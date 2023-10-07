Software-update: Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.6.10

Media Player Classic - Black Edition logo (80 pix) Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.10 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AudioSplitter
  • Added support for multiple ARTIST tags for FLAC.
MP4Splitter
  • Added support for the "default" flag for subtitles.
MpaDecFilter
  • Added support for the "Intel Music Coder" codec.
  • Fixed decoding of 24-bit "Monkey's Audio" (FFmpeg updated).
MPCVideoDec
  • Added support for the "Intel H.263" codec.
VideoRenderers
  • Fixed hang when using post-resize pixel shaders in SyncRenderer.
Subtitles
  • Improved support for WebVTT subtitles. Developments from the MPC-HC project were used.
YouTube
  • Added support for downloading subtitle tracks for YouTube videos.
Player
  • Added a Gamma shader with a value of 1.3 which makes the image slightly lighter.
  • The work of the playlist command "Remove missing files" has been fixed.
  • Fixed loading of inappropriate external audio files.
  • The "Delete to Recycle bin" command will not work for .ifo, .bdmv and .mpls files.
  • Fixed opening of some Cue Sheet (.cue) files.
  • Fixed Drag'n'Drop from browsers.
  • Speeded up work with large playlists.
  • Added the ability to specify the full path to "ffmpeg.exe". Added search for "ffmpeg.exe" in "App Paths".
  • The dialog for saving files has been redesigned.
Installer
  • The files for "H.264 MVC 3D Decoder" are now included in the installer.
Updated Korean translation (by Hackjjang).
  • Updated Romanian translation (by AndreiMiloiu).
  • Updated Hungarian translation (by mickey).
  • Updated German translation (by Klaus1189).
  • Updated Chinese (Simplified) translation (by wushantao).
  • Updated Turkish translation (by cmhrky).
  • Updated Italian translation (by mapi68).
  • Updated Dutch and Chinese (Traditional) translation (by beter).
Updated libraries:
  • dav1d git-1.3.0-3-g47107e3;
  • ffmpeg git-n6.1-dev-2279-g5d98259841;
  • MediaInfo git-v23.10-2-g0530bf162;
  • zlib 1.3.

Media Player Classic - Black Edition

Versienummer 1.6.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SourceForge
Download https://github.com/Aleksoid1978/MPC-BE/releases/tag/1.6.10
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-10-2023

07-10-2023 • 12:54

17

Bron: SourceForge

Media Player Classic - Black Edition

Reacties (17)

Roel1966 7 oktober 2023 18:15
Ik gebruik al vele jaren altijd VLC mediaplayer en ook nooit problemen mee gehad qua afspelen van formaten.
panterbv @Roel19667 oktober 2023 18:19
VLC player heeft al jaren problemen met bepaalde formaten afspelen op 6.1 Dolby digital.
Als je gewoon een stereo setup hebt.
Dan ben je de stemmen kwijt en is alleen de achtergrond muziek er.
is nooit gefixt

Daarom gebruik ik MPC BE
Roel1966 @panterbv7 oktober 2023 18:23
Eerlijk gezegd kijk ik eigenlijk zelden tot nooit films op mijn pc dus mij is dat nooit opgevallen.
Croqy @panterbv7 oktober 2023 20:44
windows en/of een aangesloten receiver downmixen de boel gewoon naar het aangesloten aantal speakers. mits je dat zelf natuurlijk correct hebt geinstalleerd!
monkyo @panterbv7 oktober 2023 21:00
6.1 Dolby? Ik kan me niet heugen dat ik deze tegen kom op trackers.
Robertdw @panterbv7 oktober 2023 21:57
Nog nooit last van gehad. Als je een stereo setup hebt, wordt het geluid gewoon aangepast.
Globefrotter @Roel19668 oktober 2023 13:06
bij MPC kun je heel makkelijk screenshots maken van je film: bijv. 1 'vel' met 20 opeenvolgende afbeeldingen uit je film. En je kunt het helemaal naar je hand zetten: afmetingen fotootjes, aantal rijen, aantal kolommen etc. Daar ben ik heel blij mee: ik gebruik het heel vaak om mijn films op inhoud te checken.
Deze functie heeft VLC helaas niet
Roel1966 @Globefrotter8 oktober 2023 18:11
Kan mij voorstellen dat dit handig is maar ik zelf ben niet zo'n filmkijker en op pc b.v. kijk ik eigenlijk nooit films. Deels ook wel omdat ik op de pc altijd naar Youtube kijk maar sowieso ben ik niet zo'n film of tv kijker en gebruik ik een mediaplayer puur voor korte amateurfilmpjes b.v.
MD1975 7 oktober 2023 14:13
Mooiste versie van MPC.
svideo 7 oktober 2023 21:43
Kan zoiets ook 8 kanaals flac? Of alleen Dolby/dts ?
Hoe zit het met dts:x en atmos.
Sacd?

Mpc lang gebruikt voor film maar video speel ik al jaren af op mijn oppo.

Vlc en mpc lijken ongeschikt voor muziek door hun gebrek aan een library.
Maar foobar2000 speelt geen sacd natively af via hdmi en atmos lukt ook niet.
Dus een alternatief op de oppo blijft wenselijk. Dat ding heeft niet het eeuwige leven.
Robertdw @svideo7 oktober 2023 21:59
Wat is het verschil tussen film en video?
svideo @Robertdw8 oktober 2023 05:41
Ik gebruik de termen als synoniem
monkyo @svideo8 oktober 2023 10:00
Heb je al eens gekeken naar jriver? Heeft een library en speelt dsd af.
svideo @monkyo8 oktober 2023 10:32
Ja net. Heb t even geprobeerd. Komt net zover als foobar. Converteren naar pcm voor het naar hdmi gaat.
Moet eerst asio drivers hebben die onboar hdmi aan kunnen

T komt niet echt in de buurt van foobar. Lelijk en onhandig.
Hun folder weergave is niet van de library maar de bestands omgeving.
Mijn collectie is verspreid over 3 ssd's maar dat zie ik in foobar niet. Foobar voegt dat netjes samen. Bij jriver moet ik naar 3 verschillende disks browsen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door svideo op 22 juli 2024 22:15]

i_like_scotland @svideo9 oktober 2023 12:57
Foobar kan wel native SACD/DSD via een USB DAC afspelen.
svideo @i_like_scotland9 oktober 2023 16:37
Klopt maar ze weigeren avrs te maken met usb-dac ondersteuning. Stereo komt wel voor, multichannel is belooft maar dat duurt nog wel even vrees ik.
En dat terwijl 20 jaar geleden multichannel souncards meestal via usb ging.

Als mijn avr toch een asio drivers zou krijgen.
user549890 8 oktober 2023 01:42
Mijn voorkeur gaat naar MPC-HC met de zwarte skin.

