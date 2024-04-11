Rust is een programmeertaal bedacht door Graydon Hoare en oorspronkelijk ontwikkeld door Mozilla. Het is deels geïnspireerd op de programmeertaal C, maar kent syntactische en semantische verschillen. Het focust op veiligheid en beoogt moderne computersystemen efficiënter te benutten. Het wordt ingezet door onder andere Cloudflare, OVH, Mozilla, Deliveroo, Coursera, AppSignal en Threema. Versie 1.77.2 is uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This release includes a fix for CVE-2024-24576. Before this release, the Rust standard library did not properly escape arguments when invoking batch files (with the bat and cmd extensions) on Windows using the Command API. An attacker able to control the arguments passed to the spawned process could execute arbitrary shell commands by bypassing the escaping.

This vulnerability is CRITICAL if you are invoking batch files on Windows with untrusted arguments. No other platform or use is affected. You can learn more about the vulnerability in the dedicated advisory.