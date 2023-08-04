Rust is een programmeertaal bedacht door Graydon Hoare en oorspronkelijk ontwikkeld door Mozilla. Het is deels geïnspireerd op de programmeertaal C, maar kent syntactische en semantische verschillen. Het focust op veiligheid en beoogt moderne computersystemen efficiënter te benutten. Het wordt ingezet door onder andere Cloudflare, OVH, Mozilla, Deliveroo, Coursera, AppSignal en Threema. Versie 1.71.1 is uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Rust 1.71.1 fixes Cargo not respecting the umask when extracting dependencies, which could allow a local attacker to edit the cache of extracted source code belonging to another local user, potentially executing code as another user. This security vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2023-38497, and you can read more about it on the advisory we published earlier today. We recommend all users to update their toolchain as soon as possible.