Rust is een programmeertaal bedacht door Graydon Hoare en oorspronkelijk ontwikkeld door Mozilla. Het is deels geïnspireerd op de programmeertaal C, maar kent syntactische en semantische verschillen. Het focust op veiligheid en beoogt moderne computersystemen efficiënter te benutten. Het wordt ingezet door onder andere Cloudflare, OVH, Mozilla, Deliveroo, Coursera, AppSignal en Threema. Versie 1.80 is uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
LazyCelland
LazyLock
These "lazy" types delay the initialization of their data until first access. They are similar to the
OnceCelland
OnceLocktypes stabilized in 1.70, but with the initialization function included in the cell. This completes the stabilization of functionality adopted into the standard library from the popular
lazy_staticand
once_cellcrates.
LazyLockis the thread-safe option, making it suitable for places like
staticvalues. For example, both the
spawnthread and the main
scopewill see the exact same duration below, since
LAZY_TIMEwill be initialized once, by whichever ends up accessing the static first. Neither use has to know how to initialize it, unlike they would with
OnceLock::get_or_init().
Checked
LazyCelldoes the same thing without thread synchronization, so it doesn't implement
Sync, which is needed for
static, but it can still be used in
thread_local!statics (with distinct initialization per thread). Either type can also be used in other data structures as well, depending on thread-safety needs, so lazy initialization is available everywhere!
cfgnames and values
In 1.79,
rustcstabilized a
--check-cfgflag, and now Cargo 1.80 is enabling those checks for all
cfgnames and values that it knows (in addition to the well known names and values from
rustc). This includes feature names from
Cargo.tomlas well as new
cargo::rustc-check-cfgoutput from build scripts.
Unexpected cfgs are reported by the warn-by-default
unexpected_cfgslint, which is meant to catch typos or other misconfiguration. For example, in a project with an optional
rayondependency, this code is configured for the wrong
featurevalue. The same warning is reported regardless of whether the actual
rayonfeature is enabled or not.
The
[lints]table in the
Cargo.tomlmanifest can also be used to extend the list of known names and values for custom
cfg.
rustcautomatically provides the syntax to use in the warning.
[lints.rust] unexpected_cfgs = { level = "warn", check-cfg = ['cfg(foo, values("bar"))'] }
You can read more about this feature in a previous blog post announcing the availability of the feature on nightly.Exclusive ranges in patterns
Rust ranged patterns can now use exclusive endpoints, written
a..bor
..bsimilar to the
Rangeand
RangeToexpression types. For example, the following patterns can now use the same constants for the end of one pattern and the start of the next:
Previously, only inclusive (
a..=bor
..=b) or open (
a..) ranges were allowed in patterns, so code like this would require separate constants for inclusive endpoints like
K - 1.
Exclusive ranges have been implemented as an unstable feature for a long time, but the blocking concern was that they might add confusion and increase the chance of off-by-one errors in patterns. To that end, exhaustiveness checking has been enhanced to better detect gaps in pattern matching, and new lintsStabilized APIs
non_contiguous_range_endpointsand
overlapping_range_endpointswill help detect cases where you might want to switch exclusive patterns to inclusive, or vice versa.
These APIs are now stable in const contexts:
Check out everything that changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.