Versie 3.4.4 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource en crossplatform markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This update contains many smaller fixes and improvements of the app. The primary changes are a complete update of the various dependencies so that the app is up-to-date, including the most recent Electron framework and the most recent Pandoc. It also contains a few fixes for exports and translation improvements. Refer to the changelog below for a full list of changes.

Note that we have updated the build pipeline to Ubuntu 22.04, which means that any older Ubuntu-system likely won't be able to run this version of Zettlr.

Change: The exporter will now forcefully enable (= if it is not yet

enabled in the corresponding defaults file in the assets manager) the Pandoc

extension wikilinks_title_after_pipe or wikilinks_title_before_pipe

(depending on your settings) for every export from a supported (Markdown-

based) reader so that wikilinks/Zettelkasten links are properly parsed.

enabled in the corresponding defaults file in the assets manager) the Pandoc extension or (depending on your settings) for every export from a supported (Markdown- based) reader so that wikilinks/Zettelkasten links are properly parsed. Identification of Pandoc readers and writers is now more stable, resulting in

clearer information across the app.

clearer information across the app. Fix the wikilink/Zettelkasten link Lua filter (#5605).

Zettlr now properly retrieves attachments also for items residing in group

libraries (#5647).

libraries (#5647). Updated translations: German ( de-DE ) French ( fr-FR , #5688) Taiwanese ( zh-TW , #5656)

