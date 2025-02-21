Rust is een programmeertaal bedacht door Graydon Hoare en oorspronkelijk ontwikkeld door Mozilla. Het is deels geïnspireerd op de programmeertaal C, maar kent syntactische en semantische verschillen. Het focust op veiligheid en moet moderne computersystemen efficiënter benutten. Het wordt ingezet door onder andere Cloudflare, OVH, Mozilla, Deliveroo, Coursera, AppSignal en Threema. Versie 1.85 is uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Announcing Rust 1.85.0 and Rust 2024

The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.85.0. This stabilizes the 2024 edition as well. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup , you can get 1.85.0 with: $ rustup update stable

If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.85.0. If you'd like to help us out by testing future releases, you might consider updating locally to use the beta channel ( rustup default beta ) or the nightly channel ( rustup default nightly ). Please report any bugs you might come across!

What's in 1.85.0 stable

We are excited to announce that the Rust 2024 Edition is now stable! Editions are a mechanism for opt-in changes that may otherwise pose a backwards compatibility risk. See the edition guide for details on how this is achieved, and detailed instructions on how to migrate. This is the largest edition we have released. The edition guide contains detailed information about each change, but as a summary, here are all the changes:

Rustdoc combined tests — Doctests are now combined into a single executable, significantly improving performance.

Rustdoc nested include! change — Changes to the relative path behavior of nested include! files.