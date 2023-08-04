Software-update: Rust 1.71.1

Rust logo (79 pix)Rust is een programmeertaal bedacht door Graydon Hoare en oorspronkelijk ontwikkeld door Mozilla. Het is deels geïnspireerd op de programmeertaal C, maar kent syntactische en semantische verschillen. Het focust op veiligheid en beoogt moderne computersystemen efficiënter te benutten. Het wordt ingezet door onder andere Cloudflare, OVH, Mozilla, Deliveroo, Coursera, AppSignal en Threema. Versie 1.71.1 is uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

What's in 1.71.1 stable

Rust 1.71.1 fixes Cargo not respecting the umask when extracting dependencies, which could allow a local attacker to edit the cache of extracted source code belonging to another local user, potentially executing code as another user. This security vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2023-38497, and you can read more about it on the advisory we published earlier today. We recommend all users to update their toolchain as soon as possible.

Rust 1.71.1 also addresses several regressions introduced in Rust 1.71.0, including bash completion being broken for users of Rustup, and the suspicious_double_ref_op being emitted when calling borrow() even though it shouldn't. You can find more detailed information on the specific regressions, and other minor fixes, in the release notes.

Rust

Versienummer 1.71.1
Releasestatus Final
Website The Rust Programming Language Blog
Download https://www.rust-lang.org/install.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: The Rust Programming Language Blog

Rust

Reacties (9)

MrMonkE 5 augustus 2023 09:44
Is er ook een framework om OS independant GUI apps te maken?
Kun @MrMonkE5 augustus 2023 10:01
Keuze genoeg: https://areweguiyet.com
CodeDead @Kun6 augustus 2023 12:39
Klopt. Enorm veel keuze. Ikzelf ben voorstander van Iced en Tauri. Beide enorm licht als het neerkomt op resource verbruik.
MisterData @MrMonkE5 augustus 2023 10:35
Echt fantastisch is het nog niet. Buiten bindings met Qt/Gtk/native API’s (niet zo ergonomisch in gebruik) heb je diverse HTML/VDOM-based frameworks (ala Electron, o.a. Leptos, Dioxus) en een paar veelbelovende maar nog incomplete frameworks (o.a. Iced is erg goed, rendert zowel naar het web als op de gpu).
sspiff @MisterData5 augustus 2023 19:07
Iced kan ook zonder GPU renderen, via tiny-skia. Handig voor onder meer in embedded of IoT toepassingen. Zelf wel nog niet mee gewerkt.
scholtnp @MrMonkE5 augustus 2023 11:13
Als je je abonneert op this week in rust (TWIR) dan zie je de ontwikkelingen langs komen. Echt complexere zaken, bijvoorbeeld een ListView waar je weer zelf GUI elementen in kan stoppen, heb ik nog niet gezien, maar dat kan nog komen. Ik zie dat Slint zijn eigen Domain Specific Language (DSL) voor de widgets heeft, en nu ook gettext ondersteuning. Mijn meest recente ervaring is met FLTK. Correcte weergave op alledrie OS'en (Linux, MacOS, Windows) moet je toch zorgvuldig controleren.
cariolive23 5 augustus 2023 02:03
Ook beschikbaar als procedural language met PL/Rust in PostgreSQL op AWS. (Vanaf versie 15)
divvid 5 augustus 2023 15:53
Ook leuk, Python Rust bindings. De snelheid van C++ zonder geneuzel. Nog makkelijker, ‘Julia’, net iets minder snel dan rust, maar erg comfortabel om te programmeren
CrazyJoe 7 augustus 2023 09:01
Ik vindt de "gebaseerd op C" opmerking die Rust hanteert een beetje misleidend. Het mag dan hetzelfde uitgangspunt hebben als C (een lichtgewicht system programming language), maar zowel conceptueel als syntactisch lijkt het totaal niet op C.

Er zijn voor de gemiddelde C programmeur genoeg verschillen tussen de twee talen dat het overschakelen van C naar Rust een flinke gewenningsperiode met zich meebrengt.

Dit neemt niet weg dat de taal zeker een aantal concepten heeft die het schrijven van code een stuk veiliger maken (vooral geheugen beheer is een stuk veiliger dan C/C++).

Ik denk dat op dit moment het grote probleem voor Rust voor bredere adoptie is dat er nog niet genoeg beschikbare libraries zijn voor allerlei nuttige zaken. Maar dat is slechts een kwestie van tijd.

