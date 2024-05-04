Versie 3.1.0 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource- en crossplatform-markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De complete changelog kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

After more than half a year since the last bigger update we are absolutely stoked to announce the next major update to Zettlr! This update brings loads of improvements and a decent amount of new features with it. A lot of it is about improving many workflows around the app and making your life much, much easier. Also, this release contains the début of our UX/UI artist, Artem Barinov, who has spent almost the entirety of 2023 fully re-designing the preferences dialog from the ground up — a feature that was fully designed before the launch of 3.0.0 but narrowly didn't make it in that release. We are excited to hear what you have to say about it!

There are three categories of changes: new features, improvements to existing workflows, and significant changes to existing workflows. Please make sure to read the entirety of the Changelog below to know what has changed so that none of the changes take you by surprise! Here's the overview at a glance: