
recommended syntax of adding titles from the time when Zettlr did not support
titles (
[Do not use this syntax]([[filename]])) can no longer be
automatically replaced when renaming files (#5606).
- Zettelkasten links with titles will now get properly replaced when renaming
files (#5606).
- Fixed an issue that prevented the FSAL cache clearing from proceeding
appropriately.
- Fix an issue that could lead to accidental overwriting of existing files in
some cases (#4940; also previously #5460 in Zettlr 3.3.0).
- Fixed malformed rendering of plain links into HTML links (#5587).
- Fixed a bad interaction between the default keymap and inserting an
Å
character on macOS keyboards.
- Fixed a bad interaction between the default keymap and inserting backticks on
macOS keyboard layouts without deadkeys (#5517).
- Fixed file exports not working after renaming file (#5574).
- Links won't be pre-rendered if their title is empty, as this would hide the
entire link syntax.
- Bump Pandoc to
v3.6.3.
- Bump chokidar to
v4.0.3.
- Bump Electron to
v34.2.0.
- Fixed the boot order of providers to ensure certain actions are taken before
providers access each others (primary case: the FSAL needs to be booted asap).
- Promisify the cache clearing procedure.
- Switched Apple Code Signing Certificate from expiring to new one.
- Improve the linting experience by also including a TypeScript lint on top of
vue-tsc; in addition to stylistic and code-issues that are handled by ESLint
this will capture serious TypeScript issues as what happened during the patch
from 3.3.1 to 3.4.0 (see for context #5526); the new linting experience will
run by default, the old linter has been renamed from
lintto
lint:code,
and the new linter can be called individually using
lint:types.
- Rename
valueto
targetin Markdown AST
ZettelkastenLinknodes to make it
more explicit that this field contains the value and never the title.
- Add new property
targetRangeto Markdown AST
ZettelkastenLinknodes to
allow for easy manipulation of link targets.
Full Changelog: v3.4.1...v3.4.2