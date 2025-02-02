DOSBox is een opensourceprogramma waarmee een DOS-omgeving kan worden geëmuleerd, waardoor het mogelijk is om oude software en spellen te draaien die niet of niet goed meer werken op moderne computers. De laatste versie van DOSBox is echter alweer meer dan vijf jaar geleden verschenen. DOSBox-X is ontstaan als een fork en biedt naar eigen zeggen meer flexibiliteit en functionaliteit. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. De changelog voor versie 2025.02.01 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

DOSBox-X 2025.02.01 Added new experimental dosbox.conf option that turns off the A20 gate automatically if loading a COM/EXE file to a memory location below 64KB. Option is off by default. This is intended for the startup routines of programs that assume 8086 wraparound to prevent them from crashing

Bump tinyfiledialogs to v3.19.1

Fix VGA render-on-demand bug that causes all screen updates to stop working if something changes video state without changing any other attribute (width, height, frame rate, etc.). In PC-98 mode this bug could be triggered by leaving the text layer open while switching off the graphics layer when the graphics layer is in 256-color PEGC mode. Fix for KOARMADA.EXE when exiting back to the DOS prompt.

In PC-98 mode, add I/O port 43Bh which guest applications can then read to determine whether the 15MB "memory hole" is open. The guest can use this bit to determine whether the PEGC 256-color framebuffer is available at that location, or whether that is just plain system memory. Added for homebrew PC-9821 project KOARMADA.EXE which uses that bit to determine how to talk to the framebuffer.

Fix keyboard ISR in PC-98 mode to assume there is data waiting from the keyboard I/O ports (then check the status for more). The reason is that CWSDPMI.EXE for PC-98 has a keyboard ISR of it's own that reads the scan code first (which clears the "data available" bit) before then passing control to the real-mode keyboard ISR. If our keyboard ISR first checks for status in that case it will never see any keyboard data and keyboard input will never register to the guest while running under CWSDPMI

Fix BIOS POST location (F000:FFF0) JMP instruction in PC-98 mode so that the segment value of the JMP instruction matches a specific value that the DJGPP C runtime checks for to detect PC-98.

Stop serving IBM PC-specific CWSDPMI.EXE in NEC PC-98 mode. It happens to work unless any interrupt or exception happens. Instead, provide an alternate common version of CWSDPMI.EXE that was patched to support PC-98 machines when machine=pc98

Add support for ucrt64 builds

DOS Ctrl + C handling: Remove NULL vector check because built-in COMMAND.COM long ago was fixed to provide a Ctrl + C vector. Fix code to use a different value for the C++ exception so that it cannot be confused for any other common signal in the emulator

Remove DOSBox Integration Device VGA "self capture", which was never used much anyway, as part of cleanup

x86 paging: Remove unused non-"full TLB" code.

Use mmap() to allocate system memory if available. This is for future work that may involve something that requires page-aligned allocation, such as KVM support in Linux

VGA cleanup, organization

Fixed regression of specifying DBCS fontx file was ignored.

Fixed mistakes in adding double quotes to filenames to pass to IMGMOUNT command, and syntax errors in showing a message dialog box.

Fixed bug where bios memSize was not set when using TTF.

Fixed CMS was always disabled regardless of config settings.

Switch off TTF mode in text modes not working in TTF mode.

Gravis Ultrasound: Add dosbox.conf option that when enabled, prints a warning to the log file every time the guest pokes data into GUS RAM beyond the 1MB supported by the card, in order to better identify errant Demoscene code and/or any bugs in new tracker code currently in development.

VGA: Fix buffer overrun that can occur with 4bpp planar 16-color modes if the guest writes beyond the first 2MB of video RAM. The planar support code also copies the 3rd bitplane to a font RAM array used in EGA/VGA text mode. This font RAM array is only 512KB, therefore in planar memory space, writes beyond (2MB/4) = 512KB cause corruption of emulator state and possibly crashes. Solve the issue therefore by not copying to font RAM beyond 512KB.

VESA BIOS support: Fix VGA draw and bank switching code to ensure that the guest cannot write outside video RAM limits, and fix VBE bank switching code to consider 4bpp planar SVGA modes properly.

VESA BIOS support: Fix scan line and page calculations related to 4bpp planar 16-color SVGA modes.

VESA BIOS support: Fix 24bpp RGB bugs related to VBE calls that control scan line length and display panning/scrolling. Now VBETEST can test 24bpp panning without potentially giving the user an epileptic seizure, and there are no more overlong scanlines.

VESA BIOS support: Correct mode information for SVGA text modes

VESA BIOS support: Like real Pentium-era hardware, do not list 4bpp planar 16-color modes as having a linear framebuffer. Most SVGA cards only support planar VGA memory within the standard VGA A0000-BFFFFh region and do not support the same up in the linear framebuffer area.

Save state support: Let the option to control whether or not compression is applied, apply to the ZIP compression. If you turn off compression, the ZIP file uses "store" mode instead, otherwise compresses as normal.

It turns out that for whatever reason, the savestate code was compressing the state twice. Once by itself, and then again when writing to the ZIP archive. Furthermore, storing the original length at the end of the compressed data using size_t is a big problem. Remove the extra compression/decompression and let the ZIP file support do the compression. Save states from now on will be marked as "No compression" for at least some backwards compatibility.

Volume label cleanup and fixes. Do not pad labels with white spaces.

Some NEC PC-98 games that support MIDI through MPU-401 like to use Roland GS-specific SysEx messages to control master volume and reset the MIDI synth, instead of standard messages. These games were known in DOSBox-X to have problems with MIDI stuck notes and hanging notes for this reason. Added code to recognize Roland GS reset SysEx and reissue it as standard MIDI reset, to resolve that. Added code to Fluidsynth MIDI support to recognize the Roland GS master volume SysEx commands and apply it to the output, which allows these games to "fade out" the MIDI properly. PC-98 games should no longer have hanging/stuck MIDI notes

Fix VESA BIOS modelist mistake that marked all "high definition" modes as modes to round bytes per line up to a power of 2

Fix memory size register determination for S3 Virge/VX

Fixed a Y2038 bug by replacing Int32x32To64 with regular multiplication.

Fixed pasting Bell code (0x07) from clipboard was ignored.

Fixed a segfault crash when pasting the content of clipboard is empty or consists of invalid characters only.

Fixed crash when trying to access MOUNTed empty physical CD/Floppy drives.