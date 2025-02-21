Software-update: Zettlr 3.4.2

Zettlr logo (79 pix)Versie 3.4.2 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource en crossplatform markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

An Important Note for Windows Users

If you use Zettlr on Windows, we urgently recommend you to install this update. We will release a second update approximately one week after this update, which you may not be able to install on Windows right away due to Zettlr switching code signing certificates. Therefore, please absolutely make sure you install this update on your Windows computers.

For more context, please read our blog post that outlines our roadmap for the code signing certificate change, as well as our Community Forum post. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask them on the Community Forum, on Discord, or as a comment on our BlueSky or Mastodon accounts.

GUI and Functionality
  • Breaking Change: To better support the now recommended Wikilink syntax
    with titles ([[filename|Some title]]), links that use the old and not
    recommended syntax of adding titles from the time when Zettlr did not support
    titles ([Do not use this syntax]([[filename]])) can no longer be
    automatically replaced when renaming files (#5606).
  • Zettelkasten links with titles will now get properly replaced when renaming
    files (#5606).
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the FSAL cache clearing from proceeding
    appropriately.
  • Fix an issue that could lead to accidental overwriting of existing files in
    some cases (#4940; also previously #5460 in Zettlr 3.3.0).
  • Fixed malformed rendering of plain links into HTML links (#5587).
  • Fixed a bad interaction between the default keymap and inserting an Å
    character on macOS keyboards.
  • Fixed a bad interaction between the default keymap and inserting backticks on
    macOS keyboard layouts without deadkeys (#5517).
  • Fixed file exports not working after renaming file (#5574).
  • Links won't be pre-rendered if their title is empty, as this would hide the
    entire link syntax.
Under the Hood
  • Bump Pandoc to v3.6.3.
  • Bump chokidar to v4.0.3.
  • Bump Electron to v34.2.0.
  • Fixed the boot order of providers to ensure certain actions are taken before
    providers access each others (primary case: the FSAL needs to be booted asap).
  • Promisify the cache clearing procedure.
  • Switched Apple Code Signing Certificate from expiring to new one.
  • Improve the linting experience by also including a TypeScript lint on top of
    vue-tsc; in addition to stylistic and code-issues that are handled by ESLint
    this will capture serious TypeScript issues as what happened during the patch
    from 3.3.1 to 3.4.0 (see for context #5526); the new linting experience will
    run by default, the old linter has been renamed from lint to lint:code,
    and the new linter can be called individually using lint:types.
  • Rename value to target in Markdown AST ZettelkastenLink nodes to make it
    more explicit that this field contains the value and never the title.
  • Add new property targetRange to Markdown AST ZettelkastenLink nodes to
    allow for easy manipulation of link targets.

Full Changelog: v3.4.1...v3.4.2

