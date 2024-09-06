Rust is een programmeertaal bedacht door Graydon Hoare en oorspronkelijk ontwikkeld door Mozilla. Het is deels geïnspireerd op de programmeertaal C, maar kent syntactische en semantische verschillen. Het focust op veiligheid en beoogt moderne computersystemen efficiënter te benutten. Het wordt ingezet door onder andere Cloudflare, OVH, Mozilla, Deliveroo, Coursera, AppSignal en Threema. Versie 1.81 is uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

core::error::Error

1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core , allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries. This primarily enables the wider Rust ecosystem to standardize on the same Error trait, regardless of what environments the library targets.

Both the stable and unstable sort implementations in the standard library have been updated to new algorithms, improving their runtime performance and compilation time. Additionally, both of the new sort algorithms try to detect incorrect implementations of Ord that prevent them from being able to produce a meaningfully sorted result, and will now panic on such cases rather than returning effectively randomly arranged data. Users encountering these panics should audit their ordering implementations to ensure they satisfy the requirements documented in PartialOrd and Ord.

#[expect(lint)]

1.81 stabilizes a new lint level, expect , which allows explicitly noting that a particular lint should occur, and warning if it doesn't. The intended use case for this is temporarily silencing a lint, whether due to lint implementation bugs or ongoing refactoring, while wanting to know when the lint is no longer required.

For example, if you're moving a code base to comply with a new restriction enforced via a Clippy lint like undocumented_unsafe_blocks , you can use #[expect(clippy::undocumented_unsafe_blocks)] as you transition, ensuring that once all unsafe blocks are documented you can opt into denying the lint to enforce it.

Clippy also has two lints to enforce the usage of this feature and help with migrating existing attributes:

clippy::allow_attributes to restrict allow attributes in favor of #[expect] or to migrate #[allow] attributes to #[expect]

to restrict allow attributes in favor of or to migrate attributes to clippy::allow_attributes_without_reason To require a reason for #[allow] attributes

Changing the lint level is often done for some particular reason. For example, if code runs in an environment without floating point support, you could use Clippy to lint on such usage with #![deny(clippy::float_arithmetic)] . However, if a new developer to the project sees this lint fire, they need to look for (hopefully) a comment on the deny explaining why it was added. With Rust 1.81, they can be informed directly in the compiler message:

error: floating-point arithmetic detected --> src/lib.rs:4:5 | 4 | a + b | ^^^^^ | = help: for further information visit https://rust-lang.github.io/rust-clippy/master/index.html#float_arithmetic = note: no hardware float support note: the lint level is defined here --> src/lib.rs:1:9 | 1 | #![deny(clippy::float_arithmetic, reason = "no hardware float support")] | ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

These APIs are now stable in const contexts:

We have renamed std::panic::PanicInfo to std::panic::PanicHookInfo . The old name will continue to work as an alias, but will result in a deprecation warning starting in Rust 1.82.0.

core::panic::PanicInfo will remain unchanged, however, as this is now a different type.

The reason is that these types have different roles: std::panic::PanicHookInfo is the argument to the panic hook in std context (where panics can have an arbitrary payload), while core::panic::PanicInfo is the argument to the #[panic_handler] in #![no_std] context (where panics always carry a formatted message). Separating these types allows us to add more useful methods to these types, such as std::panic::PanicHookInfo::payload_as_str() and core::panic::PanicInfo::message() .

extern "C"

This completes the transition started in 1.71, which added dedicated "C-unwind" (amongst other -unwind variants) ABIs for when unwinding across the ABI boundary is expected. As of 1.81, the non-unwind ABIs (e.g., "C" ) will now abort on uncaught unwinds, closing the longstanding soundness problem. Programs relying on unwinding should transition to using -unwind suffixed ABI variants.

Usage of the wasm32-wasi target (which targets WASI 0.1) will now issue a compiler warning and request users switch to the wasm32-wasip1 target instead. Both targets are the same, wasm32-wasi is only being renamed, and this change to the WASI target is being done to enable removing wasm32-wasi in January 2025.