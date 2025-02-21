Rust is een programmeertaal bedacht door Graydon Hoare en oorspronkelijk ontwikkeld door Mozilla. Het is deels geïnspireerd op de programmeertaal C, maar kent syntactische en semantische verschillen. Het focust op veiligheid en moet moderne computersystemen efficiënter benutten. Het wordt ingezet door onder andere Cloudflare, OVH, Mozilla, Deliveroo, Coursera, AppSignal en Threema. Versie 1.85 is uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Announcing Rust 1.85.0 and Rust 2024
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.85.0. This stabilizes the 2024 edition as well. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.85.0 with:
$ rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustupfrom the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.85.0. If you'd like to help us out by testing future releases, you might consider updating locally to use the beta channel (
rustup default beta) or the nightly channel (
rustup default nightly). Please report any bugs you might come across!
What's in 1.85.0 stableRust 2024
We are excited to announce that the Rust 2024 Edition is now stable! Editions are a mechanism for opt-in changes that may otherwise pose a backwards compatibility risk. See the edition guide for details on how this is achieved, and detailed instructions on how to migrate. This is the largest edition we have released. The edition guide contains detailed information about each change, but as a summary, here are all the changes:Language
Standard library
- RPIT lifetime capture rules — Changes the default capturing of parameters by
impl Traittypes when
use<..>is not present.
-
if lettemporary scope — Changes the scope of temporaries for
if letexpressions.
- Tail expression temporary scope — Changes the scope of temporaries for the tail expression in a block.
- Match ergonomics reservations — Disallow some pattern combinations to avoid confusion and allow for future improvements.
- Unsafe
externblocks —
externblocks now require the
unsafekeyword.
- Unsafe attributes — The
export_name,
link_section, and
no_mangleattributes must now be marked as
unsafe.
-
unsafe_op_in_unsafe_fnwarning — The
unsafe_op_in_unsafe_fnlint now warns by default, requiring explicit
unsafe {}blocks in
unsafefunctions.
- Disallow references to
static mut— References to
static mutitems now generate a deny-by-default error.
- Never type fallback change — Changes to how the never type
!coerces, and changes the
never_type_fallback_flowing_into_unsafelint level to "deny".
- Macro fragment specifiers — The
exprmacro fragment specifier in
macro_rules!macros now also matches
constand
_expressions.
- Missing macro fragment specifiers — The
missing_fragment_specifierlint is now a hard error, rejecting macro meta variables without a fragment specifier kind.
-
genkeyword — Reserves the
genkeyword in anticipation of adding generator blocks in the future.
- Reserved syntax — Reserves
#"foo"#style strings and
##tokens in anticipation of changing how guarded string literals may be parsed in the future.
Cargo
- Changes to the prelude — Adds
Futureand
IntoFutureto the prelude.
- Add
IntoIteratorfor
Box<[T]>— Changes how iterators work with boxed slices.
- Newly unsafe functions —
std::env::set_var,
std::env::remove_var, and
std::os::unix::process::CommandExt::before_execare now unsafe functions.
Rustdoc
- Cargo: Rust-version aware resolver — Changes the default dependency resolver behavior to consider the
rust-versionfield.
- Cargo: Table and key name consistency — Removes some outdated
Cargo.tomlkeys.
- Cargo: Reject unused inherited default-features — Changes how
default-features = falseworks with inherited workspace dependencies.
Rustfmt
- Rustdoc combined tests — Doctests are now combined into a single executable, significantly improving performance.
- Rustdoc nested
include!change — Changes to the relative path behavior of nested
include!files.
- Rustfmt: Style edition — Introduces the concept of "style editions", which allow you to independently control the formatting edition from the Rust edition.
- Rustfmt: Formatting fixes — A large number of fixes to formatting various situations.
- Rustfmt: Raw identifier sorting — Changes to how
r#fooidentifiers are sorted.
- Rustfmt: Version sorting — Changes to how identifiers that contain integers are sorted.