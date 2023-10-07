Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.10 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AudioSplitter Added support for multiple ARTIST tags for FLAC. MP4Splitter Added support for the "default" flag for subtitles. MpaDecFilter Added support for the "Intel Music Coder" codec.

Fixed decoding of 24-bit "Monkey's Audio" (FFmpeg updated). MPCVideoDec Added support for the "Intel H.263" codec. VideoRenderers Fixed hang when using post-resize pixel shaders in SyncRenderer. Subtitles Improved support for WebVTT subtitles. Developments from the MPC-HC project were used. YouTube Added support for downloading subtitle tracks for YouTube videos. Player Added a Gamma shader with a value of 1.3 which makes the image slightly lighter.

The work of the playlist command "Remove missing files" has been fixed.

Fixed loading of inappropriate external audio files.

The "Delete to Recycle bin" command will not work for .ifo, .bdmv and .mpls files.

Fixed opening of some Cue Sheet (.cue) files.

Fixed Drag'n'Drop from browsers.

Speeded up work with large playlists.

Added the ability to specify the full path to "ffmpeg.exe". Added search for "ffmpeg.exe" in "App Paths".

The dialog for saving files has been redesigned. Installer The files for "H.264 MVC 3D Decoder" are now included in the installer. Updated Korean translation (by Hackjjang). Updated Romanian translation (by AndreiMiloiu).

Updated Hungarian translation (by mickey).

Updated German translation (by Klaus1189).

Updated Chinese (Simplified) translation (by wushantao).

Updated Turkish translation (by cmhrky).

Updated Italian translation (by mapi68).

Updated Dutch and Chinese (Traditional) translation (by beter). Updated libraries: dav1d git-1.3.0-3-g47107e3;

ffmpeg git-n6.1-dev-2279-g5d98259841;

MediaInfo git-v23.10-2-g0530bf162;

zlib 1.3.