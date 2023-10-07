Software-update: DOSBox-X 2023.10.06

DOSBox-X logo (79 pix)DOSBox is een programma waarmee een DOS-omgeving kan worden geemuleerd, waardoor het mogelijk is om oude software en spellen te draaien, die niet meer werken op moderne computers. De laatste versie van DOSBox is echter alweer meer dan vier jaar geleden verschenen. DOSBox-X is ontstaan als een fork en biedt naar eigen zeggen meer flexibiliteit en functionaliteit. De changelog voor versie 2023.10.06 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

DOSBox-X 2023.10.06
  • Add "VRD" debugger command to force redraw of the VGA screen.
  • Add VGA debug set commands to force a video start address and another to clear all debug settings.
  • Add "PITSYNC" option to VFRCRATE command. "VFRCRATE PITSYNC ON" directs the system timer interrupt to synchronize tick rate with vertical refresh rate of VGA emulation if the game or demo set the timer tick rate to a value close enough to vertical refresh. This is intended for games or demos that use the system timer for a vsync interrupt.
  • IMGMAKE: Fix bug where if -bat was specified, the generated .bat file would attempt to mount the .bat file, not the disk image.
  • IMGMAKE: If -nofs and -bat was specified, the generated .bat file will refer to "IMGMAKE 2" instead of "IMGMAKE C"
  • DOS FAT driver: When the guest sends in a new BIOS Parameter Block, recalculate the disk locations and FAT type properly instead of assuming that FORMAT.COM is using the same format already present.
  • DOS FAT driver: If the partition is unformatted and looks as if freshly written by FDISK, then instead of failing to mount, mount the partition instead as an unformatted partition and fail file I/O until a BPB is set and the partition formatted by FORMAT.COM. This matches MS-DOS behavior and it makes it possible to mount an image, FDISK it, restart, FORMAT.COM the unformatted partition, and end up with a working drive letter (just like MS-DOS). So far verified against MS-DOS 6.22 and Windows 98 versions of FDISK, FORMAT, SYS, and SCANDISK.
  • DOS FAT driver: Add options -o sectoff and -o sectlen to make it possible to manually specify the start and length of a partition. Future code will use this internally as well.
  • IMGMOUNT: Allow *: as a drive letter to mean automatically pick a drive letter.
  • Fix debugger to use toupper(), but only for ASCII range ncurses keycodes.
  • Timer PIT: If the guest writes the counter value while the counter gate is off, make sure the counter read back is the same value written regardless of gate status. Prior code returned the stale latched value of the counter as it was prior to shutting off the gate and writing the counter, causing timing issues.
  • Fix restoring minimized window on TTF output (Issue #4248)
  • Fix macos crash on launch when output=surface or auto (SDL2)
  • Update in-tree SDL2 library to ver 2.28.2
  • Updated build tool for MinGW lowend builds required for the updated SDL2 library. As a result, MinGW lowend builds are now able to enable debugger features.
  • Debugger RUN and RUNWATCH commands were broken, fix. Make sure debugger shortcut triggers execution to stop whether in RUN or RUNWATCH mode.
  • Fix SETCOLORS command didn't change color when output=ttf.(Issue #4503) Also fixed the values reported were wrong.
  • BIOS CMOS date/time functions will now idle the CPU 4 times after reading or setting the clock to allow interrupts, CPU time, and RTC clock ticks to proceed normally. This fixes "Pizza Tycoon" and allows it to continue past the initial logo.
  • Fix segfault when mounting hard disk images with no file extension

DOSBox-X

Versienummer 2023.10.06
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, DOS, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DOSBox-X
Download https://github.com/joncampbell123/dosbox-x/releases/tag/dosbox-x-v2023.10.06
Licentietype GPL

DOSBox-X

Reacties (14)

Chielemans 7 oktober 2023 12:18
Kende ik nog niet, deze fork. Leuk om te onderzoeken!
Anoniem: 718943 @Chielemans7 oktober 2023 12:43
Deze kan zelfs win3.x en win95 draaien.
JeroenED @Anoniem: 7189437 oktober 2023 16:32
Om windows 3.x programma's te draaien op Windows 11 raad ik zelf liever winevdm aan. Maakt gebruik van de code van wine om 16-bit programma's te draaien onder 64-bit omgevingen. Mijn meme moet alvast een stuk minder vaak bellen omdat ze niet uit tetris geraakt of omdat haar muis vast zit.

Https://github.com/otya128/winevdm
JanVQ @Chielemans7 oktober 2023 12:34
Bestaat al heel lang, en doet wat het moet doen. Ideaal om af en toe nog eens Pinball Fantasies te spelen of je oude zelfgeschreven dos-programma's nog eens te draaien.
naatje80 @JanVQ9 oktober 2023 09:36
Daarvoor zou ik een daily build van dosbox-staging willen aanraden. Daarin is vorig jaar een fix toegevoegd voor betere schaling van Pinball spellen (waaronder Pinball Fantasies):
https://github.com/dosbox-staging/dosbox-staging/issues/1578
De fix zal pas officieel in 0.81 zitten, vandaar dat er nog een daily build nodig is (of je moet zin hebben het zelf te compileren, :P. Maar misschien ben alleen ik zo gek 8)7 Ik gebruik graag een static gecompileerde versie zodat ik die samen kan back-uppen met de gamedata zelf.)

Van wat ik begrepen heb: Dosbox-X zou zich richten op betere compatibiliteit met DOS in het algemeen. Daarvoor is het ook beter geschikt voor applicaties en de versies van Windows die nog niet op NT gebaseerd waren. De configuratie is daarentegen een stuk complexer (maar er kan dus ook meer getweakt worden). Dosbox-staging zou zich meer richten op gaming. De meeste spellen werken out-of-the-box daarom prima met de default instellingen.

Voor Pinball Fantasies is er overigens wel een kleine aanpassing nodig in de configuratie. De videokaart dient aangepast te worden naar:`machine = vgaonly`, zodat de kleuren in het menu correct worden weergegeven (enige andere spel wat ik zo ken/speel dat dit ook vgaonly nodig heeft is lemmings).
JanVQ @naatje809 oktober 2023 13:54
Ik had inderdaad al gemerkt dat er iets niet klopte met de kleuren, bedankt voor de tip!
KoalaBear84 @Chielemans7 oktober 2023 16:30
Ja, vele malen beter dan DOSBox waar ook niet echt meer updates meer van komen.
Friemel 8 oktober 2023 17:11
Ik ben van de originele DosBox naar vDos gegaan, omdat deze wel alle toetsen ondersteunt. Helaas heeft de gratis versie wel een tijdbeperking kwam ik achter. Tevens is de opstarttijd van meerdere seconden een beetje storend.

Kan je in deze DosBox ook de kleuren aanpassen én start die snel op?
JosSchaars @Friemel8 oktober 2023 17:35
Wat is die tijdbeperking?

vDos start sneller dan andere DOS emulators. Het zal de DOS app zijn die seconden bezig is op te starten…
Friemel @JosSchaars8 oktober 2023 17:40
Wat is die tijdbeperking?
Toen ik vDos lange tijd had draaien, kwam er een pop up die weggeklikt moest worden.
vDos start sneller dan andere DOS emulators. Het zal de DOS app zijn die seconden bezig is op te starten…
De applicatie in vDos starten duurt 2x langer dan in DosBox 0.74-3.
JosSchaars @Friemel8 oktober 2023 18:37
Die pop up na drie uur kun je wegklikken zonder consequenties voor het verdere gebruik. Niet echt een tijdbeperking.

Dat de applicatie 2x trager opstart zal komen doordat DOXBox schijfacties cachet. Dat is echter funest voor met name multi-user databased applicaties.
Friemel @JosSchaars8 oktober 2023 18:57
Ben je bekend met deze DosBox-X? Aangezien ik daar vragen over stelde. ;)
JosSchaars @Friemel8 oktober 2023 20:07
DOSBox-X zal qua prestaties niet (veel) onderdoen voor DOSBox. En je kunt de 16 tekstkleuren aanpassen.
Jerie 7 oktober 2023 23:29
Het spel uit de screenshot (Tomb Raider, 1996) zijn diverse FOSS, cross platform engines voor:

https://github.com/XProger/OpenLara

https://github.com/LostArtefacts/TR1X

https://github.com/opentomb/opentomb

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

