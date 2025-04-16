Software-update: Zettlr 3.4.4

Zettlr logo (79 pix)Versie 3.4.4 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource en crossplatform markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Release v3.4.4

This update contains many smaller fixes and improvements of the app. The primary changes are a complete update of the various dependencies so that the app is up-to-date, including the most recent Electron framework and the most recent Pandoc. It also contains a few fixes for exports and translation improvements. Refer to the changelog below for a full list of changes.

Note that we have updated the build pipeline to Ubuntu 22.04, which means that any older Ubuntu-system likely won't be able to run this version of Zettlr.

GUI and Functionality
  • Change: The exporter will now forcefully enable (= if it is not yet
    enabled in the corresponding defaults file in the assets manager) the Pandoc
    extension wikilinks_title_after_pipe or wikilinks_title_before_pipe
    (depending on your settings) for every export from a supported (Markdown-
    based) reader so that wikilinks/Zettelkasten links are properly parsed.
  • Identification of Pandoc readers and writers is now more stable, resulting in
    clearer information across the app.
  • Fix the wikilink/Zettelkasten link Lua filter (#5605).
  • Zettlr now properly retrieves attachments also for items residing in group
    libraries (#5647).
  • Updated translations:
    • German (de-DE)
    • French (fr-FR, #5688)
    • Taiwanese (zh-TW, #5656)
Under the Hood
  • Import Pandoc reader/writer parser from
    nathanlesage/pandoc-profile-generator; retire getPlainPandocReaderWriter.
  • Move pandoc-maps.ts to common pandoc-util location.
  • Add additional classes to Table of Contents-headings in the sidebar to allow
    targeting them with Custom CSS rules (toc-heading-X where X is the level).
  • Bump Electron to v35.1.5.
  • Bump Pandoc to v3.6.4
  • Bump Node.js across the CI to v22 (LTS).
  • Bump various other dependencies.
  • Upgrade the Ubuntu runners on the CI back to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (#5172).

Zettlr

Versienummer 3.4.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Zettlr
Download https://zettlr.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-04-2025 18:00 0

16-04-2025 • 18:00

0

Bron: Zettlr

Update-historie

26-07 Zettlr 4.7.0 0
14-06 Zettlr 4.6.0 1
08-05 Zettlr 4.5.0 0
24-04 Zettlr 4.4.0 8
30-03 Zettlr 4.3.1 0
21-03 Zettlr 4.3.0 0
07-03 Zettlr 4.2.1 0
21-02 Zettlr 4.2.0 0
28-01 Zettlr 4.1.1 5
13-01 Zettlr 4.1.0 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Zettlr

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.